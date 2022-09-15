Advertisement
High School Sports

Prep football: Thursday’s scores

By Times staff
Thursday, September 15th

SOUTHERN SECTION

GOLDEN LEAGUE

Palmdale 33, Quartz Hill 30

ORANGE COAST LEAGUE

Santa Ana Calvary Chapel 38, Costa Mesa 37

NONLEAGUE

Buena Park 20, Garden Grove Pacifica 19

Corona del Mar 27, San Juan Hills 22

Cypress 40, Katella 0

Elsinore 47, Granite Hills 28

Garden Grove Santiago 50, Magnolia 15

La Serna 7, Damien 0

La Sierra 35, Bolsa Grande 0

Los Alamitos 69, Santa Margarita 49

Lynwood 59, Keppel 0

Maranatha 41, Western Christian 24

Montebello 35, Santa Fe 6

Moreno Valley 51, Arroyo Valley 14

Northview 42, California 7

Northwood 33, Beckman 14

Oak Hills 35, St. Bonaventure 21

Placentia Valencia 28, West Covina 27

Rowland 42, Ganesha 20

San Gabriel 28, San Marino 24

Santa Ana Valley 14, Gahr 7

Sierra Vista 22, El Monte 7

Tahquitz 20, Hillcrest 13

Troy 49, Cerritos 6

Vista del Lago 52, Canyon Springs 15

Vista Murrieta 51, Heritage 0

West Valley 42, Bloomington 6

Westminster 42, Savanna 0

8 MAN

LIBERTY LEAGUE

Milken 32, Lancaster Desert Christian 26

