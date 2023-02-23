High school basketball: City championship results

CITY BASKETBALL CHAMPIONSHIPS Thursday Boys’ Division II: Eagle Rock 53, South Gate 49 Boys’ Division V: Port of Los Angeles 67, New Designs Watts 37 Girls’ Division III: Vaughn 69, Washington 37 Girls’ Division IV: Valley Arts/Sciences 32, Los Angeles Kennedy 29

