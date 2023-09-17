High school football: City Section top 10 rankings

(Steve Galluzzo / For The Times)

Junior receiver Anthony Estrada of San Pedro evades an Eagle Rock defender during a game last week.

Here are the City Section football rankings by The Times after Week 4:

Rk. SCHOOL (Rec.); Comment

1. BIRMINGHAM (3-1); Patriots are headed to Texas to play Steele.

2. GARFIELD (4-1); Bulldogs are going to run through Eastern League.

3. CARSON (5-0); Two interceptions for Curtis Williams last week.

4. SAN PEDRO (2-2); Pirates routed Eagle Rock 54-7

5. GRANADA HILLS (3-1-1); Darnell Stanley rushed for 152 yards in win over Dorsey.

6. FRANKLIN (2-2-1); Coming off 21-20 loss to Schurr

7. BANNING (2-3); Pilots hope tough nonleague schedule has prepared them.

8. PALISADES (3-1); Rivalry game this week with Brentwood.

9. DYMALLY (4-0); Big test on Friday against San Pedro.

10. LEGACY (5-0); Running back Matthew Castillo has passed 1,000-yard rushing.