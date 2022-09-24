Prep football: Saturday’s scores
Saturday, September 24th
SOUTHERN SECTION
MANZANITA LEAGUE
Temecula Prep 17, Webb 6
NONLEAGUE
Santa Paula 34, Trinity Classical Academy 26
8 MAN
SOUTHERN SECTION
NONLEAGUE
Cate 65, Santa Clara 14
Coast Union 40, Villanova Prep 24
Cuyama Valley 28, Calvary Baptist 12
United Christian 50, PAL Academy 24
Windward 67, Hillcrest Christian 20
INTERSECTIONAL
CSDR 86, St. Augustine (Fla.) Florida School for the Deaf and Blind 8
Laguna Blanca 38, Animo Robinson 18
Santa Maria Valley Christian 57, Monterey Trinity Christian 9
