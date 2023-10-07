Advertisement
High School Sports

High school football: City Section top 10 rankings

Bryant Collins of Dymally scores one of his four touchdowns in a win over Crenshaw on Friday.
(Steve Galluzzo / For The Times)
EL SEGUNDO, CA-AUGUST 14, 2019: Eric Sondheimer, Prep Sports Columnist, Los Angeles Times
By Eric Sondheimer
ColumnistFollow
Share

Here are the City Section football rankings by The Times after Week 7:

Rk. SCHOOL (Rec.); Comment

1. BIRMINGHAM (5-2); Maynor Morales had a blocked field goal and a blocked punt in win over Chatsworth.

Advertisement

2. GARFIELD (6-1); Bulldogs are headed to Eastern League title.

3. CARSON (8-0); Jerry Misaalefua rushed for 178 yards in 48-7 win over San Pedro.

4. GARDENA (7-0); Big road game coming on Friday at Banning.

5. FRANKLIN (4-2-1); Defense comes through in a 27-0 win over Lincoln.

6. GRANADA HILLS (4-2-1); Highlanders in position for second place in West Valley League.

7. PALISADES (5-2); A 36-13 win over Fairfax makes Dolphins 2-0 in Western League.

8. DYMALLY (6-1): Win over Crenshaw puts program in position to win Coliseum League.

Advertisement

9. NARBONNE (4-4); Big game for linebacker Mark Iheanachor Jr. in win over Banning.

10. BANNING (3-4); Pilots started four freshmen in loss to Narbonne.

High School Sports
Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement