The Times’ top 25 high school baseball rankings

By Eric Sondheimer
A look at the top 25 high school baseball teams in the Southland.

Rk. SCHOOL (W-L); Comment (last rank)

1. SHERMAN OAKS NOTRE DAME (16-2); Face San Dimas on Tuesday in Boras Classic (1)

2. HUNTINGTON BEACH (14-6); 12-game winning streak (2)

3. SANTA MARGARITA (14-3); Showdown with Corona in Boras Classic opener (3)

4. GAHR (14-2-1); 4-0 start in Gateway League (4)

5. CYPRESS (16-4); National Classic champions behind MVP Luke Matlock (5)

6. SANTA ANA MATER DEI (12-5-1); Hosting Boras Classic this week (6)

7. CRESPI (12-5-3); Three-game series with St. Francis this week (7)

8. CORONA (14-3); Panthers are 8-1 in the Big VIII League (8)

9. AQUINAS (12-2); Showdown with Cypress in Boras Classic (10)

10. JSERRA (10-7); Pitching depth remains a strength (11)

11. GARDEN GROVE PACIFICA (16-2); Pitcher Chad Gurnea struck out 10 in shutout (13)

12. ORANGE LUTHERAN (10-7-1); Play Maranatha in Boras Classic (12)

13. HARVARD-WESTLAKE (12-7); Three-game series with Sierra Canyon (14)

14. VILLA PARK (13-6); Face Norco in Boras Classic (9)

15. SAN DIMAS (14-3); Strong performance at National Classic (17)

16. LA SERNA (17-2); 6-0 in the Del Rio League (19)

17. ETIWANDA (11-3); Anthony Huezo has 18 hits, .409 average (16)

18. LA MIRADA (12-4); Big test coming in Boras Classic (20)

19. BONITA (11-4); Face Claremont in two-game league series (15)

20. BISHOP AMAT (14-3); Jacob Campos delivered two game-winning hits (24)

21. SOUTH HILLS (14-5); Face Walnut in two-game series (18)

22. PALISADES (13-2); Dolphins ready to go on long winning streak (25)

23. CORONA SANTIAGO (11-6); Face Mater Dei on Tuesday (21)

24. QUARTZ HILL (18-3); Logan Reddemann is 5-1 with 0.18 ERA (NR)

25. LONG BEACH POLY (12-2); No field, interim coach and Jackrabbits keep winning (NR)

