Vanessa DeJesus, Charisma Osborne top All-CIF girls' basketball team

Among the players chosen All-CIF in the Open Division were Asia Avinger of Rosary; Ashley Chevalier and Cailyn Crocker of Sierra Canyon of Sierra Canyon; Kiayah Corona of Windward; Brooke Demetre of Mater Dei; Dylan Horton and Alyssa Munn of Redondo; Kayla Padilla and Kayla Williams of Bishop Montgomery; Evanne Turner of Etiwanda; Hannah Stines of Troy.