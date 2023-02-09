High school boys’ soccer: Southern Section playoff results and updated pairings

SOUTHERN SECTION BOYS’ SOCCER

Standard start time is 3 or 5 p.m. at the option of the host school; differing start times as reported by schools are indicated.

DIVISION 1

First round, Thursday

JSerra 4, Placentia Valencia 1

Fullerton 2, Godinez 1

Servite 2, Mira Costa 1

Montclair 3, San Marcos 0

Arlington 1, Aliso Niguel 0

Citrus Hill 2, Cathedral 1

South Torrance 2, Mater Dei 1 (OT)

Sunny Hills 1, Oak Park 0 (OT)

Quarterfinals, Wednesday

#1 JSerra at Fullerton

#4 Montclair at Servite

#3 Arlington at Citrus Hill

#2 Sunny Hills at South Torrance

DIVISION 2

First round, Thursday

Cajon 3, Granite Hills 0

Agoura 3, Downey 1

Oxnard Pacifica 3, Channel Islands 0

Santa Ana Valley 2, Baldwin Park 0

Corona Santiago 1, Long Beach Wilson 0

Montebello 2, El Rancho 0

Artesia 3, Palmdale 1

San Clemente 2, Norte Vista 0

Los Osos 3, Desert Mirage 1

Long Beach Poly 5, Palos Verdes 4

Hesperia 4, Riverside Poly 0

King 2, Alta Loma 0

Santa Monica 1, Warren 0

Villa Park 2, Valley View 0

Loyola 2, Moorpark 0

Second round, Saturday

Agoura at #1 Cajon

Santa Ana Valley at Oxnard Pacifica

Corona Santiago at Montebello

Artesia at #4 San Clemente

Los Osos at #3 Anaheim

Hesperia at Long Beach Poly

King at Santa Monica

#2 Loyola at Villa Park

DIVISION 3

First round, Thursday

Sierra Vista 7, Valencia 0

Newport Harbor 1, Bell Gardens 1 (Newport Harbor advances on penalties, 7-6)

Cabrillo 1, Claremont 0

Mission Viejo 1, Los Amigos 0

Bloomington 1, Redlands East Valley 0

Los Alamitos 2, Chino Hills 1

Crossroads 3, Saugus 1

Anaheim Canyon 4, Newbury Park 0

Hart 4, North Torrance 1

Millikan 3, La Quinta 2

Carter 3, Saddleback 2

El Dorado 2, South Hills 0

Quartz Hill 2, Oak Hills 0

Tustin 2, Lynwood 1

Edison 3, La Mirada 0

Crescenta Valley 2, Fontana 1

Second round, Saturday

Newport Harbor at #1 Sierra Vista

Mission Viejo at Cabrillo

Los Alamitos at Bloomington

Crossroads at #4 Anaheim Canyon

Millikan at #3 Hart

Carter at El Dorado

Tustin at Quartz Hill

#2 Crescenta Valley at Edison

DIVISION 4

First round, Thursday

Harvard-Westlake 2, Buena 1

Glendale 2, Westlake 1

Ganesha 2, Rancho Cucamonga 1

Tesoro 2, Garden Grove Santiago 2 (Tesoro advances on penalties, 6-5)

Littlerock 2, Camarillo 0

Adelanto 0, Sultana 0 (Adelanto advances on penalties, 4-2)

Geffen 6, Savanna 0

Northview 2, Summit 1

Oxnard 2, Fountain Valley 1

Palmdale Aerospace 2, Arroyo 1

Garey 2, Garden Grove 1

El Toro 6, Chaparral 3

Orange Lutheran 3, Woodbridge 2

Bishop Amat 2, Jurupa Hills 1

Great Oak 4, Nuview Bridge 2

Santa Ana 1, Pasadena Marshall 0 (OT)

Second round, Saturday

#1 Harvard-Westlake at Glendale

Ganesha at Tesoro

Littlerock at Adelanto

Geffen at #4 Northview

#3 Oxnard at Palmdale Aerospace

El Toro at Garey

Bishop Amat at Orange Lutheran

#2 Santa Ana at Great Oak

DIVISION 5

First round, Thursday

Coachella Valley 3, Esperanza 1

Colony 3, Grace Brethren 1

Palm Desert 3, Colton 2

Golden Valley 2, Leuzinger 1

Diamond Ranch 3, Foothill Tech 1

Orange Vista 4, Jurupa Valley 1

Norco 2, Vista Murrieta 1

El Segundo 4, La Canada 1

Riverside Prep 1, South Pasadena 0

Santa Paula 1, Cerritos Valley Christian 0

Linfield Christian 2, Rubidoux 1

Brea Olinda 1. Garden Grove Pacifica 0

California 1, Grand Terrace 1 (California advances on penalties, 4-3)

Irvine University 3, Elsinore 2

Cate 2, Pasadena Poly 2 (Cate advances on penalties, 4-1)

Animo Leadership 2, Torrance 2 (Animo Leadership advances on penalties, 8-7)

