The Times’ top 25 high school baseball rankings

25. PALISADES (10-1); Dolphins have a standout pitcher in Mason Edwards (NR)

24. BISHOP AMAT (11-2); Lancers are on eight-game win streak (NR)

23. ARCADIA (14-1); Ian Hoffstetter is 6-0 with 1.34 ERA (NR)

22. CORONA CENTENNIAL (12-3); Huskies are in third place in Big VIII League (13)

21. CORONA SANTIAGO (7-4); Sharks are hanging tough in Big VIII League (NR)

20. LA MIRADA (9-4); Games against Downey and Warren this week (12)

19. LA SERNA (13-2); Nick Williams has 40 strikeouts in 30 1/3 innings (22)

18. SOUTH HILLS (12-3); Junior Paul Vazquez has hit three home runs (18)

16. ETIWANDA (8-2); Eagles getting sharp after rainouts (20)

14. HARVARD-WESTLAKE (9-7); Wolverines head to Las Vegas for tournament (11)

10. AQUINAS (9-2); Went 3-1 in the National High School Invitational (9)

9. VILLA PARK (12-3); Spartans are 4-1 in league play (5)

8. CORONA (11-3); Panthers get three-game sweep of Norco (10)

7. CRESPI (11-6-1); The return of ace Isaiah Magdaleno makes Celts dangerous in Division 2 (8)

6. SANTA ANA MATER DEI (12-5-1); Pitching has been key to Monarchs’ turnaround (7)

5. CYPRESS (14-4); Ten straight wins for the Centurions (4)

3. SANTA MARGARITA (14-3); Collin Clarke keeps delivering top performances on the mound (2)

2. HUNTINGTON BEACH (12-6); Oilers have 10 consecutive wins after taking NHSI title (15)

1. SHERMAN OAKS NOTRE DAME (16-2); Open play in Boras Classic on April 11 vs. San Dimas (1)

A look at the top 25 high school baseball teams in the Southland.

Newsletter Get our high school sports newsletter

Prep Rally is devoted to the SoCal high school sports experience, bringing you scores, stories and a behind-the-scenes look at what makes prep sports so popular.

Enter email address Sign Me Up

You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.