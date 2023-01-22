High school basketball: Saturday scores
BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Academy for Careers and Exploration 52, Victor Valley Christian 43
Aquinas 60, San Diego Madison 53
Bakersfield Centennial 83, Venice 35
Bosco Tech 92, Cathedral 83
California Military 63, St. Jeanne de Lestonnac 44
Camarillo 34, Adelanto 32
Campbell Hall 74, Hillcrest 67
Chatsworth 97, Canoga Park 48
Cypress 57, Tustin 52
Dunn 54, Foothill Tech 44
Geffen 90, Hawthorne Math/Science 37
Hesperia 71, Liberty 58
Hoover 67, Murrieta Mesa 65
Los Angeles Marshall 55, Lancaster 53
Loyola 69, Calabasas 38
Mater Dei 88, Crean Lutheran 65
Moreno Valley 59, Yucaipa 52
New Roads 51, Wildwood 44
Nordhoff 72, Villanova Prep 32
Oakwood 59, King/Drew 49
Oxnard 77, Dos Pueblos 19
Palm Desert 70, West Valley 45
Placentia Valencia 46, Garden Grove Pacifica 31
Ramona 58, San Jacinto 48
Riverside Notre Dame 69, Perris 63
Rolling Hills Prep 64, Los Altos 28
Santa Rosa Academy 63, Bethel Christian 51
Shadow Hills 63, Imperial 53
Sherman Oaks Notre Dame 65, San Ramon Dougherty Valley 53
Sierra Vista 70, Duarte 56
Solana Beach Santa Fe Christian 73, Linfield Christian 67
St. Anthony 61, Long Beach Poly 55
St. Bonaventure 76, Mission Viejo 67
St. Francis 75, Fairfax 64 (OT)
Taft 55, Pasadena 51
Valley View 60, Arrowhead Christian 55
Village Christian 59, Colony 48
Washington 56, South Pasadena 49
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Anaheim 70, La Serna 35
Avalon 61, AGBU 42
Chula VIsta Mater Dei 47, Troy 38
Corona 51, Costa Mesa 31
Corona del Mar 46, Knight 31
Crean Lutheran 53, La Palma Kennedy 37
Dos Pueblos 65, San Marcos 60
Duarte 35, Sierra Vista 31
El Rancho 61, Diamond Ranch 31
Etiwanda 63, Fresno San Joaquin Memorial 44
Fairmont Prep 45, Carlsbad 38
Flintridge Prep 60, Chadwick 23
Flintridge Sacred Heart 57, Sacred Heart of Jesus 21
Hart 73, Quartz Hill 27
Highland 59, Yucca Valley 47
Holy Martyrs 69, South Pasadena 61
Hueneme 51, Castaic 46
Los Altos 56, Moreno Valley 35
Mater Dei 76, Stockton St. Mary’s 61
Oaks Christian 61, Rolling Hills Prep 45
Pioneer 61, Crescenta Valley 58
Placentia Valencia 52, Garden Grove Pacifica 46
Rancho Christian 60, Imperial 53
San Clemente 68, San Juan Hills 59
San Diego Westview 68, Corona Centennial 52
San Fernando 35, Bell Gardens 32
Santa Rosa Academy 51, Bethel Christian 10
Sherman Oaks Notre Dame 74, Vaughn 24
Valencia 62, Xavier Prep 57
Ventura 52, Rio Mesa 18
Viewpoint 50, Canyon Springs 30
Village Christian 62, Westlake 54
Vista Rancho Buena Vista 64, Twentynine Palms 55
