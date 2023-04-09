The Times’ top 25 high school baseball rankings

25. LONG BEACH POLY (12-2); No field, interim coach and Jackrabbits keep winning (NR)

24. QUARTZ HILL (18-3); Logan Reddemann is 5-1 with 0.18 ERA (NR)

22. PALISADES (13-2); Dolphins ready to go on long winning streak (25)

16. LA SERNA (17-2); 6-0 in the Del Rio League (19)

11. GARDEN GROVE PACIFICA (16-2); Pitcher Chad Gurnea struck out 10 in shutout (13)

9. AQUINAS (12-2); Showdown with Cypress in Boras Classic (10)

8. CORONA (14-3); Panthers are 8-1 in the Big VIII League (8)

7. CRESPI (12-5-3); Three-game series with St. Francis this week (7)

3. SANTA MARGARITA (14-3); Showdown with Corona in Boras Classic opener (3)

1. SHERMAN OAKS NOTRE DAME (16-2); Face San Dimas on Tuesday in Boras Classic (1)

A look at the top 25 high school baseball teams in the Southland.

