High school girls’ tennis: Southern Section playoff pairings
GIRLS’ TENNIS
SOUTHERN SECTION
OPEN DIVISION
Quarterfinals, Friday, 2 p.m.
#8 Arcadia at #1 San Marino
#5 Portola at #4 Peninsula
#6 Corona del Mar at #3 Palos Verdes
#7 Westlake at #2 Mater Dei
DIVISION 1
First round, Wednesday, 2 p.m.
#1 Los Osos, bye
Burbank at Camarillo
Villa Park at Santa Margarita
Mira Costa at Campbell Hall
Redondo at Marlborough
La Canada at King
Santa Barbara at Claremont
Beckman at #4 Aliso Niguel
#3 Huntington Beach, bye
Brentwood at Foothill
Calabasas at San Marcos
Harvard-Westlake at Valencia
South Torrance at Tesoro
JSerra at Temescal Canyon
Yorba Linda at Great Oak
#2 Irvine University, bye
DIVISION 2
First round, Wednesday, 2 p.m.
#1 Palm Desert, bye
Murrieta Valley at Troy
Cypress at Corona Santiago
Simi Valley at Foothill Tech
West Ranch at Crescenta Valley
Temecula Valley at San Juan Hills
Windward at Archer
Dana Hills at #4 Fountain Valley
Westridge at #3 Los Alamitos
Hemet at Long Beach Wilson
Sunny Hills at Rancho Cucamonga
Cate at Oak Park
Dos Pueblos at Placentia Valencia
Hart at Mayfield
Sherman Oaks Notre Dame at Whitney
Edison at #2 Beverly Hills
DIVISION 3
Wild-card matches, Tuesday, 2 p.m.
A--Patriot at #1 Sage Hill
B--Oxford Academy at Glendora
C--Apple Valley at Eastvale Roosevelt
D--Rio Mesa at Chadwick
E--Saugus at Millikan
F--Torrance at La Serna
G--Hoover at Esperanza
H--West Torrance at Buckley
I--Crean Lutheran at Vista Murrieta
J--Long Beach Poly at Agoura
K--Bonita at Rowland
L--Fullerton at Flintridge Prep
M--El Rancho at South Pasadena
N--#2 Northwood at Riverside North
First round, Wednesday, 2 p.m.
Winner wild-card A at Warren
Winner wild-card B at Marymount
Winner wild-card C at Redlands
Winner wild-card D at Malibu
Winner wild-card E at Hacienda Heights Wilson
Winner wild-card F at Arroyo
Bishop Montgomery at Cerritos
Winner wild-card G at #4 St. Margaret’s
Winner wild-card H at #3 Capistrano Valley
Winner wild-card I at Chino
Winner wild-card J at San Dimas
Sierra Canyon at Walnut
Winner wild-card K at Westminster La Quinta
Winner wild-card L at La Salle
Winner wild-card M at Garden Grove
Winner wild-card N at El Dorado
DIVISION 4
Wild-card matches, Tuesday, 2 p.m.
A--Oakwood at El Monte
B--Nordhoff at Ridgecrest Burroughs
C--St. Joseph at Magnolia
D--La Quinta at Cathedral City
E--St. Bonaventure at Quartz Hill
F--Norwalk at Indian Springs
G--Highland at Louisville
H--Upland at Santa Ana Calvary Chapel
I--Yucaipa at Valley View
J--#2 Santa Barbara Providence at San Gabriel
First round, Wednesday, 2 p.m.
Winner wild-card A at #1 Keppel
Winner wild-card B at Rim of the World
Winner wild-card C at Chaffey
Winner wild-card D at Webb
Adelanto at Redlands East Valley
Winner wild-card E at Maranatha
Arlington at Paloma Valley
Winner wild-card F at #4 Ontario Christian
Northview at #3 Carpinteria
Xavier Prep at Serrano
Katella at Tahquitz
Winner wild-card G at Mayfair
Winner wild-card H at Jurupa Valley
Newport Beach Pacifica Christian at Century
Winner wild-card I at Coachella Valley
Winner wild-card J at Downey
DIVISION 5
Wild-card matches, Tuesday, 2 p.m.
A--CAMS at de Toledo
B--Western Christian at Montclair
C--Aquinas at Academy for Academic Excellence
D--Knight at Garey
E--Los Amigos at Cerritos Valley Christian
F--Vista del Lago at Arroyo Valley
G--Ganesha at Western
H--Twentynine Palms at Woodcrest Christian
I--San Jacinto at Colton
J--Pasadena Marshall at Village Christian
K--Workman at Paramount
L--West Covina at Estancia
M--Hueneme at Bishop Diego
N--Carter at Summit
O--Miller at La Mirada
First round, Wednesday, 2 p.m.
Winner wild-card A at #1 California
Winner wild-card B at Indio
Winner wild-card C at Canyon Springs
Winner wild-card D at Sierra Vista
Winner wild-card E at Villanova Prep
Winner wild-card F at Jurupa Hills
Winner wild-card G at Schurr
Winner wild-card H at #4 Citrus Hill
Rancho Verde at #3 Segerstrom
Winner wild-card I at Granite Hills
Winner wild-card J at Milken
Winner wild-card K at Bolsa Grande
Winner wild-card L at Lancaster
Winner wild-card M at Edgewood
Winner wild-card N at Nogales
Winner wild-card O at #2 Hillcrest
NOTES: Second round (Div. 1-5), Friday, 2 p.m.; quarterfinals (Div. 1-5), Nov. 7, 2 p.m.; semifinals, Nov. 9, 2 p.m. Championships, Nov. 11 at Claremont Club
