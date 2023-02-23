High school basketball: City championship results
CITY BASKETBALL CHAMPIONSHIPS
Thursday
Boys’ Division II: Eagle Rock 53, South Gate 49
Boys’ Division V: Port of Los Angeles 67, New Designs Watts 37
Girls’ Division III: Vaughn 69, Washington 37
Girls’ Division IV: Valley Arts/Sciences 32, Los Angeles Kennedy 29
