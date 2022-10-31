High school girls’ tennis: Southern Section playoff pairings

NOTES: Second round (Div. 1-5), Friday, 2 p.m.; quarterfinals (Div. 1-5), Nov. 7, 2 p.m.; semifinals, Nov. 9, 2 p.m. Championships, Nov. 11 at Claremont Club

Winner wild-card C at Canyon Springs

C--Aquinas at Academy for Academic Excellence

Winner wild-card C at Chaffey

Winner wild-card B at Rim of the World

Winner wild-card C at Redlands

