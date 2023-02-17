High school boys’ basketball: Southern Section semifinal results and updated schedule
BOYS’ BASKETBALL
SOUTHERN SECTION
OPEN DIVISION
Friday
Pool A
Corona Centennial 73, Bishop Montgomery 55
Sherman Oaks Notre Dame 70, Sierra Canyon 53
Pool B
Harvard-Westlake 59, West Ranch 50
St. John Bosco 60, St. Bernard 47
DIVISION 1
Semifinals, Friday
Etiwanda 67, Anaheim Canyon 57
Mater Dei 60, Mira Costa 54
DIVISION 2AA
Semifinals, Friday
Orange Lutheran 70, Oxnard 49
Tesoro 68, Culver City 65 (OT)
DIVISION 2A
Semifinals, Friday
Rancho Christian 69, AGBU 50
La Mirada 55, Newport Beach Pacifica Christian 37
DIVISION 3AA
Semifinals, Friday
St. Pius X-St. Matthias 82, Buena 59
La Serna 41, Camarillo 38
DIVISION 3A
Semifinals, Friday unless noted
San Gabriel Academy at Bonita, SATURDAY, 8 p.m.
Oakwood 78, Ontario Christian 65
DIVISION 4AA
Semifinals, Friday
Valencia 65, Beaumont 51
St. Bonaventure 70, Long Beach Wilson 53
DIVISION 4A
Semifinals, Friday
Sage Hill 55, Littlerock 49
Long Beach Jordan 84, Santa Monica Pacifica Christian 64
DIVISION 5AA
Semifinals, Friday
Lynwood 93, Whitney 46
Bosco Tech 52, North Torrance 47
DIVISION 5A
Semifinals, Friday unless noted
#1 Blair at #4 Tarbut V'Torah, SATURDAY, 7:30 p.m.
Santa Paula 70, San Gorgonio 53
Championships, Feb. 24-25 at Honda Center (Anaheim), Colony, Edison, and Mira Costa. Schedule TBA.
Open Division: #1 Corona Centennial vs. #6 St. John Bosco (Feb. 25, 8 p.m. at Honda Center)
Division 1: #1 Etiwanda vs. #2 Mater Dei
Division 2AA: Orange Lutheran vs. #3 Tesoro
Division 2A: #1 Rancho Christian vs. #3 La Mirada
Division 3AA: #1 St. Pius X-St. Matthias vs. #3 La Serna
Division 3A: Bonita/San Gabriel Academy winner vs. #3 Oakwood
Division 4AA: #1 Valencia vs. St. Bonaventure
Division 4A: #4 Sage Hill vs. #2 Long Beach Jordan
Division 5AA: #1 Lynwood vs. #3 Bosco Tech
Division 5A: Blair/Tarbut V’Torah winner vs. Santa Paula
