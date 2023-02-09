High school boys’ soccer: Southern Section playoff results and updated pairings
SOUTHERN SECTION BOYS’ SOCCER
Standard start time is 3 or 5 p.m. at the option of the host school; differing start times as reported by schools are indicated.
DIVISION 1
First round, Thursday
JSerra 4, Placentia Valencia 1
Fullerton 2, Godinez 1
Servite 2, Mira Costa 1
Montclair 3, San Marcos 0
Arlington 1, Aliso Niguel 0
Citrus Hill 2, Cathedral 1
South Torrance 2, Mater Dei 1 (OT)
Sunny Hills 1, Oak Park 0 (OT)
Quarterfinals, Wednesday
#1 JSerra at Fullerton
#4 Montclair at Servite
#3 Arlington at Citrus Hill
#2 Sunny Hills at South Torrance
DIVISION 2
First round, Thursday
Cajon 3, Granite Hills 0
Agoura 3, Downey 1
Oxnard Pacifica 3, Channel Islands 0
Santa Ana Valley 2, Baldwin Park 0
Corona Santiago 1, Long Beach Wilson 0
Montebello 2, El Rancho 0
Artesia 3, Palmdale 1
San Clemente 2, Norte Vista 0
Los Osos 3, Desert Mirage 1
Long Beach Poly 5, Palos Verdes 4
Hesperia 4, Riverside Poly 0
King 2, Alta Loma 0
Santa Monica 1, Warren 0
Villa Park 2, Valley View 0
Loyola 2, Moorpark 0
Second round, Saturday
Agoura at #1 Cajon
Santa Ana Valley at Oxnard Pacifica
Corona Santiago at Montebello
Artesia at #4 San Clemente
Los Osos at #3 Anaheim
Hesperia at Long Beach Poly
King at Santa Monica
#2 Loyola at Villa Park
DIVISION 3
First round, Thursday
Sierra Vista 7, Valencia 0
Newport Harbor 1, Bell Gardens 1 (Newport Harbor advances on penalties, 7-6)
Cabrillo 1, Claremont 0
Mission Viejo 1, Los Amigos 0
Bloomington 1, Redlands East Valley 0
Los Alamitos 2, Chino Hills 1
Crossroads 3, Saugus 1
Anaheim Canyon 4, Newbury Park 0
Hart 4, North Torrance 1
Millikan 3, La Quinta 2
Carter 3, Saddleback 2
El Dorado 2, South Hills 0
Quartz Hill 2, Oak Hills 0
Tustin 2, Lynwood 1
Edison 3, La Mirada 0
Crescenta Valley 2, Fontana 1
Second round, Saturday
Newport Harbor at #1 Sierra Vista
Mission Viejo at Cabrillo
Los Alamitos at Bloomington
Crossroads at #4 Anaheim Canyon
Millikan at #3 Hart
Carter at El Dorado
Tustin at Quartz Hill
#2 Crescenta Valley at Edison
DIVISION 4
First round, Thursday
Harvard-Westlake 2, Buena 1
Glendale 2, Westlake 1
Ganesha 2, Rancho Cucamonga 1
Tesoro 2, Garden Grove Santiago 2 (Tesoro advances on penalties, 6-5)
Littlerock 2, Camarillo 0
Adelanto 0, Sultana 0 (Adelanto advances on penalties, 4-2)
Geffen 6, Savanna 0
Northview 2, Summit 1
Oxnard 2, Fountain Valley 1
Palmdale Aerospace 2, Arroyo 1
Garey 2, Garden Grove 1
El Toro 6, Chaparral 3
Orange Lutheran 3, Woodbridge 2
Bishop Amat 2, Jurupa Hills 1
Great Oak 4, Nuview Bridge 2
Santa Ana 1, Pasadena Marshall 0 (OT)
Second round, Saturday
#1 Harvard-Westlake at Glendale
Ganesha at Tesoro
Littlerock at Adelanto
