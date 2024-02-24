Advertisement
High school soccer division championship scores

BOYS

CITY SECTION
DIVISION I
Birmingham 2, El Camino Real 0

DIVISION II
Sylmar 0, Venice 0 (Sylmar wins 5-3 on penalty kicks)

DIVISION III
Torres 2, Valor Academy 1

DIVISION IV
Contreras 3, Roybal 1

DIVISION V
New West Charter 4, Alliance Marine 3

SOUTHERN SECTION
OPEN DIVISION
Mater Dei 1, Arlington 0

DIVISION 1
Servite 3, Orange Lutheran 1

DIVISION 2
Newport Harbor 4, Foothill 3

DIVISION 3
Animo Leadership 2, Bell Gardens 1

DIVISION 4
Etiwanda 2, Lakewood 0

DIVISION 5
Upland 1, Esperanza 0

DIVISION 6
Maranatha 2, Hacienda Heights Wilson 1

DIVISION 7
Covina 2, St. Pius X-St. Matthias Academy 1 (OT)

GIRLS

CITY SECTION
DIVISION I
Cleveland 1, El Camino Real 0

DIVISION II
Eagle Rock 4, Larchmont Charter 1

DIVISION III
South East 4, Roybal 3

DIVISION IV
Bernstein 5, Stern 1

DIVISION V
Magnolia Science 1, Reseda 1 (Magnolia Science wins 2-0 on penalty kicks)

SOUTHERN SECTION
OPEN DIVISION
Corona Santiago 2, Santa Margarita 0

DIVISION 1
Eastvale Roosevelt 3, Palos Verdes 2

DIVISION 2
Quartz Hill 2, La Serna 0

DIVISION 3
Apple Valley 2, Oak Park 1

DIVISION 4
Louisville 2, Monrovia 0

DIVISION 5
Estancia 2, Campbell Hall 0

DIVISION 6
Diamond Ranch 3, Bell Gardens 0

DIVISION 7
Artesia 1, Maranatha 0 (OT)

