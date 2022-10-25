Prep girls’ volleyball: City playoff results and updated pairings
GIRLS’ VOLLEYBALL
CITY
OPEN DIVISION
Quarterfinals, Wednesday, 4 p.m.
#8 Verdugo Hills at #1 Granada Hills
#5 Venice at #4 Palisades
#6 Sun Valley Poly at #3 Taft
#7 Chatsworth at #2 El Camino Real
NOTES: Semifinals, Nov. 1, 4 p.m.; championship, Nov. 4, 7:30 p.m. at Cal State Northridge.
DIVISION I
First round, Tuesday
North Hollywood d. Sylmar, 25-14, 25-22, 25-14
Eagle Rock d. San Fernando, 30-28, 25-19, 25-12
Bell d. Los Angeles Hamilton, 25-19, 25-27, 25-22, 25-16
San Pedro d. Garfield, 25-11, 25-4, 25-8
Carson d. Grant, 17-25, 25-22, 25-21, 25-13
Cleveland d. South East, 22-25, 25-10, 25-18, 22-25, 15-5
Los Angeles Marshall d. Wilmington Banning, 25-16, 25-14, 25-16
Quarterfinals, Thursday, 4 p.m.
#9 North Hollywood at #1 Birmingham
#5 Eagle Rock at #4 Bell
#6 Carson at #3 San Pedro
#7 Cleveland at #2 Los Angeles Marshall
NOTES: Semifinals, Nov. 1, 4 p.m.; championship, Nov. 4, 5 p.m. at Cal State Northridge.
DIVISION II
First round, Tuesday
Los Angeles Roosevelt d. Angelou, 3 games to 1 (scores not reported)
Los Angeles Kennedy d. Jefferson, 25-14, 25-18, 25-18
Second round, Thursday, 4 p.m.
#17 Los Angeles Roosevelt at #1 Legacy
#9 Sherman Oaks CES at #8 Narbonne
#12 King/Drew at #5 Van Nuys
#13 Fairfax at #4 Granada Hills Kennedy
#14 Contreras at #3 Marquez
#11 Canoga Park at #6 Bravo
#10 Chavez at #7 Franklin
#15 Los Angeles Kennedy at #2 Los Angeles University
NOTES: Quarterfinals, Monday, 4 p.m.; semifinals, Nov. 2, 4 p.m.; championship, Nov. 5, 6 p.m. at Birmingham.
DIVISION III
First round, Tuesday
Valley Arts/Sciences d. Animo Robinson, 25-20, 21-25, 25-15, 25-10
South Gate d. Santee 25-13, 25-18, 25-11
Manual Arts d. Los Angeles Wilson, 25-12, 25-20, 24-26, 25-15
Northridge d. Gardena, 25-8, 25-21, 25-17
Second round, Thursday, 4 p.m.
#16 Valley Arts/Sciences at #1 Girls Leadership
#9 Arleta at #8 Mendez
#12 Orthopaedic at #5 Los Angeles
#13 South Gate at #4 WISH
#19 Manual Arts at #3 Foshay
#11 North Valley Military at #6 Vaughn
#10 Reseda at #7 Triumph
#15 Northridge at #2 Los Angeles CES
NOTES: Quarterfinals, Monday, 4 p.m.; semifinals, Nov. 2, 4 p.m.; championship, Nov. 5, 3:15 p.m. at Birmingham.
DIVISION IV
First round, Tuesday
Alliance Smidt Tech d. USC Hybrid, 3 games to 2 (scores not reported)
Animo De La Hoya d. Alliance Bloomfield, 25-11, 25-15, 25-15
Camino Nuevo d. Alliance Neuwirth, 25-13, 25-20, 25-21
Middle College d. Alliance Stern, 25-16, 25-20, 17-25, 21-25, 15-8
Second round, Thursday, 4 p.m.
#17 Alliance Smidt Tech at #1 Rancho Dominguez
#9 Central City Value at #8 Lakeview
#12 USC-Media Arts/Engineering at #5 University Prep Value
#13 Animo De La Hoya at #4 Elizabeth
#14 Camino Nuevo at #3 Larchmont
#11 Episcopal at #6 East Valley
#10 Lake Balboa at #7 Downtown Magnets
#15 Middle College at #2 New West
NOTES: Quarterfinals, Monday, 4 p.m.; semifinals, Nov. 2, 4 p.m.; championship, Nov. 5, 12:30 p.m. at Birmingham.
DIVISION V
First round, Tuesday, 4 p.m.
#17 Discovery at #16 Community Charter, result not reported
East College Prep d. Annenberg, 3 games to 2 (scores not reported)
Harbor Teacher Prep d. New Designs University Park, 3 games to 2 (scores not reported)
Environmental Science/Tech d. Los Angeles Arts/Enterprise, 25-21, 25-13, 25-15
Second round, Thursday, 4 p.m.
Community Charter/Discovery winner at #1 Belmont
#9 Collins at #8 Los Angeles Leadership
#12 Aspire Ollin at #5 Dymally
#20 East College Prep at #4 Math/Science
#14 Harbor Teacher Prep at #3 Fulton
#11 Animo Bunche at #6 Magnolia Science
#10 Alliance Marine at #7 Animo Venice
#15 Environmental Science/Tech at #2 Sun Valley Magnet
NOTES: Quarterfinals, Monday, 4 p.m.; semifinals, Nov. 2, 4 p.m.; championship, Nov. 5, 10 a.m. at Birmingham.
