High school baseball and softball: Tuesday’s scores
BASEBALL
Academy for Academic Excellence 2, Academy of Careers and Exploration 1
Ridgecrest Burroughs 6, Sultana 5
Serrano 5, Hesperia 2
Oak Hills 3, Apple Valley 2
University Prep 9, Desert 0
Cobalt 30, Lucerne Valley 0
Santa Rosa Academy 11, Bermuda Dunes Desert Christian 10
SOFTBALL
Shadow Hills 29, Xavier Prep 1
University Prep 20, Desert 3
