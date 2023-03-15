Advertisement
High School Sports

High school baseball and softball: Tuesday’s scores

Baseballs are stored in a bucket.
(Michael Reaves / Getty Images)
By Los Angeles Times staff
Share

BASEBALL

Academy for Academic Excellence 2, Academy of Careers and Exploration 1

Ridgecrest Burroughs 6, Sultana 5

Serrano 5, Hesperia 2

Oak Hills 3, Apple Valley 2

University Prep 9, Desert 0

Cobalt 30, Lucerne Valley 0

Santa Rosa Academy 11, Bermuda Dunes Desert Christian 10

SOFTBALL

Shadow Hills 29, Xavier Prep 1

University Prep 20, Desert 3

High School Sports

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement