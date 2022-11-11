High school girls’ tennis: Southern Section championship results
GIRLS’ TENNIS
SOUTHERN SECTION CHAMPIONSHIPS
Friday
Open Division: San Marino 11, Mater Dei 7
Division 1: Tesoro 10, Los Osos 8
Division 2: Beverly Hills 11, Fountain Valley 7
Division 3: Northwood 11, Sage Hill 7
Division 4: Keppel 12, Newport Beach Pacifica Christian 6
Division 5: Segerstrom 11, California 7
