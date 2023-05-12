High school lacrosse: Southern Section championship results

Saturday Girl’s Division 3: #1 Portola vs. #3 Huntington Beach, 10 a.m. Boys’ Division 3: #1 Santa Monica vs. #2 Crean Lutheran, 12:30 p.m. Girl’s Division 2: #4 Crescenta Valley vs. #2 Palos Verdes, 3 p.m. Boys’ Division 2: #1 Corona Santiago vs. #2 Aliso Niguel, 6 p.m.

Lacrosse equipment on the sideline of a field.

