High school boys’ soccer: Southern Section playoff results and updated pairings
SOUTHERN SECTION BOYS’ SOCCER
DIVISION 1
Semifinals, Saturday
JSerra 3, Montclair 2
Sunny Hills 1, Citrus Hill 0
DIVISION 2
Semifinals, Saturday
San Clemente 4, Agoura 1
Long Beach Poly 2, Santa Monica 1
DIVISION 3
Semifinals, Saturday
Los Alamitos 2, Newport Harbor 1
Quartz Hill 1, El Dorado 0
DIVISION 4
Semifinals, Saturday
Littlerock 4, Tesoro 0
Orange Lutheran 1, Oxnard 1 (Lutheran advances on penalties, 4-2)
DIVISION 5
Semifinals, Saturday
Palm Desert 0, Norco 0 (Palm Desert advances on penalties, 4-3)
Animo Leadership 5, Brea Olinda 0
DIVISION 6
Semifinals, Saturday
San Gorgonio 2, Chaminade 1
Victor Valley 2, Miller 2 (Victor Valley advances on penalties, 9-8)
DIVISION 7
Semifinals, Saturday
St. Genevieve 4, Tahquitz 1
Oxford Academy 0, Nordhoff 0 (Oxford Academy advances on penalties, 4-2)
SOUTHERN SECTION SOCCER CHAMPIONSHIPS
Feb. 24-25 — exact schedule tba Monday
Boys’ Division 1: #2 Sunny Hills vs. #1 JSerra (at Veterans Stadium, Long Beach), Saturday, time tba
Boys’ Division 2: #4 San Clemente vs. Long Beach Poly (at Veterans Stadium, Long Beach), Saturday, time tba
Girls’ Division 1: Los Alamitos vs. #2 Santa Margarita (at Veterans Stadium, Long Beach), Saturday, time tba
Girls’ Division 2: #4 Harvard-Westlake vs. #3 Hart (at Veterans Stadium, Long Beach), Saturday, time tba
= = = =
Boys’ Division 3: Los Alamitos at Quartz Hill, date/time tba
Boys’ Division 4: Orange Lutheran at Littlerock, date/time tba
Boys’ Division 5: #2 Animo Leadership at Palm Desert, date/time tba
Boys’ Division 6: Victor Valley at #1 San Gorgonio, date/time tba
Boys’ Division 7: St. Genevieve at Oxford Academy, date/time tba
Girls’ Division 3: #3 Moorpark at Marina, date/time tba
Girls’ Division 4: #4 El Rancho at Western Christian, date/time tba
Girls’ Division 5: #1 Hemet at #3 Crean Lutheran, date/time tba
Girls’ Division 6: #2 Ramona at Carter, date/time tba
Girls’ Division 7: Westminster La Quinta at Magnolia, date/time tba
Get our high school sports newsletter
Prep Rally is devoted to the SoCal high school sports experience, bringing you scores, stories and a behind-the-scenes look at what makes prep sports so popular.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.