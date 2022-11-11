Advertisement
Share
High School Sports

High school girls’ tennis: Southern Section championship results

A black tennis racket and yellow tennis ball laying on the ground at a tennis court in early morning light.
(Brycia James / Getty Images)
By Times staff
Share

GIRLS’ TENNIS

SOUTHERN SECTION CHAMPIONSHIPS

Friday

Open Division: San Marino 11, Mater Dei 7

Division 1: Tesoro 10, Los Osos 8

Division 2: Beverly Hills 11, Fountain Valley 7

Division 3: Northwood 11, Sage Hill 7

Division 4: Keppel 12, Newport Beach Pacifica Christian 6

Division 5: Segerstrom 11, California 7

High School Sports

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement