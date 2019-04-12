High school baseball: Thousand Oaks clinches Marmonte League championship

Thousand Oaks (18-4, 9-1) clinched its first Marmonte League baseball championship since 2008 on Thursday with a 6-0 victory over Oaks Christian.
Blake Reilly threw the shutout, striking out six, walking one and allowing six hits. Max Muncy. Jacob Wilson and Chase Melnick each had two hits.
Corona 6, King 0: Kiki Wallander threw two-hitter with 10 strikeouts. Andrew Walters had two RBIs.
San Pedro 13, Rancho Dominguez 6: The Pirates (18-1, 6-0) received a three-run home run from Jake Harper.
Carson 7, Banning 2: The Colts won the Marine League game.
Palisades 11, Westchester 0: Will Coquillard threw a two-hit shutout with 11 strikeouts in five innings.
La Mirada 10, Mayfair 0: Michael Del Haro struck out eight in four innings and also had three RBIs. Caleb Jung hit a home run.
Foothill 11, El Modena 0: Seth Spatacean went three for three to lead Foothill.
Laguna Beach 6, La Sierra 5: Cutter Clawson had two RBIs for Laguna Beach.
Mission Viejo 7, Trabuco Hills 6: The Diablos won the game in nine innings. Aaron Casillas and Luke Spillane each had four hits.
Paraclete 2, Brentwood 1: Joey Estes struck out 14 in six innings.
Calabasas 5, Westlake 4: Jackson Lapiner had two hits and three RBIs.
Temescal Canyon 2, Riverside Poly 1: DJ Jones drove in the winning run in the bottom of the eighth inning. Devlin Lindeman had three hits.