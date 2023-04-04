Advertisement
High school baseball and softball: Monday’s scores

Baseballs are stored in a bucket.
(Michael Reaves / Getty Images)
By Los Angeles Times staff
BASEBALL

Academy for Academic Excellence 10, Silver Valley 0

Adelanto 20, Silverado 13

Alhambra 5, Schurr 3

Anaheim Canyon 5, Laguna Beach 2

Arcadia 9, Walnut 2

Ayala 3, Brea Olinda 1

Bakersfield Christian 10, South Pasadena 0

Banning 3, Desert Mirage 2

Beaumont 4, Redlands East Valley 2

Bishop Amat 5, San Jose Valley Christian 4

Bloomington 13, Kaiser 4

Bountiful (Utah) 2, Portola 0

Cajon 4, Redlands 0

Campbell Hall 9, El Cajon Foothills Christian 0

Capistrano Valley Christian 8, Paraclete 1

Carlsbad 8, El Camino Real 1

Carson 6, Imperial Beach Mar Vista 3

Castaic 4, Viewpoint 1

Chadwick 11, Pine Valley Mountain Empire 7

Citrus Valley 8, Newport Harbor 1

Coachella Valley 5, Cathedral City 1

Cornerstone Christian 9, San Diego Hoover 0

Corona 2, King 0

Corona Centennial 5, Irvine University 2

Corona Santiago 13, Eastvale Roosevelt 1

Covina 10, Godinez 3

Cypress 6, Peoria (Ariz.) Liberty 2

Dana Hills 8, La Mesa Helix 4

de Toledo 11, Ojai Valley 0

Downey 3, Los Altos 2

Edison 11, El Modena 8

El Dorado 11, Elk Grove Pleasant Grove 5

El Toro 7, Kaysville (Utah) Davis 6

Etiwanda 16, Rancho Cucamonga 8

Fallbrook 6, Garfield 2

Foothill 2, Damien 1

Gahr 7, Aliso Niguel 6

Glendora 8, Palo Cedro Foothill 3

Jurupa Hills 3, Grand Terrace 0

King/Drew 6, Bravo 2

La Serna 16, California 1

Las Vegas Durango 6, Linfield Christian 4

Mamaroneck (N.Y.) 6, Bellflower 5

Marina 8, Santa Ana Calvary Chapel 3

Mayfair 21, Dominguez 0

Maywood CES 5, Gardena 2

Mesa Grande 19, Public Safety 2

Miller 9, Rubidoux 7

Millikan 12, Long Beach Wilson 3

Mission Viejo 3, Northwood 1

Moorpark 4, Camarillo 2

Oaks Christian 3, Westlake 1

Oceanside El Camino 9, San Fernando 2

Ontario 12, Chaffey 0

Ontario Christian 5, West Torrance 0

Palisades 4, Henderson (Nev.) Coronado 2

Palos Verdes 13, La Salle 2

Paramount 18, Firebaugh 1

Pasadena Marshall 23, El Monte 4

Rancho Mirage 10, Palm Springs 0

Ridgecrest Burroughs 13, Serrano 0

Royal 12, St. Bonaventure 4

San Clemente 3, Draper (Utah) Corner Canyon 1

San Diego Clairemont 19, Buckley 0

San Diego Henry 6, Chatsworth 0

San Diego Mt. Carmel 6, Verdugo Hills 1

San Diego St. Augustine 6, Narbonne 1

San Dimas 5, Mira Costa 1

San Jacinto Valley Academy 15, California Military 1

San Juan Hills 12, Segerstrom 3

San Marcos Mission Hills 17, Los Angeles Roosevelt 1

San Marino 11, Temple City 4

Santa Rosa Academy 19, Temecula Prep 8

Savanna 3, Orange 0

Servite 4, South Hills 3

South El Monte 5, Monrovia 2

St. Anthony 13, Cantwell-Sacred Heart 1

Summit 3, Cerritos 0

Sylmar 5, San Diego County Ramona 2

Trabuco Hills 6, Northview 4

Vaughn 9, San Diego Kearny 2

Villa Park 12, Sandy (Utah) Jordan 1

Visalia El Diamante 1, Oxnard 0

Vista Murrieta 11, Clovis 0

Vista Rancho Buena Vista 6, Cleveland 2

West Covina 15, Placentia Valencia 5

Woodbridge 13, Esperanza 5

Yorba Linda 6, Irvine 1

Yucaipa 10, Capistrano Valley 0

SOFTBALL

Ayala 7, Colony 0

Burbank 8, Sherman Oaks Notre Dame 2

Burbank Providence 7, Faith Baptist 0

California 4, Downey 3

Cantwell-Sacred Heart 5, Alverno 2

Cerritos 7, Pioneer 1

Coachella Valley 13, Cathedral City 0

Cypress 15, Placentia Valencia 0

Edison 8, Newport Harbor 0

Fullerton 5, Sonora 3

Garden Grove 7, South Pasadena 3

Gladstone 21, Nogales 18

Kaiser 6, Jurupa Hills 4

La Serna 7, Santa Fe 2

Las Vegas Centennial 11, Duarte 1

Los Alamitos 8, Fountain Valley 1

Miller 10, Rubidoux 9

Montebello 9, Bell Gardens 8

Ontario 3, Montclair 2

Ramona 16, La Sierra 2

Rancho Cucamonga 1, Los Osos 0

Ridgecrest Immanuel Christian 17, Hesperia Christian 9

Rio Mesa 5, Santa Paula 2

San Gorgonio 14, Eisenhower 13

Santa Margarita 1, JSerra 0

Segerstrom 8, Westminster 0

Silverado 18, Adelanto 14

Trabuco Hills 16, Katella 7

Westminster La Quinta 15, Rancho Alamitos 0

