The Times’ top 25 high school baseball rankings
A look at the top 25 high school baseball teams in the Southland.
Rk. SCHOOL (W-L); Comment (last rank)
1. SHERMAN OAKS NOTRE DAME (16-2); Open play in Boras Classic on April 11 vs. San Dimas (1)
2. HUNTINGTON BEACH (12-6); Oilers have 10 consecutive wins after taking NHSI title (15)
3. SANTA MARGARITA (14-3); Collin Clarke keeps delivering top performances on the mound (2)
4. GAHR (11-2-1); Face Aliso Niguel on Monday (3)
5. CYPRESS (14-4); Ten straight wins for the Centurions (4)
6. SANTA ANA MATER DEI (12-5-1); Pitching has been key to Monarchs’ turnaround (7)
7. CRESPI (11-6-1); The return of ace Isaiah Magdaleno makes Celts dangerous in Division 2 (8)
8. CORONA (11-3); Panthers get three-game sweep of Norco (10)
9. VILLA PARK (12-3); Spartans are 4-1 in league play (5)
10. AQUINAS (9-2); Went 3-1 in the National High School Invitational (9)
11. JSERRA (10-7); Lions beginning to make progress (16)
12. ORANGE LUTHERAN (10-7-1); Inconsistent hitting leading to inconsistent season (6)
13. GARDEN GROVE PACIFICA (14-2); Won Loara tournament championship (17)
14. HARVARD-WESTLAKE (9-7); Wolverines head to Las Vegas for tournament (11)
15. BONITA (9-2); Bearcats begin tournament in Inland Empire (14)
16. ETIWANDA (8-2); Eagles getting sharp after rainouts (20)
17. SAN DIMAS (11-2); Face Mira Costa on Monday (19)
18. SOUTH HILLS (12-3); Junior Paul Vazquez has hit three home runs (18)
19. LA SERNA (13-2); Nick Williams has 40 strikeouts in 30 1/3 innings (22)
20. LA MIRADA (9-4); Games against Downey and Warren this week (12)
21. CORONA SANTIAGO (7-4); Sharks are hanging tough in Big VIII League (NR)
22. CORONA CENTENNIAL (12-3); Huskies are in third place in Big VIII League (13)
23. ARCADIA (14-1); Ian Hoffstetter is 6-0 with 1.34 ERA (NR)
24. BISHOP AMAT (11-2); Lancers are on eight-game win streak (NR)
25. PALISADES (10-1); Dolphins have a standout pitcher in Mason Edwards (NR)
