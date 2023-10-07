High school football: City Section top 10 rankings
Here are the City Section football rankings by The Times after Week 7:
Rk. SCHOOL (Rec.); Comment
1. BIRMINGHAM (5-2); Maynor Morales had a blocked field goal and a blocked punt in win over Chatsworth.
2. GARFIELD (6-1); Bulldogs are headed to Eastern League title.
3. CARSON (8-0); Jerry Misaalefua rushed for 178 yards in 48-7 win over San Pedro.
4. GARDENA (7-0); Big road game coming on Friday at Banning.
5. FRANKLIN (4-2-1); Defense comes through in a 27-0 win over Lincoln.
6. GRANADA HILLS (4-2-1); Highlanders in position for second place in West Valley League.
7. PALISADES (5-2); A 36-13 win over Fairfax makes Dolphins 2-0 in Western League.
8. DYMALLY (6-1): Win over Crenshaw puts program in position to win Coliseum League.
9. NARBONNE (4-4); Big game for linebacker Mark Iheanachor Jr. in win over Banning.
10. BANNING (3-4); Pilots started four freshmen in loss to Narbonne.
