The Times’ top 25 high school baseball rankings

24. CRESCENTA VALLEY (18-4); Connor Campbell is 8-2 this season (NR)

20. SOUTH HILLS (16-5); Key league games vs. Glendora this week (21)

19. VILLA PARK (14-9); Two-game series this week vs. El Dorado (14)

17. ETIWANDA (13-5); Put up good battles at Boras Classic (17)

16. BISHOP AMAT (17-3-1); Two-game series this week vs. Gardena Serra (20)

14. LA SERNA (20-2); Two games this week vs. El Rancho (16)

12. CORONA (15-6); Still in first place in Big VIII League (8)

11. GARDEN GROVE PACIFICA (18-2); Empire League showdown next week vs. Cypress (11)

10. ORANGE LUTHERAN (14-8-1); Still must earn Trinity League playoff spot (12)

8. AQUINAS (14-4); Falcons hit two grand slams last week (9)

7. CRESPI (12-5-3); Trying to lock up playoff spot this week (7)

4. SANTA MARGARITA (16-5); In Collin Clarke We Trust (3)

2. HUNTINGTON BEACH (17-7); Have found two top pitchers for playoffs (2)

A look at the top 25 high school baseball teams in the Southland.

The Sherman Oaks Notre Dame pitchers that have led the No. 1 Knights to a 20-2 record: Oliver Boone, from left, Sammy Petrocelli, Justin Lee, Levi Sterling and Erik Puodziunas.

