High school boys' volleyball: Southern Section playoff pairings

Apr 26, 2019 | 11:25 AM

DIVISION 1

First round, Tuesday, 6 p.m.

Palos Verdes at #1 Newport Harbor

Santa Margarita at San Clemente

Laguna Beach at Loyola

#4 Redondo at Edison

#3 Corona del Mar at Newbury Park

Tesoro at Santa Barbara

Huntington Beach at Servite

Los Alamitos at #2 Mira Costa

DIVISION 2

Wild-card match, Saturday, 6 p.m.

St. Francis at Hart

First round, Tuesday, 6 p.m.

Wild-card winner at #1 Saddleback Valley Christian

Northwood at Downey

Dana Hills at Lakewood

Channel Islands at San Marcos

Dos Pueblos at West Ranch

Thousand Oaks at South Torrance

Arcadia at South Pasadena

Simi Valley at #4 Alemany

Tustin at #3 Beckman

Bishop Montgomery at El Segundo

Long Beach Wilson at Mission Viejo

Sherman Oaks Notre Dame at Burbank Burroughs

Orange Lutheran at Santa Ana Calvary Chapel

Westlake at Oak Park

Valencia at Oxnard

San Juan Hills at #2 Esperanza

DIVISION 3

First round, Tuesday, 6 p.m.

Laguna Hills at #1 Murrieta Valley

Camarillo at Bolsa Grande

Woodbridge at Bell Gardens

Hueneme at Yorba Linda

Harvard-Westlake at Santa Monica

Cypress at Paloma Valley

Crescenta Valley at La Salle

Agoura at #4 Quartz Hill

#3 Peninsula at Foothill Tech

Claremont at Eastvale Roosevelt

Warren at St. Margaret's

Millikan at Foothill

Burbank at Cerritos

Temple City at La Palma Kennedy

Great Oak at Damien

Long Beach Poly at #2 Capistrano Valley

DIVISION 4

Wild-card matches, Saturday, 6 p.m.

A--Lawndale at North Torrance

B--Rancho Alamitos at Corona Centennial

C--Cate at Ventura

D--Norco at Anaheim

E--Knight at California

First round, Tuesday, 6 p.m.

Winner wild-card A at #1 Cerritos Valley Christian

Savanna at San Gabriel Academy

Laguna Blanca at Vistamar

Godinez at Flintridge Prep

Winner wild-card B at Windward

San Marino at Keppel

San Jacinto at Redlands

Winner wild-card C at #4 La Serna

Winner wild-card D at #3 Los Altos

St. Monica at Torrance

Paramount at Garden Grove

Burbank Providence at Paraclete

La Sierra at Katella

Yucaipa at Perris

Campbell Hall at Carpinteria

Winner wild-card E at #2 St. Anthony

DIVISION 5

Wild-card matches, Saturday, 6 p.m.

A--Santa Ana at Ocean View

B--Cathedral at Malibu

C--Lancaster at Montebello

First round, Tuesday, 6 p.m.

Winner wild-card A at #1 Hemet

Westminster La Quinta at Sage Hill

Upland at Arrowhead Christian

Calvary Murrieta at Elsinore

Orange at Indian Springs

Sierra Vista at Redlands East Valley

Whitney at Pacific Lutheran

Bellflower at #4 Santa Monica Pacifica Christian

Winner wild-card B at #3 El Modena

Eisenhower at Ontario Christian

Antelope Valley at El Rancho

Ramona at Tahquitz

Da Vinci at Norwalk

Winner wild-card C at Ganesha

Oakwood at Heritage Christian

Rialto at #2 Temecula Valley

DIVISION 6

Wild-card matches, Saturday, 6 p.m.

A--Santa Rosa Academy at Public Safety

B--Environmental Charter at Milken

First round, Tuesday, 6 p.m.

Emerson at #1 Village Christian

Winner wild-card A at Arlington

Holy Martyrs at San Luis Obispo Classical

International School of Los Angeles at Bosco Tech

Pilgrim at Garey

Lakeside at Nuview Bridge

Dunn at Brethren Christian

Waverly at #4 Webb

#3 Oxford Academy at Le Lycee

Fairmont Prep at Rancho Christian

Winner wild-card B at Highland Hall

St. Pius X-St. Matthias at Avalon

Western Christian at St. Bernard

Coastal Christian at Ambassador

Miller at Riverside North

#2 Rio Hondo Prep at Wildwood

Notes: Second round (Div. 2-6), Thursday, 6 p.m.; quarterfinals, May 4, 6 p.m.; semifinals, May 8, 6 p.m. Championships, May 11 at Cerritos College and designated host sites.

