The Times’ high school boys’ basketball rankings

Basketballs on a court.
(Ethan Miller / Getty Images)
By Eric Sondheimer
This week’s top 25 boys’ basketball rankings for the Southland by The Times:

Rk. SCHOOL (Record); Comment (rk. last week)

1. CORONA CENTENNIAL (4-1); Lost 59-57 in Texas to Duncanville (1)

2. HARVARD-WESTLAKE (5-0); Showdown with Rancho Christian on Saturday (2)

3. BISHOP MONTGOMERY (4-0); Plays this week in Westchester tournament (4)

4. WEST RANCH (4-0); Open Foothill League play on Tuesday vs. Canyon (5)

5. SANTA ANA MATER DEI (2-0); Taking a business trip to London (6)

6. SIERRA CANYON (2-1); Lost to Rancho Christian 63-60 in Bronny James debut (3)

7. SHERMAN OAKS NOTRE DAME (4-1); The big three are getting better (7)

8. ST. JOHN BOSCO (3-0); Jack Turner is averaging 21.7 points (8)

9. ST. BERNARD (3-0); Face Windward on Thursday (9)

10. ANAHEIM CANYON (6-0); 6-6 Jaden Goodall providing big lift (16)

11. RANCHO CHRISTIAN (2-2); Playing challenging opponents (11)

12. ETIWANDA (1-0); Dave Kleckner has Eagles working on defense (12)

13. JSERRA (4-0); Aidan Fowler had 25 points against Villa Park (13)

14. SANTA MARGARITA (4-0); Eagles are headed to Northern California this week (14)

15. HERITAGE CHRISTIAN (4-0); Productive start for young Warriors (15)

16. CAMPBELL HALL (2-0); Games this week against Inglewood, Washington Prep (17)

17. FAIRMONT PREP (4-0); at Temecula Valley on Monday (18)

18. NARBONNE (0-1); Play in Redondo Union tournament (19)

19. COLONY (1-0); Opened with 52-47 win over Hillcrest (20)

20. VILLAGE CHRISTIAN (4-1); Play at Fremont on Monday (21)

21. BEVERLY HILLS (4-0); Junior Jonathon Mani is delivering (NR)

22. CROSSROADS (2-1); Plays at Sierra Canyon on Wednesday (22)

23. ST. FRANCIS (7-1); Only a last-second tip-in prevents 8-0 start (23)

24. FOOTHILL (4-0); Good win over Rancho Christian (NR)

25. MARANATHA (3-1); vs. Cleveland on Monday (25)

High School Sports
Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

