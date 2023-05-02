High school baseball: Tuesday’s Southern Section playoff results and updated pairings
BASEBALL
SOUTHERN SECTION
DIVISION 7
Wild-card games, Tuesday
South El Monte 4, Webb 1
Coachella Valley 17, Desert Chapel 0
Santa Maria Valley Christian 4, Lennox Academy 3
Academy for Careers & Exploration 15, Environmental Charter 3
Thacher 13, Shalhevet 1
California Lutheran 8, Redlands Adventist 5
Littlerock 5, Academy for Academic Excellence 2
Brentwood 29, Coastal Christian 1
Santa Rosa Academy 20, Palm Valley 0
Edgewood 22, Bethel Christian 0
Cantwell-Sacred Heart 13, Hawthorne 0
Oakwood 8, Downey Calvary Chapel 4
Newport Beach Pacifica Christian 12, Rolling Hills Prep 3
Artesia 8, Bermuda Dunes Desert Christian 3
Anza Hamilton 11, Loma Linda Academy 2
Fillmore 6, St. Monica Academy 0
Wild-card games, Wednesday, 3:15 p.m.
B--South El Monte at Bosco Tech
R--Fillmore at Gladstone
First round, Thursday, 3:15 p.m.
Winner wild-card B at #1 Ganesha
Coachella Valley at Mesa Grande
Santa Maria Valley Christian at Newbury Park Adventist
Academy for Careers & Exploration at Fontana
Thacher at Leuzinger
California Lutheran at Cornerstone Christian
Littlerock at Nuview Bridge
#4 Brentwood at New Roads
Santa Rosa Academy at #3 Banning
Edgewood at San Bernardino
Cantwell-Sacred Heart at Cobalt
Oakwood at United Christian
Newport Beach Pacifica Christian at Coast Union
Artesia at Villanova Prep
Anza Hamilton at Animo Leadership
Winner wild-card R at #2 St. Genevieve
NOTES: Second round in all divisions, May 9, 3:15 p.m.; quarterfinals, May 12, 3:15 p.m.; semifinals, May 16, 3:15 p.m. Championships, May 19-20 at Blair Field (Long Beach).
Get our high school sports newsletter
Prep Rally is devoted to the SoCal high school sports experience, bringing you scores, stories and a behind-the-scenes look at what makes prep sports so popular.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.