High school boys' volleyball: Southern Section playoff pairings
DIVISION 1
First round, Tuesday, 6 p.m.
Palos Verdes at #1 Newport Harbor
Santa Margarita at San Clemente
Laguna Beach at Loyola
#4 Redondo at Edison
#3 Corona del Mar at Newbury Park
Tesoro at Santa Barbara
Huntington Beach at Servite
Los Alamitos at #2 Mira Costa
DIVISION 2
Wild-card match, Saturday, 6 p.m.
St. Francis at Hart
First round, Tuesday, 6 p.m.
Wild-card winner at #1 Saddleback Valley Christian
Northwood at Downey
Dana Hills at Lakewood
Channel Islands at San Marcos
Dos Pueblos at West Ranch
Thousand Oaks at South Torrance
Arcadia at South Pasadena
Simi Valley at #4 Alemany
Tustin at #3 Beckman
Bishop Montgomery at El Segundo
Long Beach Wilson at Mission Viejo
Sherman Oaks Notre Dame at Burbank Burroughs
Orange Lutheran at Santa Ana Calvary Chapel
Westlake at Oak Park
Valencia at Oxnard
San Juan Hills at #2 Esperanza
DIVISION 3
First round, Tuesday, 6 p.m.
Laguna Hills at #1 Murrieta Valley
Camarillo at Bolsa Grande
Woodbridge at Bell Gardens
Hueneme at Yorba Linda
Harvard-Westlake at Santa Monica
Cypress at Paloma Valley
Crescenta Valley at La Salle
Agoura at #4 Quartz Hill
#3 Peninsula at Foothill Tech
Claremont at Eastvale Roosevelt
Warren at St. Margaret's
Millikan at Foothill
Burbank at Cerritos
Temple City at La Palma Kennedy
Great Oak at Damien
Long Beach Poly at #2 Capistrano Valley
DIVISION 4
Wild-card matches, Saturday, 6 p.m.
A--Lawndale at North Torrance
B--Rancho Alamitos at Corona Centennial
C--Cate at Ventura
D--Norco at Anaheim
E--Knight at California
First round, Tuesday, 6 p.m.
Winner wild-card A at #1 Cerritos Valley Christian
Savanna at San Gabriel Academy
Laguna Blanca at Vistamar
Godinez at Flintridge Prep
Winner wild-card B at Windward
San Marino at Keppel
San Jacinto at Redlands
Winner wild-card C at #4 La Serna
Winner wild-card D at #3 Los Altos
St. Monica at Torrance
Paramount at Garden Grove
Burbank Providence at Paraclete
La Sierra at Katella
Yucaipa at Perris
Campbell Hall at Carpinteria
Winner wild-card E at #2 St. Anthony
DIVISION 5
Wild-card matches, Saturday, 6 p.m.
A--Santa Ana at Ocean View
B--Cathedral at Malibu
C--Lancaster at Montebello
First round, Tuesday, 6 p.m.
Winner wild-card A at #1 Hemet
Westminster La Quinta at Sage Hill
Upland at Arrowhead Christian
Calvary Murrieta at Elsinore
Orange at Indian Springs
Sierra Vista at Redlands East Valley
Whitney at Pacific Lutheran
Bellflower at #4 Santa Monica Pacifica Christian
Winner wild-card B at #3 El Modena
Eisenhower at Ontario Christian
Antelope Valley at El Rancho
Ramona at Tahquitz
Da Vinci at Norwalk
Winner wild-card C at Ganesha
Oakwood at Heritage Christian
Rialto at #2 Temecula Valley
DIVISION 6
Wild-card matches, Saturday, 6 p.m.
A--Santa Rosa Academy at Public Safety
B--Environmental Charter at Milken
First round, Tuesday, 6 p.m.
Emerson at #1 Village Christian
Winner wild-card A at Arlington
Holy Martyrs at San Luis Obispo Classical
International School of Los Angeles at Bosco Tech
Pilgrim at Garey
Lakeside at Nuview Bridge
Dunn at Brethren Christian
Waverly at #4 Webb
#3 Oxford Academy at Le Lycee
Fairmont Prep at Rancho Christian
Winner wild-card B at Highland Hall
St. Pius X-St. Matthias at Avalon
Western Christian at St. Bernard
Coastal Christian at Ambassador
Miller at Riverside North
#2 Rio Hondo Prep at Wildwood
Notes: Second round (Div. 2-6), Thursday, 6 p.m.; quarterfinals, May 4, 6 p.m.; semifinals, May 8, 6 p.m. Championships, May 11 at Cerritos College and designated host sites.