High school baseball: Cameron Repetti of Cypress throws no-hitter in 1-0 victory

The last time the always competitive Cameron Repetti was on the mound for Cypress was the Boras Classic last week, and his team lost its opening game of the tournament. On Tuesday, there was no way Repetti was leaving the game without a victory.
He threw a no-hitter, striking out 11 and walking none in a 1-0 victory over Tustin. Two errors prevented a perfect game for the Cal State Fullerton signee.
San Dimas 4, Beckman 2: San Dimas advanced to Wednesday’s semifinals of the National Classic. Ryan Kim had two hits and three RBIs and Dillon O’Leary threw six innings. San Dimas will play Gahr, a 9-8 winner over El Dorado, at 5:30 p.m. at Cal State Fullerton.
West Ranch 8, South Hills 3: Ryan Tucker had two hits and two RBIs and Jovan Comacho added two hits for West Ranch, which will play Redondo in Wednesday’s 7:45 p.m. National Classic semifinals at Cal State Fullerton.
Corona Santiago 15, IMG Black 9: Disani Wilson, George Sonora and Mario Landeros each had three hits.
Redondo 16, Utah Jordan 2: Christian Dicochea blasted a three-run home run and Patrick Stark had three RBIs to power Redondo into the National Classic semifinals.
Cleveland 6, Thousand Oaks 5: Freshman Braden Lowe threw 2 1/3 innings of scoreless relief to lead the surging Cavaliers. Chris Lozano drove in the game-winning run in the sixth. Max Muncy hit a three-run home run for Thousand Oaks.
Chaminade 10, St. Francis 6: Spencer Williams, Jack Costello, Jack Wong and Tyler Olivas each had two hits and Carter Graham added two RBIs for Chaminade.
Alemany 18, Crespi 0: Sophomore Jake St. Cyr threw six shutout innings. Khadim Diaw and Ethan Hagen each had three hits.
Alhambra 6, Mark Keppel 3: Victor De Leon hit a three-run home and also struck out 11 to the Moors.
Burbank 3, Crescenta Valley 2: Aidan Gonzalez got a walk-off RBI single in the eighth for the Pacific League upset.
Muir 1, Burroughs 0: Brian Love threw eight shutout innings, striking out two and walking none.
Capistrano Valley 5, Marina 4: The Cougars scored three runs in the ninth, with Adam Arroyo collecting a two-run walk-off double.
Loyola 5, Village Christian 4: Matt Costopoulos, Colin Livingston, Connor Roggero and Wyatt Nelson each contributed two hits for the Cubs.
Laguna Beach 2, Fountain Valley 1: Wesley Witteman struck out six in 5 1/3 innings.
El Toro 4, Mission Viejo 0: Cole Danaher and Paul Skenes combined on a three-hitter.
King 10, El Modena 1: Gabe Briones finished with three hits and three RBIs.
Maranatha 19, Heritage Christian 0: Isaac Fields hit a home run and Cam Slessor and Max Blessinger each went three for three.
Yorba Linda 1, Trabuco Hills 0: Yorba Linda won the game in eight innings.
Edison 8, Long Beach Millikan 1: The Chargers won the nonleague game.
Birmingham 10, Shaker Heights 2: Johnny Tincher hit a home run and Erik Rivas had three RBIs to help the Patriots end a four-game losing streak.
Corona 4, Roosevelt 1: Michael Flores struck out 12 for Corona.
Aliso Niguel 5, San Clemente 4: Kevin Fitzer contributed three RBIs for Aliso Niguel, which is 6-0 in league. Quinn Mathews struck out six in three innings of relief.