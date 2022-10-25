Advertisement
High School Sports

Prep girls’ volleyball: City playoff results and updated pairings

Volleyball ball on hardwood volleyball court
(Augustas Cetkauskas/Getty Images/iStockphoto)
By Times staff
GIRLS’ VOLLEYBALL

CITY

OPEN DIVISION

Quarterfinals, Wednesday, 4 p.m.

#8 Verdugo Hills at #1 Granada Hills

#5 Venice at #4 Palisades

#6 Sun Valley Poly at #3 Taft

#7 Chatsworth at #2 El Camino Real

NOTES: Semifinals, Nov. 1, 4 p.m.; championship, Nov. 4, 7:30 p.m. at Cal State Northridge.

DIVISION I

First round, Tuesday

North Hollywood d. Sylmar, 25-14, 25-22, 25-14

Eagle Rock d. San Fernando, 30-28, 25-19, 25-12

Bell d. Los Angeles Hamilton, 25-19, 25-27, 25-22, 25-16

San Pedro d. Garfield, 25-11, 25-4, 25-8

Carson d. Grant, 17-25, 25-22, 25-21, 25-13

Cleveland d. South East, 22-25, 25-10, 25-18, 22-25, 15-5

Los Angeles Marshall d. Wilmington Banning, 25-16, 25-14, 25-16

Quarterfinals, Thursday, 4 p.m.

#9 North Hollywood at #1 Birmingham

#5 Eagle Rock at #4 Bell

#6 Carson at #3 San Pedro

#7 Cleveland at #2 Los Angeles Marshall

NOTES: Semifinals, Nov. 1, 4 p.m.; championship, Nov. 4, 5 p.m. at Cal State Northridge.

DIVISION II

First round, Tuesday

Los Angeles Roosevelt d. Angelou, 3 games to 1 (scores not reported)

Los Angeles Kennedy d. Jefferson, 25-14, 25-18, 25-18

Second round, Thursday, 4 p.m.

#17 Los Angeles Roosevelt at #1 Legacy

#9 Sherman Oaks CES at #8 Narbonne

#12 King/Drew at #5 Van Nuys

#13 Fairfax at #4 Granada Hills Kennedy

#14 Contreras at #3 Marquez

#11 Canoga Park at #6 Bravo

#10 Chavez at #7 Franklin

#15 Los Angeles Kennedy at #2 Los Angeles University

NOTES: Quarterfinals, Monday, 4 p.m.; semifinals, Nov. 2, 4 p.m.; championship, Nov. 5, 6 p.m. at Birmingham.

DIVISION III

First round, Tuesday

Valley Arts/Sciences d. Animo Robinson, 25-20, 21-25, 25-15, 25-10

South Gate d. Santee 25-13, 25-18, 25-11

Manual Arts d. Los Angeles Wilson, 25-12, 25-20, 24-26, 25-15

Northridge d. Gardena, 25-8, 25-21, 25-17

Second round, Thursday, 4 p.m.

#16 Valley Arts/Sciences at #1 Girls Leadership

#9 Arleta at #8 Mendez

#12 Orthopaedic at #5 Los Angeles

#13 South Gate at #4 WISH

#19 Manual Arts at #3 Foshay

#11 North Valley Military at #6 Vaughn

#10 Reseda at #7 Triumph

#15 Northridge at #2 Los Angeles CES

NOTES: Quarterfinals, Monday, 4 p.m.; semifinals, Nov. 2, 4 p.m.; championship, Nov. 5, 3:15 p.m. at Birmingham.

DIVISION IV

First round, Tuesday

Alliance Smidt Tech d. USC Hybrid, 3 games to 2 (scores not reported)

Animo De La Hoya d. Alliance Bloomfield, 25-11, 25-15, 25-15

Camino Nuevo d. Alliance Neuwirth, 25-13, 25-20, 25-21

Middle College d. Alliance Stern, 25-16, 25-20, 17-25, 21-25, 15-8

Second round, Thursday, 4 p.m.

#17 Alliance Smidt Tech at #1 Rancho Dominguez

#9 Central City Value at #8 Lakeview

#12 USC-Media Arts/Engineering at #5 University Prep Value

#13 Animo De La Hoya at #4 Elizabeth

#14 Camino Nuevo at #3 Larchmont

#11 Episcopal at #6 East Valley

#10 Lake Balboa at #7 Downtown Magnets

#15 Middle College at #2 New West

NOTES: Quarterfinals, Monday, 4 p.m.; semifinals, Nov. 2, 4 p.m.; championship, Nov. 5, 12:30 p.m. at Birmingham.

DIVISION V

First round, Tuesday, 4 p.m.

#17 Discovery at #16 Community Charter, result not reported

East College Prep d. Annenberg, 3 games to 2 (scores not reported)

Harbor Teacher Prep d. New Designs University Park, 3 games to 2 (scores not reported)

Environmental Science/Tech d. Los Angeles Arts/Enterprise, 25-21, 25-13, 25-15

Second round, Thursday, 4 p.m.

Community Charter/Discovery winner at #1 Belmont

#9 Collins at #8 Los Angeles Leadership

#12 Aspire Ollin at #5 Dymally

#20 East College Prep at #4 Math/Science

#14 Harbor Teacher Prep at #3 Fulton

#11 Animo Bunche at #6 Magnolia Science

#10 Alliance Marine at #7 Animo Venice

#15 Environmental Science/Tech at #2 Sun Valley Magnet

NOTES: Quarterfinals, Monday, 4 p.m.; semifinals, Nov. 2, 4 p.m.; championship, Nov. 5, 10 a.m. at Birmingham.

