High school basketball: Saturday scores

Basketballs on a court.
(Ethan Miller / Getty Images)
By Times staff
BOYS’ BASKETBALL

Academy for Careers and Exploration 52, Victor Valley Christian 43

Aquinas 60, San Diego Madison 53

Bakersfield Centennial 83, Venice 35

Bosco Tech 92, Cathedral 83

California Military 63, St. Jeanne de Lestonnac 44

Camarillo 34, Adelanto 32

Campbell Hall 74, Hillcrest 67

Chatsworth 97, Canoga Park 48

Cypress 57, Tustin 52

Dunn 54, Foothill Tech 44

Geffen 90, Hawthorne Math/Science 37

Hesperia 71, Liberty 58

Hoover 67, Murrieta Mesa 65

Los Angeles Marshall 55, Lancaster 53

Loyola 69, Calabasas 38

Mater Dei 88, Crean Lutheran 65

Moreno Valley 59, Yucaipa 52

New Roads 51, Wildwood 44

Nordhoff 72, Villanova Prep 32

Oakwood 59, King/Drew 49

Oxnard 77, Dos Pueblos 19

Palm Desert 70, West Valley 45

Placentia Valencia 46, Garden Grove Pacifica 31

Ramona 58, San Jacinto 48

Riverside Notre Dame 69, Perris 63

Rolling Hills Prep 64, Los Altos 28

Santa Rosa Academy 63, Bethel Christian 51

Shadow Hills 63, Imperial 53

Sherman Oaks Notre Dame 65, San Ramon Dougherty Valley 53

Sierra Vista 70, Duarte 56

Solana Beach Santa Fe Christian 73, Linfield Christian 67

St. Anthony 61, Long Beach Poly 55

St. Bonaventure 76, Mission Viejo 67

St. Francis 75, Fairfax 64 (OT)

Taft 55, Pasadena 51

Valley View 60, Arrowhead Christian 55

Village Christian 59, Colony 48

Washington 56, South Pasadena 49

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

Anaheim 70, La Serna 35

Avalon 61, AGBU 42

Chula VIsta Mater Dei 47, Troy 38

Corona 51, Costa Mesa 31

Corona del Mar 46, Knight 31

Crean Lutheran 53, La Palma Kennedy 37

Dos Pueblos 65, San Marcos 60

Duarte 35, Sierra Vista 31

El Rancho 61, Diamond Ranch 31

Etiwanda 63, Fresno San Joaquin Memorial 44

Fairmont Prep 45, Carlsbad 38

Flintridge Prep 60, Chadwick 23

Flintridge Sacred Heart 57, Sacred Heart of Jesus 21

Hart 73, Quartz Hill 27

Highland 59, Yucca Valley 47

Holy Martyrs 69, South Pasadena 61

Hueneme 51, Castaic 46

Los Altos 56, Moreno Valley 35

Mater Dei 76, Stockton St. Mary’s 61

Oaks Christian 61, Rolling Hills Prep 45

Pioneer 61, Crescenta Valley 58

Placentia Valencia 52, Garden Grove Pacifica 46

Rancho Christian 60, Imperial 53

San Clemente 68, San Juan Hills 59

San Diego Westview 68, Corona Centennial 52

San Fernando 35, Bell Gardens 32

Santa Rosa Academy 51, Bethel Christian 10

Sherman Oaks Notre Dame 74, Vaughn 24

Valencia 62, Xavier Prep 57

Ventura 52, Rio Mesa 18

Viewpoint 50, Canyon Springs 30

Village Christian 62, Westlake 54

Vista Rancho Buena Vista 64, Twentynine Palms 55

