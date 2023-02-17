High school basketball: City semifinal results and updated schedule

Remaining games (Division I, II, and III finals) TBA. Two of these six games will be played Thursday at Birmingham (5 and 7 p.m.), two games Friday at Venice (6 and 8 p.m.), and two games Saturday at Pasadena CC (noon and 2 p.m.)

#14 New Designs Watts at #2 University Pathways Public Service

#5 Triumph vs. #1 Port of Los Angeles at Peck Park (San Pedro)

#7 Granada Hills Kennedy vs. #3 Eagle Rock, 11:30 a.m.

#9 Cleveland vs. #4 South Gate, 10 a.m.

