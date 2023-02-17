High school basketball: City semifinal results and updated schedule
CITY
OPEN DIVISION
Semifinals, Saturday at Pasadena CC
#8 Westchester vs. #4 Taft, 5:30 p.m.
#3 Fairfax vs. #2 Birmingham, 7 p.m.
DIVISION I
Semifinals, Friday
Venice 52, Los Angeles CES 40
Grant 72, Granada Hills 62
DIVISION II
Semifinals, Saturday at Venice
#9 Cleveland vs. #4 South Gate, 10 a.m.
#7 Granada Hills Kennedy vs. #3 Eagle Rock, 11:30 a.m.
DIVISION III
Semifinals, Saturday, 7 p.m.
#5 North Hollywood at #1 Garfield
#3 Marquez at #2 Arleta
DIVISION IV
Semifinals, Saturday, 7 p.m.
#5 West Adams at #1 Sotomayor
#7 Animo Venice at #3 Huntington Park
DIVISION V
Semifinals, Saturday, 7 p.m.
#5 Triumph vs. #1 Port of Los Angeles at Peck Park (San Pedro)
#14 New Designs Watts at #2 University Pathways Public Service
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
CITY
OPEN DIVISION
Semifinals, Saturday at Pasadena CC
#4 King/Drew vs. #1 Granada Hills, 2:30 p.m.
#3 Crenshaw vs. #2 Westchester, 1 p.m.
DIVISION I
Semifinals, Friday
Sun Valley Poly 56, Los Angeles Hamilton 47
Los Angeles CES 63, Cleveland 45
DIVISION II
Semifinals, Saturday at Venice
#5 Bravo at #1 San Pedro, 2:30 p.m.
#6 Los Angeles Wilson at #2 Chatsworth, 1 p.m.
DIVISION III
Semifinals, Friday
Washington 39, Harbor Teacher 27
Vaughn 50, Contreras 44
DIVISION IV
Semifinals, Friday
Valley Arts/Sciences 30, New West 24
Los Angeles Kennedy 41, Larchmont 20
DIVISION V
Semifinals, Friday
Fremont 48, Angelou 36
Camino Nuevo 31, Foshay 30
CITY CHAMPIONSHIPS
Wednesday
Girls’ Division V: #2 Camino Nuevo at #1 Fremont, 7 p.m.
Boys’ Division V: hosted by higher seed, 7 p.m.
Thursday
Girls’ Division IV: #2 Los Angeles Kennedy at #1 Valley Arts/Sciences, 7 p.m.
Boys’ Division IV: hosted by higher seed, 7 p.m.
Saturday at Pasadena CC
Girls’ Open Division, 5 p.m.
Boys’ Open Division, 7 p.m.
= = =
Remaining games (Division I, II, and III finals) TBA. Two of these six games will be played Thursday at Birmingham (5 and 7 p.m.), two games Friday at Venice (6 and 8 p.m.), and two games Saturday at Pasadena CC (noon and 2 p.m.)
Boys’ Division I: #2 Grant vs. #1 Venice
Girls’ Division I: #4 Sun Valley Poly vs. #3 Los Angeles CES
Girls’ Division III: #2 Vaughn vs. #1 Washington
