The Times’ top 25 high school baseball rankings
A look at the top 25 high school baseball teams in the Southland.
Rk. SCHOOL (W-L); Comment (last rank)
1. SHERMAN OAKS NOTRE DAME (20-2); Won Boras Classic South Division (1)
2. HUNTINGTON BEACH (17-7); Have found two top pitchers for playoffs (2)
3. GAHR (18-2-1); A winner of 14 consecutive games (4)
4. SANTA MARGARITA (16-5); In Collin Clarke We Trust (3)
5. CYPRESS (18-6); Big week hitting for Nick Montgomery (5)
6. SANTA ANA MATER DEI (14-7-1); Big week ahead vs. Santa Margarita (6)
7. CRESPI (12-5-3); Trying to lock up playoff spot this week (7)
8. AQUINAS (14-4); Falcons hit two grand slams last week (9)
9. JSERRA (12-8); Face Servite in critical three-game series (10)
10. ORANGE LUTHERAN (14-8-1); Still must earn Trinity League playoff spot (12)
11. GARDEN GROVE PACIFICA (18-2); Empire League showdown next week vs. Cypress (11)
12. CORONA (15-6); Still in first place in Big VIII League (8)
13. HARVARD-WESTLAKE (15-7); Swept three-game series vs. Sierra Canyon (13)
14. LA SERNA (20-2); Two games this week vs. El Rancho (16)
15. LA MIRADA (15-5); Sophomore Maverek Russell displayed excellent hitting (18)
16. BISHOP AMAT (17-3-1); Two-game series this week vs. Gardena Serra (20)
17. ETIWANDA (13-5); Put up good battles at Boras Classic (17)
18. BONITA (13-4); Garrett Patterson threw no-hitter (19)
19. VILLA PARK (14-9); Two-game series this week vs. El Dorado (14)
20. SOUTH HILLS (16-5); Key league games vs. Glendora this week (21)
21. SAN DIMAS (15-7); Learned plenty at Boras Classic (15)
22. PALISADES (16-2); Center fielder Amari Yolas is three-sport standout (22)
23. QUARTZ HILL (21-3); Faces Eastside this week (24)
24. CRESCENTA VALLEY (18-4); Connor Campbell is 8-2 this season (NR)
25. LONG BEACH POLY (15-3); Unbeaten in Moore League (25)
