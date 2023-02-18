Advertisement
High School Sports

High school boys’ soccer: Southern Section playoff results and updated pairings

By Los Angeles Times staff
SOUTHERN SECTION BOYS’ SOCCER

DIVISION 1

Semifinals, Saturday

JSerra 3, Montclair 2

Sunny Hills 1, Citrus Hill 0

DIVISION 2

Semifinals, Saturday

San Clemente 4, Agoura 1

Long Beach Poly 2, Santa Monica 1

DIVISION 3

Semifinals, Saturday

Los Alamitos 2, Newport Harbor 1

Quartz Hill 1, El Dorado 0

DIVISION 4

Semifinals, Saturday

Littlerock 4, Tesoro 0

Orange Lutheran 1, Oxnard 1 (Lutheran advances on penalties, 4-2)

DIVISION 5

Semifinals, Saturday

Palm Desert 0, Norco 0 (Palm Desert advances on penalties, 4-3)

Animo Leadership 5, Brea Olinda 0

DIVISION 6

Semifinals, Saturday

San Gorgonio 2, Chaminade 1

Victor Valley 2, Miller 2 (Victor Valley advances on penalties, 9-8)

DIVISION 7

Semifinals, Saturday

St. Genevieve 4, Tahquitz 1

Oxford Academy 0, Nordhoff 0 (Oxford Academy advances on penalties, 4-2)

SOUTHERN SECTION SOCCER CHAMPIONSHIPS

Feb. 24-25 — exact schedule tba Monday

Boys’ Division 1: #2 Sunny Hills vs. #1 JSerra (at Veterans Stadium, Long Beach), Saturday, time tba

Boys’ Division 2: #4 San Clemente vs. Long Beach Poly (at Veterans Stadium, Long Beach), Saturday, time tba

Girls’ Division 1: Los Alamitos vs. #2 Santa Margarita (at Veterans Stadium, Long Beach), Saturday, time tba

Girls’ Division 2: #4 Harvard-Westlake vs. #3 Hart (at Veterans Stadium, Long Beach), Saturday, time tba

= = = =

Boys’ Division 3: Los Alamitos at Quartz Hill, date/time tba

Boys’ Division 4: Orange Lutheran at Littlerock, date/time tba

Boys’ Division 5: #2 Animo Leadership at Palm Desert, date/time tba

Boys’ Division 6: Victor Valley at #1 San Gorgonio, date/time tba

Boys’ Division 7: St. Genevieve at Oxford Academy, date/time tba

Girls’ Division 3: #3 Moorpark at Marina, date/time tba

Girls’ Division 4: #4 El Rancho at Western Christian, date/time tba

Girls’ Division 5: #1 Hemet at #3 Crean Lutheran, date/time tba

Girls’ Division 6: #2 Ramona at Carter, date/time tba

Girls’ Division 7: Westminster La Quinta at Magnolia, date/time tba

