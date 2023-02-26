High school soccer: Southern California Regional pairings
BOYS’ SOCCER
SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA REGIONAL
DIVISION I
Quarterfinals, Tuesday, 5 p.m. unless noted
#8 Bakersfield Ridgeview at #1 JSerra
#5 Sunny Hills at #4 Encinitas San Dieguito
#6 Montclair at #3 Birmingham
#7 Citrus Hill at #2 San Diego St. Augustine, 3 p.m.
DIVISION II
Quarterfinals, Tuesday, 5 p.m.
#8 Santa Monica at #1 Escondido San Pasqual
#5 Agoura at #4 Santa Maria
#6 El Camino Real at #3 Long Beach Poly
#7 Poway at #2 San Clemente
DIVISION III
Quarterfinals, Tuesday, 5 p.m. unless noted
#8 Sun Valley Poly at #1 Quartz Hill
#5 Newport Harbor at #4 San Diego Point Loma
#6 Santa Maria Pioneer Valley vs. #3 El Dorado at Placentia Valencia
#7 Palisades at #2 Los Alamitos, 4:30 p.m.
DIVISION IV
Quarterfinals, Tuesday, 5 p.m.
#8 La Jolla Country Day at #1 Orange Lutheran
#5 La Jolla Bishop’s at #4 Palm Desert
#6 Animo Leadership at #3 Carlsbad La Costa Canyon
#7 Eagle Rock at #2 Littlerock
DIVISION V
Quarterfinals, Tuesday, 5 p.m.
#8 at #1 (seedings tba)
#5 St. Genevieve at #4 Reseda
#6 Oxford Academy at #3 Lompoc
#7 at #2 (seedings tba)
= = =
Seeding dependent on Southern Section Division 6 final on Monday – the San Gorgonio-Victor Valley winner will be seeded first and be placed in the top half of the bracket, and the loser will be seeded second and enter the bottom half of the bracket.
#7/8 La Jolla Preuss at #1/2 San Gorgonio
#7/8 Roybal at #1/2 Victor Valley
NOTES: Semifinals, Thursday, 5 p.m. Championships, Saturday, 5 p.m.
GIRLS’ SOCCER
SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA REGIONAL
DIVISION I
Quarterfinals, Tuesday, 5 p.m. unless noted
#8 Bakersfield Liberty vs. #1 Santa Margarita at Saddleback College
#5 Carlsbad La Costa Canyon at #4 Villa Park
#6 San Diego Cathedral at #3 Los Alamitos, 7 p.m.
#7 Oaks Christian at #2 San Diego Westview
DIVISION II
Quarterfinals, Tuesday, 5 p.m.
#8 El Camino Real at #1 Hart
#5 Etiwanda at #4 Santee West Hills
#6 Santa Maria St. Joseph at #3 Harvard-Westlake
#7 Westlake at #2 San Diego County San Marcos
DIVISION III
Quarterfinals, Tuesday, 5 p.m. unless noted
#8 Western Christian at #1 Moorpark
#5 Bishop Amat at #4 Cleveland
#6 Bakersfield Centennial at #3 Marina, 3 p.m.
#7 Portola at #2 San Diego Henry
DIVISION IV
Quarterfinals, Tuesday, 5 p.m.
#8 Girls Leadership at #1 El Rancho
#5 Hemet at #4 Spring Valley Monte Vista
#6 South Gate at #3 Crean Lutheran
#7 Lompoc at #2 Granada Hills
DIVISION V
Quarterfinals, Tuesday, 5 p.m.
#8 Alliance Marine at #1 Ramona
#5 Magnolia at #4 San Diego Clairemont
#3 Larchmont vs. #6 Westminster La Quinta at Bolsa Grande
#7 San Diego Madison at #2 Carter
NOTES: Semifinals, Thursday, 5 p.m. Championships, Saturday, 5 p.m.
