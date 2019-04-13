High school baseball: Pitcher Cade Nicol leads West Ranch past Hart

Cade Nicol is on a roll. In his last start, the senior right-hander at West Ranch struck out nine with no walks in helping the Wildcats win the National Classic.
Then came an even more important start on Friday in a Foothill League game against rival Hart. The Wildcats (20-4, 9-2) are trying to keep pace with first-place Valencia. Nicol came through again, allowing four hits in a complete-game performance to lift the Wildcats past Hart 3-1.
He struck out five and walked two.
Valencia stayed one game ahead with a 10-1 record after a 4-1 win over Saugus. Davis Cop, a UC Santa Barbara commit, finished with three hits.
El Camino Real 4, Cleveland 2: The Conquistadores came back from a 2-0 deficit. Harrison Liang's two-run single in the bottom of the sixth broke a 2-2 tie. Andy Ambriz followed with a grand slam. Adam Christopher threw a complete game.
Granada Hills 5, Chatsworth 2: Isaiah Velazco delivered a three-run double in the sixth inning to break a 2-2 tie. Freshman Drew Gustafson threw a complete game in the West Valley League victory.
Poly 10, Monroe 0: Arthur Rivera threw a five-inning shutout in an East Valley League game.
Rancho Cucamonga 4, Damien 2: The Spartans’ 15-game win streak came to an end in a Baseline League game.
Upland 5, Etiwanda 3: Jared Bujanda had three hits and three RBIs, including a home run, in Upland’s victory.
Huntington Beach 5, Fountain Valley 1: Jeremy Wiegman allowed one run in five innings and Nick Upstill and Blake Penso had two hits apiece.
Villa Park 7, Esperanza 4: Alex Pimental contributed three hits, including two doubles, to lead Villa Park.
Aliso Niguel 11, Laguna Hills 2: Michael Davinni hit a home run and had three RBIs and Evan Fitterer went three for three. Fitterer also struck out seven in five innings.
Moorpark 3, Agoura 0: Kieran struck out eight and threw a three-hit shutout and Robbie Ayers hit a home run to pace Moorpark.
Simi Valley 9, Oak Park 2: Justin Campbell struck out 12 in six innings and also had two hits.
Capistrano Valley 3, Tesoro 2: Lance Gardiner, Nathan Benefeito, Garrett Broussard and Danny Tiotuico each had two hits for Capistrano Valley.
Cypress 9, Placentia Valencia 2: Cameron Repetti contributed a single, triple and three RBIs for Cypress. Brett Wozniak threw a complete game, striking out six and walking one.
Mira Costa 12, Leuzinger 0: Kyle Karros had three RBIs and Christian Bodlovich struck out seven in four innings.
Redondo 2, Palos Verdes 1: Jake Thau threw 6 1/3 innings and Drew Dalquist got the save for Redondo. Dalquist and Christian Dicochea each had two hits.
Maranatha 8, Whittier Christian 2: Owen Hackman struck out eight in six innings.
La Mirada 13, Mayfair 2: Alex Garcia had a three-run home run to help La Mirada stay unbeaten in the Suburban League.
Temecula Valley 8, Vista Murrieta 2: Chris McKinney finished with four RBIs for Temecula Valley.
Great Oak 4, Murrieta Valley 0: Jacob Fisher had three RBIs and two pitchers combined on a five-hitter.
El Toro 6, Dana Hills 1: Shayne Simpson threw three innings of shutout relief and Paul Skenes had two RBIs.
Santa Margarita 4, Servite 3: Jack Collins had the walk-off single in the eighth inning to give the Eagles a three-game Trinity League sweep. Collins finished with two hits and three RBIs.
Arcadia 12, Burroughs 0: Dustin Allen had a triple, double and five RBIs in the Pacific League victory. Chris Wilson struck out seven in five innings.
Chaminade 4, Loyola 3: The Eagles scored three runs in the bottom of the seventh to win the Mission League game. Carter Graham hit the walk-off two-run home run.
Bonita 6, Ayala 5: The Bearcats (17-6, 9-1) took over first place in the Palomares League with a two-game sweep of Ayala. Marcellus Pearson hit a two-run home run.
Beckman 13, Woodbridge 5: Ricky Teel went three for three and Connor McGuire contributed three RBIs for Beckman.
Long Beach Poly 4, Long Beach Millikan 1: Daniel Mariscal had two doubles for the Jackrabbits, who are in first place in the Moore League.
Schurr 3, Alhambra 0: Matthew Herguera pitched six scoreless innings to hand Alhambra only its second loss of the season. Kellen Gewecke had three hits for Alhambra.