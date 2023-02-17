Advertisement
High School Sports

High school boys’ basketball: Southern Section semifinal results and updated schedule

By Los Angeles Times staff
BOYS’ BASKETBALL

SOUTHERN SECTION

OPEN DIVISION

Friday

Pool A

Corona Centennial 73, Bishop Montgomery 55

Sherman Oaks Notre Dame 70, Sierra Canyon 53

Pool B

Harvard-Westlake 59, West Ranch 50

St. John Bosco 60, St. Bernard 47

DIVISION 1

Semifinals, Friday

Etiwanda 67, Anaheim Canyon 57

Mater Dei 60, Mira Costa 54

DIVISION 2AA

Semifinals, Friday

Orange Lutheran 70, Oxnard 49

Tesoro 68, Culver City 65 (OT)

DIVISION 2A

Semifinals, Friday

Rancho Christian 69, AGBU 50

La Mirada 55, Newport Beach Pacifica Christian 37

DIVISION 3AA

Semifinals, Friday

St. Pius X-St. Matthias 82, Buena 59

La Serna 41, Camarillo 38

DIVISION 3A

Semifinals, Friday unless noted

San Gabriel Academy at Bonita, SATURDAY, 8 p.m.

Oakwood 78, Ontario Christian 65

DIVISION 4AA

Semifinals, Friday

Valencia 65, Beaumont 51

St. Bonaventure 70, Long Beach Wilson 53

DIVISION 4A

Semifinals, Friday

Sage Hill 55, Littlerock 49

Long Beach Jordan 84, Santa Monica Pacifica Christian 64

DIVISION 5AA

Semifinals, Friday

Lynwood 93, Whitney 46

Bosco Tech 52, North Torrance 47

DIVISION 5A

Semifinals, Friday unless noted

#1 Blair at #4 Tarbut V'Torah, SATURDAY, 7:30 p.m.

Santa Paula 70, San Gorgonio 53

Championships, Feb. 24-25 at Honda Center (Anaheim), Colony, Edison, and Mira Costa. Schedule TBA.

Open Division: #1 Corona Centennial vs. #6 St. John Bosco (Feb. 25, 8 p.m. at Honda Center)

Division 1: #1 Etiwanda vs. #2 Mater Dei

Division 2AA: Orange Lutheran vs. #3 Tesoro

Division 2A: #1 Rancho Christian vs. #3 La Mirada

Division 3AA: #1 St. Pius X-St. Matthias vs. #3 La Serna

Division 3A: Bonita/San Gabriel Academy winner vs. #3 Oakwood

Division 4AA: #1 Valencia vs. St. Bonaventure

Division 4A: #4 Sage Hill vs. #2 Long Beach Jordan

Division 5AA: #1 Lynwood vs. #3 Bosco Tech

Division 5A: Blair/Tarbut V’Torah winner vs. Santa Paula

