Advertisement
High School Sports

High school basketball: City championship results

Basketballs are shown on the court.
(Ethan Miller / Getty Images)
By Los Angeles Times staff
Share

CITY BASKETBALL CHAMPIONSHIPS
Friday
Boys’ Division III: Garfield 47, Arleta 42
Boys’ Division IV: Sotomayor 56, Huntington Park 50

Girls’ Division II: San Pedro 52, Chatsworth 49 (OT)

High School Sports

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement