Advertisement
High School Sports

High school basketball: City championship results

Basketballs in a rack on the court.
(Joel Auerbach / Getty Images)
By Los Angeles Times staff
Share

CITY BASKETBALL CHAMPIONSHIPS
Thursday
Boys’ Division II: Eagle Rock 53, South Gate 49
Boys’ Division V: Port of Los Angeles 67, New Designs Watts 37
Girls’ Division III: Vaughn 69, Washington 37
Girls’ Division IV: Valley Arts/Sciences 32, Los Angeles Kennedy 29

High School Sports

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement