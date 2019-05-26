Elias Galaviz of Poly is the East Valley League MVP

Senior pitcher Elias Galaviz has been selected the player of the year in the East Valley League. He led the Parrots to the City Section Open Division semifinals.
First-team all-league
C_Isaac Salazar, Poly, Sr.; Maccabee Werndorf, North Hollywood, Sr.
P_Juan Rodriguez, Poly, Sr.; Jonathan Kim, North Hollywood, Sr.; Josue Serna, North Hollywood, So.
INF_Alex Real, Verdugo Hills, Jr.; Juan Mora, Poly, Sr.; Cristian Ruiz, Poly, Sr.; Hector Carreon, Monroe, Sr.; Nick Masumoto, Verdugo Hills, Sr.; Max Tapia, Arleta, Sr.; Elmer Aguilar, Poly, Jr.; Alejandro Meza, No. Hollywood, Fr.
OF_Joe Guzman, Poly, Jr.; Benito Soto, North Hollywood, Sr.; Julio Hernanez, Monroe, Sr.; Arthur Rivera, Poly, Sr.
UT_Lucas Escalante, Verdugo Hills, Jr.; Brandon Ortega, Arleta, Jr.