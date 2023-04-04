High school baseball and softball: Monday’s scores
BASEBALL
Academy for Academic Excellence 10, Silver Valley 0
Adelanto 20, Silverado 13
Alhambra 5, Schurr 3
Anaheim Canyon 5, Laguna Beach 2
Arcadia 9, Walnut 2
Ayala 3, Brea Olinda 1
Bakersfield Christian 10, South Pasadena 0
Banning 3, Desert Mirage 2
Beaumont 4, Redlands East Valley 2
Bishop Amat 5, San Jose Valley Christian 4
Bloomington 13, Kaiser 4
Bountiful (Utah) 2, Portola 0
Cajon 4, Redlands 0
Campbell Hall 9, El Cajon Foothills Christian 0
Capistrano Valley Christian 8, Paraclete 1
Carlsbad 8, El Camino Real 1
Carson 6, Imperial Beach Mar Vista 3
Castaic 4, Viewpoint 1
Chadwick 11, Pine Valley Mountain Empire 7
Citrus Valley 8, Newport Harbor 1
Coachella Valley 5, Cathedral City 1
Cornerstone Christian 9, San Diego Hoover 0
Corona 2, King 0
Corona Centennial 5, Irvine University 2
Corona Santiago 13, Eastvale Roosevelt 1
Covina 10, Godinez 3
Cypress 6, Peoria (Ariz.) Liberty 2
Dana Hills 8, La Mesa Helix 4
de Toledo 11, Ojai Valley 0
Downey 3, Los Altos 2
Edison 11, El Modena 8
El Dorado 11, Elk Grove Pleasant Grove 5
El Toro 7, Kaysville (Utah) Davis 6
Etiwanda 16, Rancho Cucamonga 8
Fallbrook 6, Garfield 2
Foothill 2, Damien 1
Gahr 7, Aliso Niguel 6
Glendora 8, Palo Cedro Foothill 3
Jurupa Hills 3, Grand Terrace 0
King/Drew 6, Bravo 2
La Serna 16, California 1
Las Vegas Durango 6, Linfield Christian 4
Mamaroneck (N.Y.) 6, Bellflower 5
Marina 8, Santa Ana Calvary Chapel 3
Mayfair 21, Dominguez 0
Maywood CES 5, Gardena 2
Mesa Grande 19, Public Safety 2
Miller 9, Rubidoux 7
Millikan 12, Long Beach Wilson 3
Mission Viejo 3, Northwood 1
Moorpark 4, Camarillo 2
Oaks Christian 3, Westlake 1
Oceanside El Camino 9, San Fernando 2
Ontario 12, Chaffey 0
Ontario Christian 5, West Torrance 0
Palisades 4, Henderson (Nev.) Coronado 2
Palos Verdes 13, La Salle 2
Paramount 18, Firebaugh 1
Pasadena Marshall 23, El Monte 4
Rancho Mirage 10, Palm Springs 0
Ridgecrest Burroughs 13, Serrano 0
Royal 12, St. Bonaventure 4
San Clemente 3, Draper (Utah) Corner Canyon 1
San Diego Clairemont 19, Buckley 0
San Diego Henry 6, Chatsworth 0
San Diego Mt. Carmel 6, Verdugo Hills 1
San Diego St. Augustine 6, Narbonne 1
San Dimas 5, Mira Costa 1
San Jacinto Valley Academy 15, California Military 1
San Juan Hills 12, Segerstrom 3
San Marcos Mission Hills 17, Los Angeles Roosevelt 1
San Marino 11, Temple City 4
Santa Rosa Academy 19, Temecula Prep 8
Savanna 3, Orange 0
Servite 4, South Hills 3
South El Monte 5, Monrovia 2
St. Anthony 13, Cantwell-Sacred Heart 1
Summit 3, Cerritos 0
Sylmar 5, San Diego County Ramona 2
Trabuco Hills 6, Northview 4
Vaughn 9, San Diego Kearny 2
Villa Park 12, Sandy (Utah) Jordan 1
Visalia El Diamante 1, Oxnard 0
Vista Murrieta 11, Clovis 0
Vista Rancho Buena Vista 6, Cleveland 2
West Covina 15, Placentia Valencia 5
Woodbridge 13, Esperanza 5
Yorba Linda 6, Irvine 1
Yucaipa 10, Capistrano Valley 0
SOFTBALL
Ayala 7, Colony 0
Burbank 8, Sherman Oaks Notre Dame 2
Burbank Providence 7, Faith Baptist 0
California 4, Downey 3
Cantwell-Sacred Heart 5, Alverno 2
Cerritos 7, Pioneer 1
Coachella Valley 13, Cathedral City 0
Cypress 15, Placentia Valencia 0
Edison 8, Newport Harbor 0
Fullerton 5, Sonora 3
Garden Grove 7, South Pasadena 3
Gladstone 21, Nogales 18
Kaiser 6, Jurupa Hills 4
La Serna 7, Santa Fe 2
Las Vegas Centennial 11, Duarte 1
Los Alamitos 8, Fountain Valley 1
Miller 10, Rubidoux 9
Montebello 9, Bell Gardens 8
Ontario 3, Montclair 2
Ramona 16, La Sierra 2
Rancho Cucamonga 1, Los Osos 0
Ridgecrest Immanuel Christian 17, Hesperia Christian 9
Rio Mesa 5, Santa Paula 2
San Gorgonio 14, Eisenhower 13
Santa Margarita 1, JSerra 0
Segerstrom 8, Westminster 0
Silverado 18, Adelanto 14
Trabuco Hills 16, Katella 7
Westminster La Quinta 15, Rancho Alamitos 0
Get our high school sports newsletter
Prep Rally is devoted to the SoCal high school sports experience, bringing you scores, stories and a behind-the-scenes look at what makes prep sports so popular.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.