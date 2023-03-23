Santa Margarita beats Servite with offensive outburst

Blake Balsz of Santa Margarita had three hits in a 12-0 win over Servite.

Santa Margarita (9-2) turned loose its hitters Thursday after days of rain, and the Eagles poured it on in a 12-0 baseball victory over Servite.

Drew Rutter contributed two doubles and four RBIs. Leadoff hitter Blake Balsz had three hits. Collin Clarke once again was efficient and effective on the mound, striking out four and walking one in six scoreless innings. He’s had the best start of any pitcher in the Trinity League, also stopping Orange Lutheran and JSerra.

Mater Dei 1, Orange Lutheran 0: For the second straight game, the pitchers were in charge, and this time the Monarchs prevailed behind Kalani Santos, who allowed three hits in 6 2/3 innings. Mater Dei is 7-1 in the Trinity League.

JSerra 5, St. John Bosco 1: Jonathan Mendez had two hits and two RBIs and JJ Hollis struck out seven and allowed five hits for JSerra.

Sherman Oaks Notre Dame 6, Sierra Canyon 1: The Knights (13-1) received a three-run home run from Wilson Henze and a complete game from Oliver Boone, who struck out eight with no walks.

Bishop Alemany 4, Crespi 0: Hanvin Lee threw five shutout innings for Alemany. Max Alvarez had two RBIs.

St. Francis 4, Loyola 3: Sophomore Caleb Thatcher struck out five in four innings.

Mira Costa 10, Culver City 0: Maximo Martinez threw the shutout for Mira Costa, striking out eight in five innings.

El Modena 2, Foothill 0: Alex Mascaro threw a one-hitter with nine strikeouts to lead El Modena.

Newbury Park 4, Calabasas 0: James Guyette and Derek Turner combined on the two-hit shutout.

Agoura 3, Oaks Christian 2: Myles Kallinger had the key two-run single in the sixth to lift the Chargers to victory.

Corona Santiago 7, Eastvale Roosevelt 4: Ethan Monroe had two hits and two RBIs for the surging Sharks.

Softball

Villa Park 7, Brea 0: Auddrey Lira struck out seven and allowed four hits in the shutout for Villa Park. Rowan Drew had two hits and two RBIs.

Sherman Oaks Notre Dame 6, Louisville 4: In an intense Mission League game, the Knights prevailed behind freshman Charley Tapia, who had three hits and four RBIs, including a home run. Sophia Stein and Liliana Kougher hit home runs for Louisville, which walked Notre Dame star Ella Parker four times.

JSerra 7, Santa Margarita 1: Eva Hurtado allowed three hits to lead JSerra.