High school baseball: Michael DeHaro throws no-hitter for La Mirada

La Mirada has more top baseball players than just Jared Jones.
Junior pitcher Michael DeHaro threw a no-hitter on Thursday, striking out 13 in an 8-0 win over Norwalk. La Mirada finished 10-0 in the Suburban League and is 23-6 overall.
Damien 4, Etiwanda 3: The Spartans rallied for four runs in the bottom of the seventh to clinch at least a tie for the Baseline League championship and open a three-game lead with three to play. Jason Flores had a two-run single. Alex Abbott followed with an RBI single to tie the game. Andre Lopez added the walk-off single. Cody Freeman contributed a home run and double for Etiwanda.
Harvard-Westlake 7, Loyola 5: Freshman catcher Jacob Galloway hit a two-run, two-out, two-run double in the top of the ninth inning to help the Wolverines improve to 13-1-1 in the Mission League going into a three-game series with Sherman Oaks Notre Dame next week. Bryant Reese threw four shutout innings of relief. Kevin Parada had three hits for Loyola.
Esperanza 4, Brea Olinda 0: Gavin Lizik threw a one-hit shutout with nine strikeouts and no walks. Davis Hildebrandt had two RBIs.
Huntington Beach 6, Los Alamitos 1: The Oilers hit three home runs to support Edward Pelc, who struck out seven in five innings. Cole DiMarco, Josh Hahn and Ken Takada each hit home runs.
Marina 12, Laguna Beach 5: Rocco Peppi went four for five and Andrew Sojka had two doubles to lead Marina.
Corona 7, Corona Santiago 3: Kiki Wallander threw a complete game for Corona, which will play Norco twice next week to decide the Big VIII League championship. Michael Flores and Isiah Greene each had three hits. Greene hit a home run.
Corona Centennial 7, King 6: The Huskies scored a run in the bottom of the eighth on a walk-off single from Randy Collado, who also hit a home run.
Ayala 9, Colony 1: Joe Naranjo had three hits for Ayala.
West Ranch 20, Canyon Country Canyon 3: Jovan Comacho and Nicholas Perez each had five RBIs in the Foothill League win.
Valencia 7, Golden Valley 4: The Vikings clinched at least a share of the Foothill League title. Brock Kleszcz had a home run, double and two RBIs.
Saugus 8, Hart 5: Brandyn Cruz got the save for the Centurions, who look ready to secure a playoff berth. Nolan Kutcher had a home run and three RBIs.
Paraclete 16, Crossroads 4: The Spirits clinched at least a tie for the Gold Coast League championship behind Joey Estes, who struck out 12 in five innings. Coby Roberts had three hits.
El Camino Real 2, Green Valley 1: Adam Christopher struck out 11 in a complete game. Joey Klein had two doubles.
Temescal Canyon 10, Arlington 1: Caden Szuba and Campbell McGarvey had had three hits and Devlin Lindeman drove in three runs.
Thousand Oaks 4, Otay Ranch 0: Blake Reilly struck out seven in a complete-game performance. Roc Riggio and Josh Williams had two hits each.
Maranatha 5, Vista 2: Jacob Moreno and Cam Slessor each had two hits.
St. Bonaventure 8, Grace Brethren 1: Jake Saum struck out seven in five innings for St. Bonaventure. He also had two hits and three RBIs. Brother Charlie Saum added three RBIs.
Desert Oasis 7, Newbury Park 2: Parker Schmidt had three hits for Desert Oasis in San Diego.
Coronado 4, San Pedro 1: The Pirates (22-2) were beaten in a semifinal game of the Lions tournament. Anthony Scognamillo threw 5 2/3 shutout innings of relief for San Pedro.
Yucaipa 10, Cajon 1: Yucaipa clinched the Citrus Belt League championship and is 21-4 overall.