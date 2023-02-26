High school soccer: Southern California Regional pairings

#3 Larchmont vs. #6 Westminster La Quinta at Bolsa Grande

#8 Bakersfield Liberty vs. #1 Santa Margarita at Saddleback College

Seeding dependent on Southern Section Division 6 final on Monday – the San Gorgonio-Victor Valley winner will be seeded first and be placed in the top half of the bracket, and the loser will be seeded second and enter the bottom half of the bracket.

#6 Santa Maria Pioneer Valley vs. #3 El Dorado at Placentia Valencia

Newsletter Get our high school sports newsletter

Prep Rally is devoted to the SoCal high school sports experience, bringing you scores, stories and a behind-the-scenes look at what makes prep sports so popular.

Enter email address Sign Me Up

You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.