High school basketball: City championship results
Share
CITY BASKETBALL CHAMPIONSHIPS
Friday
Boys’ Division III: Garfield 47, Arleta 42
Boys’ Division IV: Sotomayor 56, Huntington Park 50
Girls’ Division II: San Pedro 52, Chatsworth 49 (OT)
Get our high school sports newsletter
Prep Rally is devoted to the SoCal high school sports experience, bringing you scores, stories and a behind-the-scenes look at what makes prep sports so popular.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.