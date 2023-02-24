High school soccer: City and Southern Section championship results
SOUTHERN SECTION SOCCER CHAMPIONSHIPS
Thursday
Boys’ Division 3: Quartz Hill 3, Los Alamitos 2
Boys’ Division 4: Orange Lutheran 3, Littlerock 0
Friday
Girls’ Division 2: Hart 1, Harvard-Westlake 0
Girls’ Division 6: Ramona 2, Carter 0
Girls’ Division 7: Magnolia 2. Westminster La Quinta 1 (OT)
CITY SOCCER CHAMPIONSHIPS
Friday
Boys’ Division II: Sun Valley Poly 2, Carson 2 (Poly wins title on penalties, 3-2)
Girls’ Division II: South Gate 0, Canoga Park 0 (South Gate wins title on penalties, 4-3)
Girls’ Division IV: Larchmont 3, North Valley Military 1
