Prep girls’ tennis: City playoffs
GIRLS’ TENNIS
CITY
OPEN DIVISION
Semifinals, Tuesday, 12:30 p.m.
#4 El Camino Real at #1 Palisades
#3 Los Angeles Marshall at #2 Granada Hills
NOTE: Championship, Thursday, 11 a.m. at Balboa Sports Center (Encino)
DIVISION 1
First round, Tuesday, 12:30 p.m.
#1 North Hollywood, bye
#9 Cleveland at #8 Carson
#12 Los Angeles CES at #5 South East
#4 Eagle Rock, bye
#3 Taft, bye
#11 Venice at #6 Grant
#10 Van Nuys at #7 San Pedro
#2 Bell, bye
NOTES: Quarterfinals, Thursday, 12:30 p.m.; semifinals, Nov. 1, 12:30 p.m. Championship, Nov. 3, 11 a.m. at Balboa Sports Center (Encino)
DIVISION 2
First round, Tuesday, 12:30 p.m.
#16 Gardena at #1 Sherman Oaks CES
#9 Downtown Magnets at #8 Wilmington Banning
#12 Los Angeles University at #5 Garfield
#13 Los Angeles Jordan at #4 Chatsworth
#14 San Fernando at #3 Birmingham
#11 Sun Valley Poly at #6 Sylmar
#10 Los Angeles Wilson at #7 Girls Leadership
#15 Santee at #2 Granada Hills Kennedy
NOTES: Quarterfinals, Thursday, 12:30 p.m.; semifinals, Nov. 1, 12:30 p.m. Championship, Nov. 3, 11 a.m. at higher seed.
