The Times’ high school boys’ basketball rankings
This week’s top 25 boys’ basketball rankings for the Southland by The Times:
Rk. SCHOOL (Record); Comment (rk. last week)
1. CORONA CENTENNIAL (4-1); Lost 59-57 in Texas to Duncanville (1)
2. HARVARD-WESTLAKE (5-0); Showdown with Rancho Christian on Saturday (2)
3. BISHOP MONTGOMERY (4-0); Plays this week in Westchester tournament (4)
4. WEST RANCH (4-0); Open Foothill League play on Tuesday vs. Canyon (5)
5. SANTA ANA MATER DEI (2-0); Taking a business trip to London (6)
6. SIERRA CANYON (2-1); Lost to Rancho Christian 63-60 in Bronny James debut (3)
7. SHERMAN OAKS NOTRE DAME (4-1); The big three are getting better (7)
8. ST. JOHN BOSCO (3-0); Jack Turner is averaging 21.7 points (8)
9. ST. BERNARD (3-0); Face Windward on Thursday (9)
10. ANAHEIM CANYON (6-0); 6-6 Jaden Goodall providing big lift (16)
11. RANCHO CHRISTIAN (2-2); Playing challenging opponents (11)
12. ETIWANDA (1-0); Dave Kleckner has Eagles working on defense (12)
13. JSERRA (4-0); Aidan Fowler had 25 points against Villa Park (13)
14. SANTA MARGARITA (4-0); Eagles are headed to Northern California this week (14)
15. HERITAGE CHRISTIAN (4-0); Productive start for young Warriors (15)
16. CAMPBELL HALL (2-0); Games this week against Inglewood, Washington Prep (17)
17. FAIRMONT PREP (4-0); at Temecula Valley on Monday (18)
18. NARBONNE (0-1); Play in Redondo Union tournament (19)
19. COLONY (1-0); Opened with 52-47 win over Hillcrest (20)
20. VILLAGE CHRISTIAN (4-1); Play at Fremont on Monday (21)
21. BEVERLY HILLS (4-0); Junior Jonathon Mani is delivering (NR)
22. CROSSROADS (2-1); Plays at Sierra Canyon on Wednesday (22)
23. ST. FRANCIS (7-1); Only a last-second tip-in prevents 8-0 start (23)
24. FOOTHILL (4-0); Good win over Rancho Christian (NR)
25. MARANATHA (3-1); vs. Cleveland on Monday (25)
