High school boys’ water polo: City playoffs
BOYS’ WATER POLO
CITY
First round, Monday, 3 p.m.
#16 Marquez at #1 Palisades
#9 Eagle Rock at #8 Van Nuys
#12 Venice at #5 El Camino Real
#13 Los Angeles Kennedy at #4 San Pedro
#14 North Valley Military at #3 Cleveland
#11 Granada Hills Kennedy at #6 Granada Hills
#10 Santee at #7 Los Angeles CES
#15 Los Angeles University at #2 Birmingham
NOTES: Quarterfinals, Nov. 3, 3 p.m.; semifinals, Nov. 8, 3 p.m. Championship, Nov. 10, 6 p.m. at Valley College.
