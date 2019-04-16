High school baseball: Harvard-Westlake, Sherman Oaks Notre Dame prepare for showdown next week

The showdown to decide the Mission League baseball championship is a week away. The three-game series between Harvard-Westlake and Sherman Oaks Notre Dame is set to begin next Monday.
With one week to go, the teams kept winning. Lucas Gordon struck out seven in three innings in Notre Dame’s 18-1 win over Crespi. Chris Aldrich had three RBIs.
Sam Hliboki threw a complete game and Tyler Cox and JP Corrigan each hit two-run home runs in Harvard-Westlake’s 7-1 win over Loyola.
St. Francis 6, Alemany 4: Mikey Kane had a single, double, home run and four RBIs to lead St. Francis.
Damien 6, Etiwanda 2: The Spartans (9-1) moved three games ahead of Etiwanda (6-4) in the battle for the Baseline League championship with their 15th win in the last 16 games. Christopher Campos and Justin Ramirez each had two hits.
Torrey Pines 3, Agoura 1: Aaron Suval had two hits in the loss for Agoura.
Rocklin 5, Cleveland 1: The Cavaliers were limited to two hits in a loss in San Diego.
El Camino Real 6, Carlsbad 3: The Conquistadores won their opener in San Diego. Jack Whisnant struck out eight in a complete game. Harrison Liang had three RBIs and Joey Klein added two RBIs.
San Pedro 12, Francis Parker 5: The Pirates improves to 20-1. Mikey Brucelas went four for four. Cain Lusic added two hits.
Newbury Park 7, Grossmont 3: Robert Sharrar, Austin Cundiff and Wesley De La Torre each had two hits for the Panthers. Max Flame struck out seven.
King 12, Roosevelt 5: Brian West contributed three hits and two RBIs to lead King. Bryce Meyer hit a home run.
Vista Murrieta 6, Chaparral 3: Mikey Romero had two RBIs for Vista Murrieta.
Great Oak 11, Murrieta Mesa 7: Jonah Sebring finished with three hits and three RBIs.
St. Augustine 2, Maranatha 0: Giancarlo Cortez threw a one-hit shutout to outduel Dawson Netz, who struck out 10 and walked one in six innings.
Gardena Serra 6, Bishop Amat 3: Malikai Wickley had two hits and two RBIs and Kelvin Bender struck out eight in six innings.
San Fernando 6, Durango 2: In Las Vegas, the Tigers received a complete-game two-hitter from Matt Dodd, who also had three hits. In a second game, the Tigers lost to Palo Verde 13-2. Dod went three for three and Isaiah Dominguez had two hits.
Moorpark 3, Sierra Canyon 1: Greg Pimental threw a five-hitter with four strikeouts.