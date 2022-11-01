Palos Verdes High QB Charlie Beuerlein is amped for surfing and football playoffs

Amped.

That’s the best surfing term to describe Palos Verdes High quarterback and part-time surfer Charlie Beuerlein as he prepares to face Whittier La Serna in an opening game of the Southern Section Division 3 playoffs on Friday night at California High.

Beuerlein spent nine months recovering from a torn anterior cruciate ligament injury to his knee last October. He suffered it playing receiver. It happened with non-contact. There was far more pain from not being able to surf and play football and lacrosse for months than the injury itself.

“It was a lost year playing and making memories with my friends,” he said.

Advertisement

Healthy and amped, he has helped Palos Verdes (7-3) win six consecutive games and become Bay League champions. His uncle is Steve Beuerlein, the former Servite, Notre Dame and NFL quarterback who attends his games.

Beuerlein has passed for 1,557 yards and 15 touchdowns, but he’s hoping to break loose running the ball to prove he is completely recovered.

Palos Verdes drew a challenging first-game draw, but the Sea Kings have some top players, including receiver Luke Gayton and defensive backs Michael Beresford and Devin Jones.

Beuerlein has a 4.5 grade-point average and is looking to perhaps to attend Michigan, which doesn’t have any surfing sites.

“I want to try something new,” he said.

Snowboarding could be in his future.

But nothing beats his weekend surfing excursions.

“It’s a good outlet to have fun and not worry about things,” he said.