Second round, Saturday

#1 Coachella Valley at Colony

Palm Desert at Golden Valley

Orange Vista at Diamond Ranch

#4 El Segundo at Norco

Santa Paula at Riverside Prep

Brea Olinda at Linfield Christian

California at Irvine University

#2 Animo Leadership at Cate

DIVISION 6

First round, Thursday

San Gorgonio 1, Eastside 0

Portola 3, Windward 1

La Salle 1, Ontario Christian 0

Bishop Montgomery 1, Maranatha 0

Alhambra 3, Arrowhead Christian 0

Anaheim Fairmont 7, Hawthorne 2

University Prep 8, Loma Linda Academy 0

Chaminade 8, Laguna Blanca 0

Miller 7, Cathedral City 1

Irvine 1, Mayfair 1 (Irvine advances on penalties, 4-3)

Dunn 2, Nogales 0

Rowland 9, Redlands Adventist 1

Shadow Hills 3, Bellflower 1

Victor Valley 1, Paraclete 1 (Victor Valley advances on penalties, 4-3)

San Jacinto 3, Indio 0

Temescal Canyon 4, Arcadia 0

Second round, Saturday

#1 San Gorgonio at Portola

La Salle at Bishop Montgomery

Anaheim Fairmont at Alhambra

University Prep at #4 Chaminade

Irvine at #3 Miller

Dunn at Rowland

Victor Valley at Shadow Hills

#2 Temescal Canyon at San Jacinto

DIVISION 7

First round, Thursday

Tahquitz 4, California Military 2

St. Paul 4, Webb 1

San Juan Capistrano Fairmont 4, Environmental Charter 0

Lennox Academy 3, Rancho Verde 2

Temecula Prep 2, Academy of Careers & Exploration 0

St. Genevieve 4, Cobalt 0

South El Monte 8, La Sierra Academy 0

Pioneer 2, Milken 0

La Puente 4, Oakwood 0

Excelsior 2, Vasquez 1

Whittier Christian 3, Public Safety 1

Nordhoff 9, United Christian 2

Oxford Academy 1, Heritage 0

Chadwick 4, Buckley 0

Rancho Alamitos 3, Pilgrim 0

Gabrielino 2, Gladstone 0

Second round, Saturday

St. Paul at #1 California Military

San Juan Capistrano Fairmont at Lennox Academy

St. Genevieve at Temecula Prep

Pioneer at South El Monte

Excelsior at #3 La Puente

Nordhoff at Whittier Christian

Oxford Academy at Chadwick

#2 Gabrielino at Rancho Alamitos

NOTES: Quarterfinals, Wednesday; semifinals, Feb. 18. Championships, Feb. 24-25 at Veterans Stadium (Div. 1-2) and school sites (Div. 3-7).

Advertisement

DIVISION 1

First round, Thursday

JSerra 4, Placentia Valencia 1

Fullerton 2, Godinez 1

Servite 2, Mira Costa 1

Montclair 3, San Marcos 0

Arlington 1, Aliso Niguel 0

Citrus Hill 2, Cathedral 1

South Torrance 2, Mater Dei 1 (OT)

Sunny Hills 1, Oak Park 0 (OT)

Quarterfinals, Wednesday

#1 JSerra at Fullerton

#4 Montclair at Servite

#3 Arlington at Citrus Hill

#2 Sunny Hills at South Torrance

DIVISION 2

First round, Thursday

Cajon 3, Granite Hills 0

Agoura 3, Downey 1

Oxnard Pacifica 3, Channel Islands 0

Santa Ana Valley 2, Baldwin Park 0

Corona Santiago 1, Long Beach Wilson 0

Montebello 2, El Rancho 0

Artesia 3, Palmdale 1

San Clemente 2, Norte Vista 0

Los Osos 3, Desert Mirage 1

Long Beach Poly 5, Palos Verdes 4

Hesperia 4, Riverside Poly 0

King 2, Alta Loma 0

Santa Monica 1, Warren 0

Villa Park 2, Valley View 0

Loyola 2, Moorpark 0

Second round, Saturday

Agoura at #1 Cajon

Santa Ana Valley at Oxnard Pacifica

Corona Santiago at Montebello

Artesia at #4 San Clemente

Los Osos at #3 Anaheim

Hesperia at Long Beach Poly

King at Santa Monica

#2 Loyola at Villa Park

DIVISION 3

First round, Thursday

Sierra Vista 7, Valencia 0

Newport Harbor 1, Bell Gardens 1 (Newport Harbor advances on penalties, 7-6)

Cabrillo 1, Claremont 0

Mission Viejo 1, Los Amigos 0

Bloomington 1, Redlands East Valley 0

Los Alamitos 2, Chino Hills 1

Crossroads 3, Saugus 1

Anaheim Canyon 4, Newbury Park 0

Hart 4, North Torrance 1

Millikan 3, La Quinta 2

Carter 3, Saddleback 2

El Dorado 2, South Hills 0

Quartz Hill 2, Oak Hills 0

Tustin 2, Lynwood 1

Edison 3, La Mirada 0

Crescenta Valley 2, Fontana 1

Second round, Saturday

Newport Harbor at #1 Sierra Vista

Mission Viejo at Cabrillo

Los Alamitos at Bloomington

Crossroads at #4 Anaheim Canyon

Millikan at #3 Hart

Carter at El Dorado

Tustin at Quartz Hill

#2 Crescenta Valley at Edison

DIVISION 4

First round, Thursday

Harvard-Westlake 2, Buena 1

Glendale 2, Westlake 1

Ganesha 2, Rancho Cucamonga 1

Tesoro 2, Garden Grove Santiago 2 (Tesoro advances on penalties, 6-5)

