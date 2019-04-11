Sherman Oaks Notre Dame, Alemany join forces to help families dealing with cancer

Alemany baseball coach Randy Thompson went through a scare when son Tyler had to go through 15 chemotherapy sessions in 2014 as a 12-year-old after cancer was discovered. He never forgot the community support he received.
Now he is helping support Sherman Oaks Notre Dame, which will join forces with Alemany to dedicate Friday’s 6:30 p.m. baseball game at Notre Dame to fighting cancer.
Two younger brothers of Notre Dame pitcher Tyler Stromsborg are fighting cancer.
Tyler Thompson and Dane and Jake Stromsborg will throw out the first pitch, along with Libriti Greene, the sister of former Notre Dame star Hunter Greene.
Here’s the link for those who want to donate to the Children’s Hospital of Los Angeles for children’s cancer programs.