High school girls’ water polo: Southern Section championship results
GIRLS’ WATER POLO
SOUTHERN SECTION CHAMPIONSHIPS
Saturday
Open Division: Orange Lutheran 11, Foothill 8
Division 1: Santa Margarita 15, Long Beach Wilson 14 (OT)
Division 2: Murrieta Valley 7, Millikan 6
Division 3: JSerra 13, Sunny Hills 5
Division 4: Alta Loma 13, Marlborough 6
Division 5: Pasadena Poly 10, Rosary 9
Division 6: Placentia Valencia 10, Jurupa Valley 3