Littlerock 2, Camarillo 0

Adelanto 0, Sultana 0 (Adelanto advances on penalties, 4-2)

Geffen 6, Savanna 0

Northview 2, Summit 1

Oxnard 2, Fountain Valley 1

Palmdale Aerospace 2, Arroyo 1

Garey 2, Garden Grove 1

El Toro 6, Chaparral 3

Orange Lutheran 3, Woodbridge 2

Bishop Amat 2, Jurupa Hills 1

Great Oak 4, Nuview Bridge 2

Santa Ana 1, Pasadena Marshall 0 (OT)

Second round, Saturday

#1 Harvard-Westlake at Glendale

Ganesha at Tesoro

Littlerock at Adelanto

Geffen at #4 Northview

#3 Oxnard at Palmdale Aerospace

El Toro at Garey

Bishop Amat at Orange Lutheran

#2 Santa Ana at Great Oak

DIVISION 5

First round, Thursday

Coachella Valley 3, Esperanza 1

Colony 3, Grace Brethren 1

Palm Desert 3, Colton 2

Golden Valley 2, Leuzinger 1

Diamond Ranch 3, Foothill Tech 1

Orange Vista 4, Jurupa Valley 1

Norco 2, Vista Murrieta 1

El Segundo 4, La Canada 1

Riverside Prep 1, South Pasadena 0

Santa Paula 1, Cerritos Valley Christian 0

Linfield Christian 2, Rubidoux 1

Brea Olinda 1. Garden Grove Pacifica 0

California 1, Grand Terrace 1 (California advances on penalties, 4-3)

Irvine University 3, Elsinore 2

Cate 2, Pasadena Poly 2 (Cate advances on penalties, 4-1)

Animo Leadership 2, Torrance 2 (Animo Leadership advances on penalties, 8-7)

Second round, Saturday

#1 Coachella Valley at Colony

Palm Desert at Golden Valley

Orange Vista at Diamond Ranch

#4 El Segundo at Norco

Santa Paula at Riverside Prep

Brea Olinda at Linfield Christian

California at Irvine University

#2 Animo Leadership at Cate

DIVISION 6

First round, Thursday

San Gorgonio 1, Eastside 0

Portola 3, Windward 1

La Salle 1, Ontario Christian 0

Bishop Montgomery 1, Maranatha 0

Alhambra 3, Arrowhead Christian 0

Anaheim Fairmont 7, Hawthorne 2

University Prep 8, Loma Linda Academy 0

Chaminade 8, Laguna Blanca 0

Miller 7, Cathedral City 1

Irvine d, Mayfair, score not reported

Dunn 2, Nogales 0

Rowland 9, Redlands Adventist 1

Shadow Hills 3, Bellflower 1

Victor Valley 1, Paraclete 1 (Victor Valley advances on penalties, 4-3)

San Jacinto 3, Indio 0

Temescal Canyon 4, Arcadia 0

Second round, Saturday

#1 San Gorgonio at Portola

La Salle at Bishop Montgomery

Anaheim Fairmont at Alhambra

University Prep at #4 Chaminade

Irvine at #3 Miller

Dunn at Rowland

Victor Valley at Shadow Hills

#2 Temescal Canyon at San Jacinto

DIVISION 7

First round, Thursday

Tahquitz 4, California Military 2

St. Paul 4, Webb 1

San Juan Capistrano Fairmont 4, Environmental Charter 0

Lennox Academy 3, Rancho Verde 2

Temecula Prep 2, Academy of Careers & Exploration 0

St. Genevieve 4, Cobalt 0

South El Monte 8, La Sierra Academy 0

Pioneer 2, Milken 0

La Puente 4, Oakwood 0

Excelsior 2, Vasquez 1

Whittier Christian 3, Public Safety 1

Nordhoff 9, United Christian 2

Oxford Academy 1, Heritage 0

Chadwick 4, Buckley 0

Rancho Alamitos 3, Pilgrim 0

Gabrielino 2, Gladstone 0

Second round, Saturday

St. Paul at #1 California Military

San Juan Capistrano Fairmont at Lennox Academy

St. Genevieve at Temecula Prep

Pioneer at South El Monte

Excelsior at #3 La Puente

Nordhoff at Whittier Christian

Oxford Academy at Chadwick

#2 Gabrielino at Rancho Alamitos

NOTES: Quarterfinals, Wednesday; semifinals, Feb. 18. Championships, Feb. 24-25 at Veterans Stadium (Div. 1-2) and school sites (Div. 3-7).

