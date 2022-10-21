Advertisement
Share
High School Sports

Prep girls’ tennis: City playoffs

A black tennis racket and yellow tennis ball laying on the ground at a tennis court in early morning light.
(Brycia James/Getty Images)
By Times staff
Share

GIRLS’ TENNIS

CITY

OPEN DIVISION

Semifinals, Tuesday, 12:30 p.m.

#4 El Camino Real at #1 Palisades

#3 Los Angeles Marshall at #2 Granada Hills

NOTE: Championship, Thursday, 11 a.m. at Balboa Sports Center (Encino)

DIVISION 1

First round, Tuesday, 12:30 p.m.

#1 North Hollywood, bye

#9 Cleveland at #8 Carson

#12 Los Angeles CES at #5 South East

#4 Eagle Rock, bye

#3 Taft, bye

#11 Venice at #6 Grant

#10 Van Nuys at #7 San Pedro

#2 Bell, bye

NOTES: Quarterfinals, Thursday, 12:30 p.m.; semifinals, Nov. 1, 12:30 p.m. Championship, Nov. 3, 11 a.m. at Balboa Sports Center (Encino)

DIVISION 2

First round, Tuesday, 12:30 p.m.

#16 Gardena at #1 Sherman Oaks CES

#9 Downtown Magnets at #8 Wilmington Banning

#12 Los Angeles University at #5 Garfield

#13 Los Angeles Jordan at #4 Chatsworth

#14 San Fernando at #3 Birmingham

#11 Sun Valley Poly at #6 Sylmar

#10 Los Angeles Wilson at #7 Girls Leadership

#15 Santee at #2 Granada Hills Kennedy

NOTES: Quarterfinals, Thursday, 12:30 p.m.; semifinals, Nov. 1, 12:30 p.m. Championship, Nov. 3, 11 a.m. at higher seed.

High School Sports

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement