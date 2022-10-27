Advertisement
Share
High School Sports

High school boys’ water polo: City playoffs

Water polo ball in pool.
(Getty Images)
Share

BOYS’ WATER POLO

CITY

First round, Monday, 3 p.m.

#16 Marquez at #1 Palisades

#9 Eagle Rock at #8 Van Nuys

#12 Venice at #5 El Camino Real

#13 Los Angeles Kennedy at #4 San Pedro

#14 North Valley Military at #3 Cleveland

#11 Granada Hills Kennedy at #6 Granada Hills

#10 Santee at #7 Los Angeles CES

#15 Los Angeles University at #2 Birmingham

NOTES: Quarterfinals, Nov. 3, 3 p.m.; semifinals, Nov. 8, 3 p.m. Championship, Nov. 10, 6 p.m. at Valley College.

High School Sports

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement