Prep baseball roundup: Tommy Goodin and Quinten Young have big days at the plate
It was a big day of hitting for Camarillo’s Tommy Goodin and Oaks Christian’s Quentin Young.
Goodin finished with a double, triple and five RBIs in Camarillo’s 10-0 win over West Ranch on Thursday. Boston Bateman allowed no hits in five innings, striking out six and walking five.
Young went three for three with a double, triple and five RBIs in Oaks Christian’s 8-5 win over Valencia.
Servite 12, La Serna 1: Servite’s hitters put up seven runs in the second inning and kept on hitting to improve to 3-0. Luke Wilson and Hayden Woodson did most of the damage. Wilson had a two-run triple. Woodson had an RBI single. Miles Scott had a double and two RBIs.
Prep sports roundup: Birmingham to face El Camino Real for City Division I boys soccer title
Birmingham defeated Fremont 5-0 in Division I boys soccer semifinals, while El Camino Real and Cleveland advanced to girls soccer final.
South Hills 9, San Dimas 6: Paul Vasquez had a two-run home run and Nate Malone and Cristian Gomez added two hits and two RBIs for South Hills (5-2).
Santa Margarita 4, Gahr 2: Logan de Groot’s two-run single broke a 2-2 deadlock and lifted the Eagles to victory.
Cypress 7, Texas Marcus 6: John Short’s bases loaded walk in the seventh gave Cypress the walk-off victory. Justin Tillar had two hits and two RBIs and sophomore Noah Johnson went three for three.
Corona del Mar 4, Arrowhead Christian 0: Stevie Jones threw a complete game with five strikeouts.
Corona Centennial 12, Claremont 0: Wyatt Arellano had three hits and three RBIs for the 4-0 Huskies.
Cleveland 10, Ventura 1: Keeden Riepi had three hits for the Cavaliers.
Arcadia 8, Montebello 0: Damian Catano threw six scoreless innings with four strikeouts and no walks.
Highland 6, Saugus 1: The Centurions dropped to 0-5.
Edison 4, Yorba Linda 3: Landon Veirs had two hits for the Chargers, who came back from a 3-0 deficit.
Fountain Valley 5, Foothill 3: Michael Patterson contributed two RBIs and Johnny Long had two RBIs for Fountain Valley.
El Dorado 5, Marcus 1: AJ Frausto struck out nine in five innings for El Dorado.
Fullerton 8, Vista Murrieta 0: Zach Fany had two hits and three RBIs for Fullerton. Cash Coffman and Noah Lee combined on the shutout.
St. Francis 7, Thousand Oaks 3: Holden Deitch had three RBIs for St. Francis.
Eastvale Roosevelt 19, Apple Valley 1: Dominic Diaz drove in five runs for Roosevelt.
Mira Costa 4, Loyola 2: The Mustangs rallied with a three-run sixth, keyed by a two-run single by sophomore Ace Tarango. Nate Stern of Loyola struck out eight in five innings and James Dell’Amico had two doubles for the Cubs. Max Martinez, on a 3-and-2 count, got a strikeouts with runners on second and third to end the game.
San Clemente 3, Narbonne 1: Kai Cesare went four for four and Jonathon Wagner allowed one run in six innings.
