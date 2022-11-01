Advertisement
High School Sports

High school girls’ volleyball: City playoff results and updated pairings

By Times staff
GIRLS’ VOLLEYBALL

CITY

OPEN DIVISION

Semifinals, Tuesday

Granada Hills d. Venice, 25-23, 23-25, 25-22, 25-18

Taft d. El Camino Real, 25-22, 25-21, 15-25, 25-15

Championship, Friday, 7:30 p.m. at Cal State Northridge.

#1 Granada Hills vs. #3 Taft

DIVISION I

Semifinals, Tuesday

Birmingham d. Eagle Rock, 25-18, 27-29, 25-12, 25-27, 15-7

San Pedro d. Los Angeles Marshall, 17-25, 25-21, 25-23, 25-20

Championship, Friday, 5 p.m. at Cal State Northridge.

#1 Birmingham vs. #3 San Pedro

DIVISION II

Quarterfinal, Tuesday

Marquez d. Bravo, 25-21, 21-25, 14-25, 25-22, 15-7

Semifinals, Wednesday, 4 p.m.

#4 Granada Hills Kennedy at #1 Legacy

#3 Marquez at #2 Los Angeles University

NOTES: Championship, Saturday, 6 p.m. at Birmingham.

DIVISION III

Semifinals, Wednesday, 4 p.m.

#4 WISH at #1 Girls Leadership

#3 Foshay at #2 Los Angeles CES

NOTES: Championship, Saturday, 3:15 p.m. at Birmingham.

DIVISION IV

Semifinals, Wednesday, 4 p.m.

#4 Elizabeth at #1 Rancho Dominguez

#3 Larchmont at #2 New West

NOTES: Championship, Saturday, 12:30 p.m. at Birmingham.

DIVISION V

Semifinals, Wednesday, 4 p.m.

#4 Math/Science at #1 Belmont

#3 Fulton at #2 Sun Valley Magnet

NOTES: Championship, Saturday, 10 a.m. at Birmingham.

