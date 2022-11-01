High school girls’ volleyball: City playoff results and updated pairings
GIRLS’ VOLLEYBALL
CITY
OPEN DIVISION
Semifinals, Tuesday
Granada Hills d. Venice, 25-23, 23-25, 25-22, 25-18
Taft d. El Camino Real, 25-22, 25-21, 15-25, 25-15
Championship, Friday, 7:30 p.m. at Cal State Northridge.
#1 Granada Hills vs. #3 Taft
DIVISION I
Semifinals, Tuesday
Birmingham d. Eagle Rock, 25-18, 27-29, 25-12, 25-27, 15-7
San Pedro d. Los Angeles Marshall, 17-25, 25-21, 25-23, 25-20
Championship, Friday, 5 p.m. at Cal State Northridge.
#1 Birmingham vs. #3 San Pedro
DIVISION II
Quarterfinal, Tuesday
Marquez d. Bravo, 25-21, 21-25, 14-25, 25-22, 15-7
Semifinals, Wednesday, 4 p.m.
#4 Granada Hills Kennedy at #1 Legacy
#3 Marquez at #2 Los Angeles University
NOTES: Championship, Saturday, 6 p.m. at Birmingham.
DIVISION III
Semifinals, Wednesday, 4 p.m.
#4 WISH at #1 Girls Leadership
#3 Foshay at #2 Los Angeles CES
NOTES: Championship, Saturday, 3:15 p.m. at Birmingham.
DIVISION IV
Semifinals, Wednesday, 4 p.m.
#4 Elizabeth at #1 Rancho Dominguez
#3 Larchmont at #2 New West
NOTES: Championship, Saturday, 12:30 p.m. at Birmingham.
DIVISION V
Semifinals, Wednesday, 4 p.m.
#4 Math/Science at #1 Belmont
#3 Fulton at #2 Sun Valley Magnet
NOTES: Championship, Saturday, 10 a.m. at Birmingham.
Get our high school sports newsletter
Prep Rally is devoted to the SoCal high school sports experience, bringing you scores, stories and a behind-the-scenes look at what makes prep sports so popular.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.