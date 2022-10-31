Advertisement
High School Sports

High school girls’ tennis: Southern Section playoff pairings

A black tennis racket and yellow tennis ball laying on the ground at a tennis court in early morning light.
(Brycia James/Getty Images)
By Times staff
GIRLS’ TENNIS

SOUTHERN SECTION

OPEN DIVISION

Quarterfinals, Friday, 2 p.m.

#8 Arcadia at #1 San Marino

#5 Portola at #4 Peninsula

#6 Corona del Mar at #3 Palos Verdes

#7 Westlake at #2 Mater Dei

DIVISION 1

First round, Wednesday, 2 p.m.

#1 Los Osos, bye

Burbank at Camarillo

Villa Park at Santa Margarita

Mira Costa at Campbell Hall

Redondo at Marlborough

La Canada at King

Santa Barbara at Claremont

Beckman at #4 Aliso Niguel

#3 Huntington Beach, bye

Brentwood at Foothill

Calabasas at San Marcos

Harvard-Westlake at Valencia

South Torrance at Tesoro

JSerra at Temescal Canyon

Yorba Linda at Great Oak

#2 Irvine University, bye

DIVISION 2

First round, Wednesday, 2 p.m.

#1 Palm Desert, bye

Murrieta Valley at Troy

Cypress at Corona Santiago

Simi Valley at Foothill Tech

West Ranch at Crescenta Valley

Temecula Valley at San Juan Hills

Windward at Archer

Dana Hills at #4 Fountain Valley

Westridge at #3 Los Alamitos

Hemet at Long Beach Wilson

Sunny Hills at Rancho Cucamonga

Cate at Oak Park

Dos Pueblos at Placentia Valencia

Hart at Mayfield

Sherman Oaks Notre Dame at Whitney

Edison at #2 Beverly Hills

DIVISION 3

Wild-card matches, Tuesday, 2 p.m.

A--Patriot at #1 Sage Hill

B--Oxford Academy at Glendora

C--Apple Valley at Eastvale Roosevelt

D--Rio Mesa at Chadwick

E--Saugus at Millikan

F--Torrance at La Serna

G--Hoover at Esperanza

H--West Torrance at Buckley

I--Crean Lutheran at Vista Murrieta

J--Long Beach Poly at Agoura

K--Bonita at Rowland

L--Fullerton at Flintridge Prep

M--El Rancho at South Pasadena

N--#2 Northwood at Riverside North

First round, Wednesday, 2 p.m.

Winner wild-card A at Warren

Winner wild-card B at Marymount

Winner wild-card C at Redlands

Winner wild-card D at Malibu

Winner wild-card E at Hacienda Heights Wilson

Winner wild-card F at Arroyo

Bishop Montgomery at Cerritos

Winner wild-card G at #4 St. Margaret’s

Winner wild-card H at #3 Capistrano Valley

Winner wild-card I at Chino

Winner wild-card J at San Dimas

Sierra Canyon at Walnut

Winner wild-card K at Westminster La Quinta

Winner wild-card L at La Salle

Winner wild-card M at Garden Grove

Winner wild-card N at El Dorado

DIVISION 4

Wild-card matches, Tuesday, 2 p.m.

A--Oakwood at El Monte

B--Nordhoff at Ridgecrest Burroughs

C--St. Joseph at Magnolia

D--La Quinta at Cathedral City

E--St. Bonaventure at Quartz Hill

F--Norwalk at Indian Springs

G--Highland at Louisville

H--Upland at Santa Ana Calvary Chapel

I--Yucaipa at Valley View

J--#2 Santa Barbara Providence at San Gabriel

First round, Wednesday, 2 p.m.

Winner wild-card A at #1 Keppel

Winner wild-card B at Rim of the World

Winner wild-card C at Chaffey

Winner wild-card D at Webb

Adelanto at Redlands East Valley

Winner wild-card E at Maranatha

Arlington at Paloma Valley

Winner wild-card F at #4 Ontario Christian

Northview at #3 Carpinteria

Xavier Prep at Serrano

Katella at Tahquitz

Winner wild-card G at Mayfair

Winner wild-card H at Jurupa Valley

Newport Beach Pacifica Christian at Century

Winner wild-card I at Coachella Valley

Winner wild-card J at Downey

DIVISION 5

Wild-card matches, Tuesday, 2 p.m.

A--CAMS at de Toledo

B--Western Christian at Montclair

C--Aquinas at Academy for Academic Excellence

D--Knight at Garey

E--Los Amigos at Cerritos Valley Christian

F--Vista del Lago at Arroyo Valley

G--Ganesha at Western

H--Twentynine Palms at Woodcrest Christian

I--San Jacinto at Colton

J--Pasadena Marshall at Village Christian

K--Workman at Paramount

L--West Covina at Estancia

M--Hueneme at Bishop Diego

N--Carter at Summit

O--Miller at La Mirada

First round, Wednesday, 2 p.m.

Winner wild-card A at #1 California

Winner wild-card B at Indio

Winner wild-card C at Canyon Springs

Winner wild-card D at Sierra Vista

Winner wild-card E at Villanova Prep

Winner wild-card F at Jurupa Hills

Winner wild-card G at Schurr

Winner wild-card H at #4 Citrus Hill

Rancho Verde at #3 Segerstrom

Winner wild-card I at Granite Hills

Winner wild-card J at Milken

Winner wild-card K at Bolsa Grande

Winner wild-card L at Lancaster

Winner wild-card M at Edgewood

Winner wild-card N at Nogales

Winner wild-card O at #2 Hillcrest

NOTES: Second round (Div. 1-5), Friday, 2 p.m.; quarterfinals (Div. 1-5), Nov. 7, 2 p.m.; semifinals, Nov. 9, 2 p.m. Championships, Nov. 11 at Claremont Club

