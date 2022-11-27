The Times’ high school boys’ basketball rankings

25. MARANATHA (3-1); vs. Cleveland on Monday (25)

22. CROSSROADS (2-1); Plays at Sierra Canyon on Wednesday (22)

20. VILLAGE CHRISTIAN (4-1); Play at Fremont on Monday (21)

19. COLONY (1-0); Opened with 52-47 win over Hillcrest (20)

17. FAIRMONT PREP (4-0); at Temecula Valley on Monday (18)

16. CAMPBELL HALL (2-0); Games this week against Inglewood, Washington Prep (17)

14. SANTA MARGARITA (4-0); Eagles are headed to Northern California this week (14)

13. JSERRA (4-0); Aidan Fowler had 25 points against Villa Park (13)

12. ETIWANDA (1-0); Dave Kleckner has Eagles working on defense (12)

7. SHERMAN OAKS NOTRE DAME (4-1); The big three are getting better (7)

6. SIERRA CANYON (2-1); Lost to Rancho Christian 63-60 in Bronny James debut (3)

4. WEST RANCH (4-0); Open Foothill League play on Tuesday vs. Canyon (5)

3. BISHOP MONTGOMERY (4-0); Plays this week in Westchester tournament (4)

2. HARVARD-WESTLAKE (5-0); Showdown with Rancho Christian on Saturday (2)

1. CORONA CENTENNIAL (4-1); Lost 59-57 in Texas to Duncanville (1)

This week’s top 25 boys’ basketball rankings for the Southland by The Times:

