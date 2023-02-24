High school soccer: City and Southern Section championship results

CITY SOCCER CHAMPIONSHIPS Friday Boys’ Division II: Sun Valley Poly 2, Carson 2 (Poly wins title on penalties, 3-2) Girls’ Division II: South Gate 0, Canoga Park 0 (South Gate wins title on penalties, 4-3) Girls’ Division IV: Larchmont 3, North Valley Military 1

