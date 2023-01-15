The Times’ boys’ basketball top 25 rankings
A look at the top 25 boys’ basketball teams in the Southland.
Rk. SCHOOL (W-L); Comment (rk. last week)
1. HARVARD-WESTLAKE (20-1); Big games this week against Notre Dame, Sierra Canyon (1)
2. CORONA CENTENNIAL (17-3); Jared McCain scored 27 points at Hoophall Classic (2)
3. BISHOP MONTGOMERY (21-1); Close win over St. Bernard (3)
4. WEST RANCH (20-1); There’s no stopping the Wildcats (4)
5. SIERRA CANYON (17-3); Big games this week vs. St. Francis, Harvard-Westlake (5)
6. ST. JOHN BOSCO (18-3); Only unbeaten team left in Trinity League (6)
7. SHERMAN OAKS NOTRE DAME (14-7); It’s final exam time Wednesday vs. Harvard-Westlake (8)
8. RANCHO CHRISTIAN (12-7); Eagles are ready for long winning streak (9)
9. FOOTHILL (20-1); Surprise team of 2023 (10)
10. SANTA MARGARITA (20-3); at St. John Bosco on Wednesday (11)
11. ETIWANDA (14-4); Eagles are picking up steam (13)
12. MIRA COSTA (19-1); Showdown with Redondo Union on Tuesday (14)
13. VILLAGE CHRISTIAN (17-4); Loss to Heritage Christian (12)
14. WALNUT (20-2); Malik Khouzam became school all-time scoring leader (15)
15. BRENTWOOD (17-2); Big game vs. Windward on Tuesday (16)
16. SANTA ANA MATER DEI (14-5); Three straight Trinity League losses (7)
17. ST. BERNARD (16-5); Young team that’s improving (18)
18. JSERRA (14-6); Face Orange Lutheran on Wednesday (17)
19. ANAHEIM CANYON (16-5); Sophomore Brandon Benjamin averaging 21.5 points (19)
20. ROLLING HILLS PREP (18-5); Playing at State Preview Classic on Saturday (20)
21. OXNARD (18-2); No. 1 team in Ventura County (22)
22. RANCHO CUCAMONGA (17-4); Showdown with Damien on Wednesday (21)
23. DOWNEY (20-1); Vikings get La Mirada on Wednesday (23)
24. HERITAGE CHRISTIAN (13-5); Warriors hold down first place in Olympic League (24)
25. ST. PIUS X-ST. MATTHIAS (17-4); Tyrone Riley keeps lifting up Warriors (NR)
