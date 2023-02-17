Advertisement
Murrieta Mesa ranked No. 1 in Southland for high school softball

Sherman Oaks Notre Dame senior Ella Parker poses for a photo.
Sherman Oaks Notre Dame senior Ella Parker is a big-time power threat who hit .651 last season for the Knights.
(Luca Evans / Los Angeles Times)
By Eric Sondheimer
Here’s the preseason top 20 high school softball rankings produced for The Times by CalHiSports.com.

Rk. School (record last season)

1. Murrieta Mesa (25-6)

2. Norco (20-9)

3. Los Alamitos (24-8)

4. Oaks Christian (34-1)

5. Orange Lutheran (21-9)

6. Huntington Beach (21-8)

7. Chino Hills (23-7)

8. Eastvale Roosevelt (28-4)

9. Beaumont (23-5)

10. La Mirada (22-7)

11. Esperanza (19-12)

12. Garden Grove Pacifica (26-5)

13. Mission Viejo (27-6)

14. Camarillo (25-5)

15. Millikan (22-11)

16. Corona Centennial (25-7)

17. Villa Park (24-5)

18. South Hills (24-5)

19. Sherman Oaks Notre Dame (19-8)

20. South Torrance (23-7)

Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