Geffen at #4 Northview
#3 Oxnard at Palmdale Aerospace
El Toro at Garey
Bishop Amat at Orange Lutheran
#2 Santa Ana at Great Oak
DIVISION 5
First round, Thursday
Coachella Valley 3, Esperanza 1
Colony 3, Grace Brethren 1
Palm Desert 3, Colton 2
Golden Valley 2, Leuzinger 1
Diamond Ranch 3, Foothill Tech 1
Orange Vista 4, Jurupa Valley 1
Norco 2, Vista Murrieta 1
El Segundo 4, La Canada 1
Riverside Prep 1, South Pasadena 0
Santa Paula 1, Cerritos Valley Christian 0
Linfield Christian 2, Rubidoux 1
Brea Olinda 1. Garden Grove Pacifica 0
California 1, Grand Terrace 1 (California advances on penalties, 4-3)
Irvine University 3, Elsinore 2
Cate 2, Pasadena Poly 2 (Cate advances on penalties, 4-1)
Animo Leadership 2, Torrance 2 (Animo Leadership advances on penalties, 8-7)
Second round, Saturday
#1 Coachella Valley at Colony
Palm Desert at Golden Valley
Orange Vista at Diamond Ranch
#4 El Segundo at Norco
Santa Paula at Riverside Prep
Brea Olinda at Linfield Christian
California at Irvine University
#2 Animo Leadership at Cate
DIVISION 6
First round, Thursday
San Gorgonio 1, Eastside 0
Portola 3, Windward 1
La Salle 1, Ontario Christian 0
Bishop Montgomery 1, Maranatha 0
Alhambra 3, Arrowhead Christian 0
Anaheim Fairmont 7, Hawthorne 2
University Prep 8, Loma Linda Academy 0
Chaminade 8, Laguna Blanca 0
Miller 7, Cathedral City 1
Irvine 1, Mayfair 1 (Irvine advances on penalties, 4-3)
Dunn 2, Nogales 0
Rowland 9, Redlands Adventist 1
Shadow Hills 3, Bellflower 1
Victor Valley 1, Paraclete 1 (Victor Valley advances on penalties, 4-3)
San Jacinto 3, Indio 0
Temescal Canyon 4, Arcadia 0
Second round, Saturday
#1 San Gorgonio at Portola
La Salle at Bishop Montgomery
Anaheim Fairmont at Alhambra
University Prep at #4 Chaminade
Irvine at #3 Miller
Dunn at Rowland
Victor Valley at Shadow Hills
#2 Temescal Canyon at San Jacinto
DIVISION 7
First round, Thursday
Tahquitz 4, California Military 2
St. Paul 4, Webb 1
San Juan Capistrano Fairmont 4, Environmental Charter 0
Lennox Academy 3, Rancho Verde 2
Temecula Prep 2, Academy of Careers & Exploration 0
St. Genevieve 4, Cobalt 0
South El Monte 8, La Sierra Academy 0
Pioneer 2, Milken 0
La Puente 4, Oakwood 0
Excelsior 2, Vasquez 1
Whittier Christian 3, Public Safety 1
Nordhoff 9, United Christian 2
Oxford Academy 1, Heritage 0
Chadwick 4, Buckley 0
Rancho Alamitos 3, Pilgrim 0
Gabrielino 2, Gladstone 0
Second round, Saturday
St. Paul at #1 California Military
San Juan Capistrano Fairmont at Lennox Academy
St. Genevieve at Temecula Prep
Pioneer at South El Monte
Excelsior at #3 La Puente
Nordhoff at Whittier Christian
Oxford Academy at Chadwick
#2 Gabrielino at Rancho Alamitos
NOTES: Quarterfinals, Wednesday; semifinals, Feb. 18. Championships, Feb. 24-25 at Veterans Stadium (Div. 1-2) and school sites (Div. 3-7).
