Prep basketball roundup: Julien Gomez leads La Mirada to upset over Foothill

Sophomore Julien Gomez, averaging 26.6 points per game, put on a second-half scoring blitz to lead La Mirada to a 53-50 upset victory over Foothill on Monday night at Bellflower St. John Bosco.

Gomez finished with 30 points. He scored the first nine points of the third quarter to wipe out a nine-point deficit.

Julien Gomez has 30 points. La Mirada is on the verge of upsetting Foothill with a 53-50 lead and 7.9 left. pic.twitter.com/7yUt1ndCd7 — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) January 17, 2023

Foothill came in at 20-1. La Mirada improved to 17-6.

Look at the passing. Look at the patience. Look at the chemistry. Now I know how Foothill is 20-1. pic.twitter.com/HFqAnH3RxV — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) January 17, 2023

Etiwanda 58, Rancho Verde 56: The Eagles gave coach Dave Kleckner his 700th career victory.

Marnatha 60, Heritage Christian 51: Maranatha pulled off the Olympic League upset. Tae Simmons had 19 points for Heritage Christian (3-1 in league).

Windward 73, St. Francis 44: Tuning up for a league showdown with Brentwood, the Wildcats routed St. Francis behind Gavin Hightower, who scored 19 points. Jackson Mosley led St. Francis with 15 points.

Shalhevet 52, Chaminade 47: The Firehawks (18-4) got their second victory over a Mission League opponent. Avi Halpert scored 19 points and Nathan Sellam 18.

Oakwood 75, Gardena Serra 69: Hayden Suslow scored 31 points for Oakwood.

Bishop O'Dowd 65, Taft 62: The Toreadors rallied, then fell in defeat after Bishop O'Dowd went on a 7-0 run in the final minute.

Crespi 76, Dos Pueblos 49: Joe Sterling scored 18 points and Peyton White 14 for the Celts.

Brentwood 60, Flintridge Prep 29: The Eagles (18-2) received 12 points apiece from MJ Coleman and James Olofson at South Pasadena.

Eastvale Roosevelt 79, Chino 64: Darnez Slater continued his exceptional season with a 25-point performance.

Valencia 69, Dunn 51: Jacob Michel-Zavala had 14 points and Mikah Ballew 13 for Valencia.

Providence 69, Beverly Hills 59: Maxwell Hudnall scored 20 points for Providence, which picked up wins over Taft and Beverly Hills in its last two games.

The South Gate Rams (11-10) boys basketball get a big non league win at the MLK Bosco Showcase with 57-49 win over Rialto. South Gate was led by Jonathan Tedtaotao with 16pts 8 reb and Steve Calderilla added 13pts. @latsondheimer pic.twitter.com/uAokc0q7jE — Al Rangel (@SGRamshoops) January 16, 2023

Agoura 84, Van Nuys 26: Zane Miller finished with 22 points for Agoura.

Orange Lutheran 56, Oak Park 54: Andrew Nagy’s dunk with two seconds left broke a 54-54 tie, lifting Orange Lutheran to victory at St. John Bosco.

Miami Columbus 47, Sierra Canyon 44: The Trailblazers were beaten in the Hoophall Classic in Springfield, Mass. Isaiah Elohim had 16 points and Bronny James 13. Sierra Canyon returns for two important Mission League games this week: Wednesday against St. Francis and Friday against Harvard-Westlake.

Birmingham 80, Grant 77: Caleb Newton had 17 points for Birmingham. DJ Gains led Grant with 25 points.

St. Pius X-St. Matthias 64, Hesperia 62: Tyrone Riley led the way with 23 points for St. Pius X-St. Matthias.

Fairfax 71, Diamond Bar 59: Darius Carr finished with 27 points for Fairfax.

Campbell Hall 93, St. Anthony 68: Aliaun Iscandari had 23 points for Campbell Hall.

Moorpark 49, King/Drew 48: Lucas Fenske contributed 17 points for Moorpark. King/Drew faces Crenshaw on Wednesday in a Coliseum League showdown.

Bishop Alemany 92, Sun Valley Poly 60: Lopez Wood led Alemany with 15 points.