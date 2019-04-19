High school baseball: Michael DeHaro throws no-hitter for La Mirada

Damien 4, Etiwanda 3: The Spartans rallied for four runs in the bottom of the seventh to clinch at least a tie for the Baseline League championship and open a three-game lead with three to play. Jason Flores had a two-run single. Alex Abbott followed with an RBI single to tie the game. Andre Lopez added the walk-off single. Cody Freeman contributed a home run and double for Etiwanda.