Murrieta Mesa ranked No. 1 in Southland for high school softball

Here’s the preseason top 20 high school softball rankings produced for The Times by CalHiSports.com.

Sherman Oaks Notre Dame senior Ella Parker is a big-time power threat who hit .651 last season for the Knights.

Newsletter Get our high school sports newsletter

Prep Rally is devoted to the SoCal high school sports experience, bringing you scores, stories and a behind-the-scenes look at what makes prep sports so popular.

Enter email address Sign Me Up

You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.