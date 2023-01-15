Advertisement
The Times’ boys’ basketball top 25 rankings

Harvard-Westlake's Trent Perry tries to score on a layup over a fallen defender.
Trent Perry, trying to score over a fallen Bishop Montgomery defender, will lead top-ranked Harvard-Westlake into key Mission League games this week.
(Craig Weston)
By Eric Sondheimer
A look at the top 25 boys’ basketball teams in the Southland.

Rk. SCHOOL (W-L); Comment (rk. last week)

1. HARVARD-WESTLAKE (20-1); Big games this week against Notre Dame, Sierra Canyon (1)

2. CORONA CENTENNIAL (17-3); Jared McCain scored 27 points at Hoophall Classic (2)

3. BISHOP MONTGOMERY (21-1); Close win over St. Bernard (3)

4. WEST RANCH (20-1); There’s no stopping the Wildcats (4)

5. SIERRA CANYON (17-3); Big games this week vs. St. Francis, Harvard-Westlake (5)

6. ST. JOHN BOSCO (18-3); Only unbeaten team left in Trinity League (6)

7. SHERMAN OAKS NOTRE DAME (14-7); It’s final exam time Wednesday vs. Harvard-Westlake (8)

8. RANCHO CHRISTIAN (12-7); Eagles are ready for long winning streak (9)

9. FOOTHILL (20-1); Surprise team of 2023 (10)

10. SANTA MARGARITA (20-3); at St. John Bosco on Wednesday (11)

11. ETIWANDA (14-4); Eagles are picking up steam (13)

12. MIRA COSTA (19-1); Showdown with Redondo Union on Tuesday (14)

13. VILLAGE CHRISTIAN (17-4); Loss to Heritage Christian (12)

14. WALNUT (20-2); Malik Khouzam became school all-time scoring leader (15)

15. BRENTWOOD (17-2); Big game vs. Windward on Tuesday (16)

16. SANTA ANA MATER DEI (14-5); Three straight Trinity League losses (7)

17. ST. BERNARD (16-5); Young team that’s improving (18)

18. JSERRA (14-6); Face Orange Lutheran on Wednesday (17)

19. ANAHEIM CANYON (16-5); Sophomore Brandon Benjamin averaging 21.5 points (19)

20. ROLLING HILLS PREP (18-5); Playing at State Preview Classic on Saturday (20)

21. OXNARD (18-2); No. 1 team in Ventura County (22)

22. RANCHO CUCAMONGA (17-4); Showdown with Damien on Wednesday (21)

23. DOWNEY (20-1); Vikings get La Mirada on Wednesday (23)

24. HERITAGE CHRISTIAN (13-5); Warriors hold down first place in Olympic League (24)

25. ST. PIUS X-ST. MATTHIAS (17-4); Tyrone Riley keeps lifting up Warriors (NR)

Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

