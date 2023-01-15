The Times’ boys’ basketball top 25 rankings

25. ST. PIUS X-ST. MATTHIAS (17-4); Tyrone Riley keeps lifting up Warriors (NR)

24. HERITAGE CHRISTIAN (13-5); Warriors hold down first place in Olympic League (24)

23. DOWNEY (20-1); Vikings get La Mirada on Wednesday (23)

22. RANCHO CUCAMONGA (17-4); Showdown with Damien on Wednesday (21)

21. OXNARD (18-2); No. 1 team in Ventura County (22)

20. ROLLING HILLS PREP (18-5); Playing at State Preview Classic on Saturday (20)

15. BRENTWOOD (17-2); Big game vs. Windward on Tuesday (16)

12. MIRA COSTA (19-1); Showdown with Redondo Union on Tuesday (14)

11. ETIWANDA (14-4); Eagles are picking up steam (13)

10. SANTA MARGARITA (20-3); at St. John Bosco on Wednesday (11)

8. RANCHO CHRISTIAN (12-7); Eagles are ready for long winning streak (9)

6. ST. JOHN BOSCO (18-3); Only unbeaten team left in Trinity League (6)

5. SIERRA CANYON (17-3); Big games this week vs. St. Francis, Harvard-Westlake (5)

4. WEST RANCH (20-1); There’s no stopping the Wildcats (4)

1. HARVARD-WESTLAKE (20-1); Big games this week against Notre Dame, Sierra Canyon (1)

A look at the top 25 boys’ basketball teams in the Southland.

Trent Perry, trying to score over a fallen Bishop Montgomery defender, will lead top-ranked Harvard-Westlake into key Mission League games this week.

