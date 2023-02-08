Basketball playoff roundup: Zane Miller gets 50 points in Agoura win over San Marcos

The first round of the high school basketball playoffs on Wednesday produced a 50-point performance from Zane Miller of Agoura in an 88-51 victory over San Marcos in Division 2A. He’s a 6-foot-3 senior guard who had 40 points through three quarters for the Marmonte League champion Chargers (20-9).

Nasir Meyer added 21 points for Agoura.

Damien 69, St. Anthony 57: Nate Garcia scored 31 points for Damien in the Division 1 opener.

Mater Dei 78, Long Beach Poly 51: Zack Davidson scored 19 points and freshman Brannon Martinsen added 18 points for the Monarchs. Jovani Ruff led Poly with 20 points.

Oak Park 53, St. Francis 41: Shey Henderson finished with 16 points for Oak Park, earning the Eagles a trip to Etiwanda to face the No. 1 seed in Division 1 on Friday night.

Crean Lutheran 76, San Juan Hills 66: Freshman Kaiden Bailey keyed the Division 1 win with 22 points. Crean Lutheran plays at Mater Dei on Friday.

JSerra 64, Great Oak 53: Sebastian Rancik had 24 points and Aidan Fowler 21 in the Division 1 victory.

St. Paul 51, Village Christian 49: St. Paul pulled off the Division 1 upset.

Heritage Christian 59, Foothill 51: Tae Simmons had 21 points and 18 rebounds for Heritage Christian.

Los Alamitos 55, Santa Margarita 50: The Griffins eliminated Santa Margarita in a Division 1 opener.

Eastvale Roosevelt 63, Dominguez 43: Darnez Slater led Roosevelt with 24 points. Roosevelt coach Stephen Singleton used to be the coach at Dominguez. Isaac Sowell had 16 points and 14 rebounds for Dominguez.

Brentwood 57, Fairmont Prep 46: Jordan Houegban had 15 points and MJ Coleman and Parker Turner added 14 points apiece in the Division 1 victory.

Windward 76, Trabuco Hills 63: Gavin Hightower finished with 20 points, seven rebounds and seven assists in a 2AA opener. Windward will play Chaminade, an 85-71 winner over Knight. Ethan Johnson scored 27 points for Chaminade.

Crossroads 52, Loyola 47: The Roadrunners advanced in Division 1.

Colony 77, Los Altos 55: Denzel Hines had a career-high 43 points for Colony.

Oak Hills 77, Campbell Hall 76: The Vikings dropped a close one on the road in Division 2AA.

Maranatha 70, San Marino 40: In 3AA, Maranatha prevailed behind Nicholas Khatchikian, who had 28 points.

AGBU 45, Pasadena 44: AGBU improved to 21-4 with the 2A victory. Avand Dorian had 16 points and Michael Martirossian made the game-winning three.

Shalhevet 67, Arcadia 65: Avi Halpert scored 31 points to help his team overcome a 14-point deficit in a 2A opener.

Valencia 81, Don Lugo 57: Mikah Ballew finished with 24 points for Valencia and Kai Davis added 19 points and 10 rebounds.

Rolling Hills Prep 62, Cajon 35: JV Brown had 21 points, Jordan Lee 19 points and Blake Yamada added 11 assists for Rolling Hills Prep in a Division 1 opener.

Beverly Hills 58, Calabasas 52: The Normans won the 2AA opener.

St. Bonaventure 62, Costa Mesa 40: Dylan Benner had 27 points and 17 rebounds for St. Bonaventure.

Oxnard 71, Westlake 58: The top-seeded Yellowjackets won their 2AA opener. Dominik Contreras scored 23 points.

Valley Torah 75, Murrieta Mesa 59: Johnny Dan scored 32 points in the 3A victory for Valley Torah.

Vista Murrieta 55, Crespi 44: Freshman Joe Stearling scored 18 points and sophomore Peyton White had 17 in defeat for the Celts.

Tesoro 70, Marina 37: Carson Brown’s 26 points led Tesoro (25-4) in 2AA.

Edison 68, Villa Park 48: Kaz Hampton set a school record with nine threes for Edison.

St. Pius X-St. Matthias 90, Bishop Alemany 57: The No. 1 seed in Division 3AA cruised to victory behind Tyrone Riley, who scored 31 points. Mike Lindsay had 22 points for Alemany.

Simi Valley 65, Fountain Valley 59: Justin Rener’s 20 points helped the Pioneers advance in 2AA. They will face Culver City, a 92-80 winner over Thousand Oaks.

Lynwood 107, Anaheim 32: Jason Crowe Jr. had 42 points in the 5AA opener.

De Toledo 81, Beacon Hill 32: Michael Galeck scored 31 points and Max Creditor 23 in a 5AA opener.

Granada Hills 67, Roosevelt 39: Dylan Vo had 17 points for the Highlanders in a City Section Division I opener.