High School Sports

High school basketball: City semifinal results and updated schedule

Basketballs on the court.
(Ethan Miller / Getty Images)
By Los Angeles Times staff
CITY

OPEN DIVISION

Semifinals, Saturday at Pasadena CC

#8 Westchester vs. #4 Taft, 5:30 p.m.

#3 Fairfax vs. #2 Birmingham, 7 p.m.

DIVISION I

Semifinals, Friday

Venice 52, Los Angeles CES 40

Grant 72, Granada Hills 62

DIVISION II

Semifinals, Saturday at Venice

#9 Cleveland vs. #4 South Gate, 10 a.m.

#7 Granada Hills Kennedy vs. #3 Eagle Rock, 11:30 a.m.

DIVISION III

Semifinals, Saturday, 7 p.m.

#5 North Hollywood at #1 Garfield

#3 Marquez at #2 Arleta

DIVISION IV

Semifinals, Saturday, 7 p.m.

#5 West Adams at #1 Sotomayor

#7 Animo Venice at #3 Huntington Park

DIVISION V

Semifinals, Saturday, 7 p.m.

#5 Triumph vs. #1 Port of Los Angeles at Peck Park (San Pedro)

#14 New Designs Watts at #2 University Pathways Public Service

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

CITY

OPEN DIVISION

Semifinals, Saturday at Pasadena CC

#4 King/Drew vs. #1 Granada Hills, 2:30 p.m.

#3 Crenshaw vs. #2 Westchester, 1 p.m.

DIVISION I

Semifinals, Friday

Sun Valley Poly 56, Los Angeles Hamilton 47

Los Angeles CES 63, Cleveland 45

DIVISION II

Semifinals, Saturday at Venice

#5 Bravo at #1 San Pedro, 2:30 p.m.

#6 Los Angeles Wilson at #2 Chatsworth, 1 p.m.

DIVISION III

Semifinals, Friday

Washington 39, Harbor Teacher 27

Vaughn 50, Contreras 44

DIVISION IV

Semifinals, Friday

Valley Arts/Sciences 30, New West 24

Los Angeles Kennedy 41, Larchmont 20

DIVISION V

Semifinals, Friday

Fremont 48, Angelou 36

Camino Nuevo 31, Foshay 30

CITY CHAMPIONSHIPS

Wednesday

Girls’ Division V: #2 Camino Nuevo at #1 Fremont, 7 p.m.

Boys’ Division V: hosted by higher seed, 7 p.m.

Thursday

Girls’ Division IV: #2 Los Angeles Kennedy at #1 Valley Arts/Sciences, 7 p.m.

Boys’ Division IV: hosted by higher seed, 7 p.m.

Saturday at Pasadena CC

Girls’ Open Division, 5 p.m.

Boys’ Open Division, 7 p.m.

= = =

Remaining games (Division I, II, and III finals) TBA. Two of these six games will be played Thursday at Birmingham (5 and 7 p.m.), two games Friday at Venice (6 and 8 p.m.), and two games Saturday at Pasadena CC (noon and 2 p.m.)

Boys’ Division I: #2 Grant vs. #1 Venice

Girls’ Division I: #4 Sun Valley Poly vs. #3 Los Angeles CES

Girls’ Division III: #2 Vaughn vs. #1 Washington

