Murrieta Mesa ranked No. 1 in Southland for high school softball
Here’s the preseason top 20 high school softball rankings produced for The Times by CalHiSports.com.
Rk. School (record last season)
1. Murrieta Mesa (25-6)
2. Norco (20-9)
3. Los Alamitos (24-8)
4. Oaks Christian (34-1)
5. Orange Lutheran (21-9)
6. Huntington Beach (21-8)
7. Chino Hills (23-7)
8. Eastvale Roosevelt (28-4)
9. Beaumont (23-5)
10. La Mirada (22-7)
11. Esperanza (19-12)
12. Garden Grove Pacifica (26-5)
13. Mission Viejo (27-6)
14. Camarillo (25-5)
15. Millikan (22-11)
16. Corona Centennial (25-7)
17. Villa Park (24-5)
18. South Hills (24-5)
19. Sherman Oaks Notre Dame (19-8)
20. South Torrance (23-7)
