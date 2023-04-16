Advertisement
High School Sports

The Times’ top 25 high school baseball rankings

Five Sherman Oaks Notre Dame pitchers on the field.
The Sherman Oaks Notre Dame pitchers that have led the No. 1 Knights to a 20-2 record: Oliver Boone, from left, Sammy Petrocelli, Justin Lee, Levi Sterling and Erik Puodziunas.
(Courtesy Oliver Boone)
EL SEGUNDO, CA-AUGUST 14, 2019: Eric Sondheimer, Prep Sports Columnist, Los Angeles Times
By Eric Sondheimer
ColumnistFollow
Share

A look at the top 25 high school baseball teams in the Southland.

Rk. SCHOOL (W-L); Comment (last rank)

1. SHERMAN OAKS NOTRE DAME (20-2); Won Boras Classic South Division (1)

Advertisement

2. HUNTINGTON BEACH (17-7); Have found two top pitchers for playoffs (2)

3. GAHR (18-2-1); A winner of 14 consecutive games (4)

4. SANTA MARGARITA (16-5); In Collin Clarke We Trust (3)

5. CYPRESS (18-6); Big week hitting for Nick Montgomery (5)

6. SANTA ANA MATER DEI (14-7-1); Big week ahead vs. Santa Margarita (6)

7. CRESPI (12-5-3); Trying to lock up playoff spot this week (7)

8. AQUINAS (14-4); Falcons hit two grand slams last week (9)

9. JSERRA (12-8); Face Servite in critical three-game series (10)

10. ORANGE LUTHERAN (14-8-1); Still must earn Trinity League playoff spot (12)

11. GARDEN GROVE PACIFICA (18-2); Empire League showdown next week vs. Cypress (11)

12. CORONA (15-6); Still in first place in Big VIII League (8)

13. HARVARD-WESTLAKE (15-7); Swept three-game series vs. Sierra Canyon (13)

14. LA SERNA (20-2); Two games this week vs. El Rancho (16)

15. LA MIRADA (15-5); Sophomore Maverek Russell displayed excellent hitting (18)

16. BISHOP AMAT (17-3-1); Two-game series this week vs. Gardena Serra (20)

17. ETIWANDA (13-5); Put up good battles at Boras Classic (17)

18. BONITA (13-4); Garrett Patterson threw no-hitter (19)

19. VILLA PARK (14-9); Two-game series this week vs. El Dorado (14)

20. SOUTH HILLS (16-5); Key league games vs. Glendora this week (21)

21. SAN DIMAS (15-7); Learned plenty at Boras Classic (15)

22. PALISADES (16-2); Center fielder Amari Yolas is three-sport standout (22)

23. QUARTZ HILL (21-3); Faces Eastside this week (24)

24. CRESCENTA VALLEY (18-4); Connor Campbell is 8-2 this season (NR)

25. LONG BEACH POLY (15-3); Unbeaten in Moore League (25)

High School Sports
Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement