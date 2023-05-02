Advertisement
High School Sports

High school baseball: Tuesday’s Southern Section playoff results and updated pairings

Baseballs are stored in a bucket.
(Michael Reaves / Getty Images)
By Los Angeles Times staff
BASEBALL

SOUTHERN SECTION

DIVISION 7

Wild-card games, Tuesday

South El Monte 4, Webb 1

Coachella Valley 17, Desert Chapel 0

Santa Maria Valley Christian 4, Lennox Academy 3

Academy for Careers & Exploration 15, Environmental Charter 3

Thacher 13, Shalhevet 1

California Lutheran 8, Redlands Adventist 5

Littlerock 5, Academy for Academic Excellence 2

Brentwood 29, Coastal Christian 1

Santa Rosa Academy 20, Palm Valley 0

Edgewood 22, Bethel Christian 0

Cantwell-Sacred Heart 13, Hawthorne 0

Oakwood 8, Downey Calvary Chapel 4

Newport Beach Pacifica Christian 12, Rolling Hills Prep 3

Artesia 8, Bermuda Dunes Desert Christian 3

Anza Hamilton 11, Loma Linda Academy 2

Fillmore 6, St. Monica Academy 0

Wild-card games, Wednesday, 3:15 p.m.

B--South El Monte at Bosco Tech

R--Fillmore at Gladstone

First round, Thursday, 3:15 p.m.

Winner wild-card B at #1 Ganesha

Coachella Valley at Mesa Grande

Santa Maria Valley Christian at Newbury Park Adventist

Academy for Careers & Exploration at Fontana

Thacher at Leuzinger

California Lutheran at Cornerstone Christian

Littlerock at Nuview Bridge

#4 Brentwood at New Roads

Santa Rosa Academy at #3 Banning

Edgewood at San Bernardino

Cantwell-Sacred Heart at Cobalt

Oakwood at United Christian

Newport Beach Pacifica Christian at Coast Union

Artesia at Villanova Prep

Anza Hamilton at Animo Leadership

Winner wild-card R at #2 St. Genevieve

NOTES: Second round in all divisions, May 9, 3:15 p.m.; quarterfinals, May 12, 3:15 p.m.; semifinals, May 16, 3:15 p.m. Championships, May 19-20 at Blair Field (Long Beach).

