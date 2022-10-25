Prep girls’ volleyball: City playoff results and updated pairings

NOTES: Quarterfinals, Monday, 4 p.m.; semifinals, Nov. 2, 4 p.m.; championship, Nov. 5, 10 a.m. at Birmingham.

Harbor Teacher Prep d. New Designs University Park, 3 games to 2 (scores not reported)

East College Prep d. Annenberg, 3 games to 2 (scores not reported)

#17 Discovery at #16 Community Charter, result not reported

#15 Middle College at #2 New West

#12 USC-Media Arts/Engineering at #5 University Prep Value

#9 Central City Value at #8 Lakeview

Alliance Smidt Tech d. USC Hybrid, 3 games to 2 (scores not reported)

#13 South Gate at #4 WISH

Los Angeles Roosevelt d. Angelou, 3 games to 1 (scores not reported)

