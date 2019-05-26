Advertisement

Elias Galaviz of Poly is the East Valley League MVP

By
May 26, 2019 | 4:15 PM

Senior pitcher Elias Galaviz has been selected the player of the year in the East Valley League. He led the Parrots to the City Section Open Division semifinals.

First-team all-league

C_Isaac Salazar, Poly, Sr.; Maccabee Werndorf, North Hollywood, Sr.

P_Juan Rodriguez, Poly, Sr.; Jonathan Kim, North Hollywood, Sr.; Josue Serna, North Hollywood, So.

INF_Alex Real, Verdugo Hills, Jr.; Juan Mora, Poly, Sr.; Cristian Ruiz, Poly, Sr.; Hector Carreon, Monroe, Sr.; Nick Masumoto, Verdugo Hills, Sr.; Max Tapia, Arleta, Sr.; Elmer Aguilar, Poly, Jr.; Alejandro Meza, No. Hollywood, Fr.

OF_Joe Guzman, Poly, Jr.; Benito Soto, North Hollywood, Sr.; Julio Hernanez, Monroe, Sr.; Arthur Rivera, Poly, Sr.

UT_Lucas Escalante, Verdugo Hills, Jr.; Brandon Ortega, Arleta, Jr.

