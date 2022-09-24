Advertisement
Share
High School Sports

Prep football: Saturday’s scores

High school football scores
(Getty Images)
By Los Angeles Times staff
Share

Saturday, September 24th

SOUTHERN SECTION

MANZANITA LEAGUE

Temecula Prep 17, Webb 6

NONLEAGUE

Santa Paula 34, Trinity Classical Academy 26

8 MAN

SOUTHERN SECTION

NONLEAGUE

Cate 65, Santa Clara 14

Coast Union 40, Villanova Prep 24

Cuyama Valley 28, Calvary Baptist 12

United Christian 50, PAL Academy 24

Windward 67, Hillcrest Christian 20

INTERSECTIONAL

CSDR 86, St. Augustine (Fla.) Florida School for the Deaf and Blind 8

Laguna Blanca 38, Animo Robinson 18

Santa Maria Valley Christian 57, Monterey Trinity Christian 9

High School Sports

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement