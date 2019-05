High school baseball: City playoff results and updated pairings

CITY

OPEN DIVISION

Semifinals

Palisades 1, El Camino Real 0

Birmingham 1, Sun Valley Poly 0

Championship, Saturday, 1 p.m. at Dodger Stadium.

#8 Birmingham vs. #3 Palisades

DIVISION I

Championship, Saturday, 10 a.m. at Dodger Stadium.

#2 Los Angeles Marshall vs. #1 Narbonne

DIVISION II

Semifinals, Wednesday, 3 p.m.

#4 South East at #1 South Gate

#3 Valley Arts/Sciences at #2 Torres

Note: Championship, June 1, 7 p.m. at USC.

DIVISION III

Quarterfinal

Vaughn 12, Sherman Oaks CES 6

Quarterfinal, Friday

#12 Lakeview vs. #4 Triumph at Sylmar Park (Sylmar), 2 p.m.

Semifinals, Wednesday, 3 p.m.

#4 Triumph/#12 Lakeview winner at #1 Maywood CES

#3 Vaughn vs. #2 Port of Los Angeles at Henderson Field (San Pedro), 3 p.m.

Note: Championship, June 1, 4 p.m. at USC.