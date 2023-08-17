Koen Glover’s big rushing leads St. Bonaventure to rout over Bishop Alemany
Shaun Torgeson, 6 feet 4 and 285 pounds, easily could be Thor’s stunt double in the next Marvel movie. He’s got the long hair and on Thursday night, he came out of the St. Bonaventure locker room at Ventura College wielding a hammer to the music of bagpipes.
High school football is back, and Torgeson’s blocking at left tackle created some memorable moments for his teammates in St. Bonaventure’s 40-16 victory over Mission Hills Bishop Alemany.
Koen Glover, a junior running back taking over for the graduated Delon Thompson, rushed for 106 yards in eight carries and three touchdowns in the first half. He had a 63-yard touchdown in which he started inside, broke outside and showed speed to run away from his pursuer. He finished with 124 yards rushing.
It was a big night for the Glover family. His younger brother, Kaden, a 6-foot-7 sophomore quarterback, was forced into action at the end of the first half when starter Anthony Wolter went down. Kaden completed a 22-yard touchdown pass to Max Peters in the third quarter for a 32-3 lead.
“They play their butts off,” St. Bonaventure coach Joe Goyeneche said of the brothers. “They play with an edge.”
Peters, a transfer from Oak Park who’s also a top baseball player, was showing off his athleticism at safety. He dropped a runner for a loss and also contributed an interception.
Bishop Alemany unveiled sophomore Laird Finkel at quarterback. He’s a transfer from Santa Barbara. He completed 14 of 25 passes for 64 yards with two interceptions. That’s only 11 passes fewer than Bishop Alemany attempted all of last season, when injuries left the Warriors with no quarterback, so look for coach Casey Clausen to work on balancing an offense that features running backs Paden White and Nigel Epperson.
Wolter broke off a 55-yard run for St. Bonaventure in the first half before his injury. The Seraphs are fortunate enough that Kaden Glover stuck it out as the backup waiting for his turn. It’s happened sooner than expected, but he sure likes handing the ball off to his brother.
