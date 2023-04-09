The Times’ top 25 high school baseball rankings
A look at the top 25 high school baseball teams in the Southland.
Rk. SCHOOL (W-L); Comment (last rank)
1. SHERMAN OAKS NOTRE DAME (16-2); Face San Dimas on Tuesday in Boras Classic (1)
2. HUNTINGTON BEACH (14-6); 12-game winning streak (2)
3. SANTA MARGARITA (14-3); Showdown with Corona in Boras Classic opener (3)
4. GAHR (14-2-1); 4-0 start in Gateway League (4)
5. CYPRESS (16-4); National Classic champions behind MVP Luke Matlock (5)
6. SANTA ANA MATER DEI (12-5-1); Hosting Boras Classic this week (6)
7. CRESPI (12-5-3); Three-game series with St. Francis this week (7)
8. CORONA (14-3); Panthers are 8-1 in the Big VIII League (8)
9. AQUINAS (12-2); Showdown with Cypress in Boras Classic (10)
10. JSERRA (10-7); Pitching depth remains a strength (11)
11. GARDEN GROVE PACIFICA (16-2); Pitcher Chad Gurnea struck out 10 in shutout (13)
12. ORANGE LUTHERAN (10-7-1); Play Maranatha in Boras Classic (12)
13. HARVARD-WESTLAKE (12-7); Three-game series with Sierra Canyon (14)
14. VILLA PARK (13-6); Face Norco in Boras Classic (9)
15. SAN DIMAS (14-3); Strong performance at National Classic (17)
16. LA SERNA (17-2); 6-0 in the Del Rio League (19)
17. ETIWANDA (11-3); Anthony Huezo has 18 hits, .409 average (16)
18. LA MIRADA (12-4); Big test coming in Boras Classic (20)
19. BONITA (11-4); Face Claremont in two-game league series (15)
20. BISHOP AMAT (14-3); Jacob Campos delivered two game-winning hits (24)
21. SOUTH HILLS (14-5); Face Walnut in two-game series (18)
22. PALISADES (13-2); Dolphins ready to go on long winning streak (25)
23. CORONA SANTIAGO (11-6); Face Mater Dei on Tuesday (21)
24. QUARTZ HILL (18-3); Logan Reddemann is 5-1 with 0.18 ERA (NR)
25. LONG BEACH POLY (12-2); No field, interim coach and Jackrabbits keep winning (NR)
