High school boys’ soccer: Southern Section playoff results and updated pairings

Girls’ Division 2: #4 Harvard-Westlake vs. #3 Hart (at Veterans Stadium, Long Beach), Saturday, time tba

Girls’ Division 1: Los Alamitos vs. #2 Santa Margarita (at Veterans Stadium, Long Beach), Saturday, time tba

Boys’ Division 2: #4 San Clemente vs. Long Beach Poly (at Veterans Stadium, Long Beach), Saturday, time tba

Boys’ Division 1: #2 Sunny Hills vs. #1 JSerra (at Veterans Stadium, Long Beach), Saturday, time tba

