Vanessa DeJesus, Charisma Osborne top All-CIF girls' basketball team

By
Mar 18, 2019 | 3:35 PM
Charisma Osborne (right) of Windward and Vanessa DeJesus (left) and Sierra Canyon shared MVP honors in the Open Division. (Nick Koza / For The Times)

Charisma Osborne of Windward and Vanessa DeJesus of Sierra Canyon have been selected the co-players of the year in the Southern Section Open Division for girls’ basketball.

Vanessa Nygaard of Windward was named coach of the year.

Among the players chosen All-CIF in the Open Division were Asia Avinger of Rosary; Ashley Chevalier and Cailyn Crocker of Sierra Canyon of Sierra Canyon; Kiayah Corona of Windward; Brooke Demetre of Mater Dei; Dylan Horton and Alyssa Munn of Redondo; Kayla Padilla and Kayla Williams of Bishop Montgomery; Evanne Turner of Etiwanda; Hannah Stines of Troy.

Here’s the link to the All-CIF teams.

