Early signing day: Athletes, parents, schools celebrate across Southern California
Wednesday is the first day to sign an early national letter of intent for all sports but football, and that means schools, parents and athletes are celebrating around Southern California.
The Southland continues to have one of strongest representations in high school baseball.
UCLA coach John Savage had the No. 1 recruiting class in the nation last season and is taking away another strong group, including the No. 1 player from the City Section, Easton Hawk of Granada Hills.
Peyton Waters does it all for Birmingham: receiver, wildcat QB, safety and punter. He’s on the verge of winning a third City Section football title.
“The sky’s the limit with him,” Granada Hills coach Matt Matuszak said of the pitcher-outfielder. who throws in the 90s. “I think he’s a guy who will play on TV one day in the big leagues.”
Other UCLA signees are Corona pitcher Ethan Schiefelbein, Mater Dei pitcher Wylan Moss, La Salle center fielder David Mysza, Santa Margarita outfielder Logan de Groot and San Dimas shortstop Kasen Khansarinia.
Orange Lutheran baseball signees include: Ben Reiland (Oklahoma State), Derek Curiel (LSU), Finnegan Stewart (Utah Tech), Nate Savoie (Loyola Marymount), Vinny Hudson (Arizona), Gabe Fraser (Arkansas) and Alex Chavez (Loyola Marymount).
The Los Angeles Times’ All-Star high school baseball team for 2023 features three front-line pitchers.
Harvard-Westlake’s big three pitchers are signing: Thomas Bridges (TCU), Bryce Rainer (Texas) and Duncan Marsten (Wake Forest).
Corona Centennial basketball players Carter Bryant (Arizona) and Eric Freeny (UCLA) signed on Wednesday.
This article will be updated throughout the day with signing day updates.
Corona Centennial basketball signees. Carter Bryant and Eric Freeny. Officially a Wildcat and Bruin. pic.twitter.com/vCqz8xMsHL— eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) November 8, 2023
FALL SIGNING DAY!— Oak Park Athletics (@OPathletics) November 8, 2023
All are welcome to come support our student athletes that are signing to play at the next level. See you in the gym at lunch. 🦅 pic.twitter.com/Prrj1gdp8U
November 8, 2023
