Column: Vegas trip a bust for Corona Centennial in big loss to Bishop Gorman

Everyone knows the saying, “What happens in Vegas, stays in Vegas,” so that’s about the only good news to report on Friday night for a Corona Centennial High football team that will try to quickly forget one of the most forgettable efforts in coach Matt Logan’s 27 seasons as coach.

Holding down the No. 2 spot in the country behind Santa Ana Mater Dei in one national football ranking, Bishop Gorman took advantage of four Centennial turnovers to cruise to a 56-28 victory on a warm, comfortable evening at Fertitta Field in a game that was nationally televised on ESPNU.

First there were two bad pitches on option plays from quarterback Husan Longstreet to running back Cornell Hatcher, resulting in lost fumbles. Then there was a Longstreet fumble on the Bishop Gorman seven-yard line. And then Longstreet had a pass intercepted that might not have been an interception if there were a video review. Also there were two fourth-down attempts by Centennial trying to keep drives alive that failed badly. It all resulted in a 35-7 halftime deficit.

Hawaii commit RB Devon Rice with the touchdown hat trick through three quarters 🤯🔥@dev_dimes | @BishopGormanFB pic.twitter.com/KEqrKYsF5Q — SportsCenter NEXT (@SCNext) September 9, 2023

Devon Rice, a Hawaii commit, scored three touchdowns for Bishop Gorman (4-0), which put 60 points on Long Beach Poly last month.

Hatcher was pretty much one of the few bright spots for the Huskies (2-2). He scored four touchdowns and finished with 213 yards rushing

The big question is what’s going on with the madness of playing two of your first three games against perhaps the top two teams in the nation — Mater Dei and Bishop Gorman. The truth is Logsn wanted tougher competition early in the season to learn his team’s weaknesses. Boy, did he find out. No. 1 is that the Huskies have 15 turnovers in four games. Injuries to the offensive line also haven’t helped. Of course, things will get easier, so the idea is that playing tough competition will produce improvement.

Logan said he took responsibility for the poor execution. He’s got seven weeks to get things fixed in time for the Southern Section Division 1 playoffs.

Give Bishop Gorman credit. The Gaels’ offensive line is big and experienced and could easily be mistaken for a Trinity League offensive line. But the Huskies also left receivers open much of the night as tight end Elija Lofton caught two touchdown passes.

Bishop Gorman has always presented a strong challenge to the best teams in Southern California. It was in 2014 when Centennial lost to the Gaels 43-42. In the same season, St. John Bosco came to town as the No. 1 team in the nation with Bishop Gorman No. 2. There was a downpour, thunder and lightening. The Bosco band stayed in the stands and kept playing while getting soaked. Bishop Gorman came away with a 34-31 victory with Tate Martell at quarterback against Josh Rosen.

Next season, Bishop Gorman is scheduled to travel to Santa Ana to play Mater Dei. The teams were supposed to play this season until Bishop Gorman had to add another league game to its schedule. In fact, some people think Bishop Gorman could easily join the Trinity League with its powerhouse football, basketball and baseball programs.

When you rout Long Beach Poly and Centennial in the same season, you’re pretty good.