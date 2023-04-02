Advertisement
The Times’ top 25 high school baseball rankings




By Eric Sondheimer
A look at the top 25 high school baseball teams in the Southland.

Rk. SCHOOL (W-L); Comment (last rank)

1. SHERMAN OAKS NOTRE DAME (16-2); Open play in Boras Classic on April 11 vs. San Dimas (1)

2. HUNTINGTON BEACH (12-6); Oilers have 10 consecutive wins after taking NHSI title (15)

3. SANTA MARGARITA (14-3); Collin Clarke keeps delivering top performances on the mound (2)

4. GAHR (11-2-1); Face Aliso Niguel on Monday (3)

5. CYPRESS (14-4); Ten straight wins for the Centurions (4)

6. SANTA ANA MATER DEI (12-5-1); Pitching has been key to Monarchs’ turnaround (7)

7. CRESPI (11-6-1); The return of ace Isaiah Magdaleno makes Celts dangerous in Division 2 (8)

8. CORONA (11-3); Panthers get three-game sweep of Norco (10)

9. VILLA PARK (12-3); Spartans are 4-1 in league play (5)

10. AQUINAS (9-2); Went 3-1 in the National High School Invitational (9)

11. JSERRA (10-7); Lions beginning to make progress (16)

12. ORANGE LUTHERAN (10-7-1); Inconsistent hitting leading to inconsistent season (6)

13. GARDEN GROVE PACIFICA (14-2); Won Loara tournament championship (17)

14. HARVARD-WESTLAKE (9-7); Wolverines head to Las Vegas for tournament (11)

15. BONITA (9-2); Bearcats begin tournament in Inland Empire (14)

16. ETIWANDA (8-2); Eagles getting sharp after rainouts (20)

17. SAN DIMAS (11-2); Face Mira Costa on Monday (19)

18. SOUTH HILLS (12-3); Junior Paul Vazquez has hit three home runs (18)

19. LA SERNA (13-2); Nick Williams has 40 strikeouts in 30 1/3 innings (22)

20. LA MIRADA (9-4); Games against Downey and Warren this week (12)

21. CORONA SANTIAGO (7-4); Sharks are hanging tough in Big VIII League (NR)

22. CORONA CENTENNIAL (12-3); Huskies are in third place in Big VIII League (13)

23. ARCADIA (14-1); Ian Hoffstetter is 6-0 with 1.34 ERA (NR)

24. BISHOP AMAT (11-2); Lancers are on eight-game win streak (NR)

25. PALISADES (10-1); Dolphins have a standout pitcher in Mason Edwards (NR)

Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

