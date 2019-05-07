Advertisement

High school boys' tennis: Southern Section playoff results and updated pairings

By Times staff
May 06, 2019 | 8:40 PM

BOYS' TENNIS

OPEN DIVISION

Advertisement

Semifinals, Wednesday, 3 p.m.

#4 Mira Costa at #1 Irvine University

Advertisement

#2 Harvard-Westlake at #6 Palos Verdes

DIVISION 1

Quarterfinals, Monday

Advertisement

Beckman 10, San Marino 8

San Clemente 9, Claremont 9 (San Clemente won on games, 78-69)

Sage Hill 13, La Canada 5

Ventura 11, Woodbridge 7

Semifinals, Wednesday, 3 p.m.

San Clemente at #1 Beckman

Ventura at Sage Hill

Advertisement

DIVISION 2

Quarterfinals, Monday unless noted

Rancho Cucamonga at #1 Calabasas, TUESDAY

Cypress at St. Francis, susp., rain (continues Tuesday 3:30 p.m.)

Walnut 11, Edison 7

Pasadena Poly 11, Foothill 7

Semifinals, Wednesday, 3 p.m.

#1 Calabasas at St. Francis/Cypress winner OR St. Francis/Cypress winner at Rancho Cucamonga

Walnut at Pasadena Poly

DIVISION 3

Quarterfinals, Monday

San Juan Hills 10, Orange Lutheran 8

Redlands East Valley 10, Aliso Niguel 8

Trabuco Hills 14, Simi Valley 4

Mater Dei 10, Carpinteria 8

Semifinals, Wednesday, 3 p.m.

Redlands East Valley at San Juan Hills

#2 Mater Dei at #3 Trabuco Hills

DIVISION 4

Quarterfinals, Monday unless noted

Arrowhead Christian at #1 Maranatha, susp., rain (continues Tuesday 3 p.m.)

Milken at #4 Canyon Springs, TUESDAY

Flintridge Prep 9, Segerstrom 4 (curtailed due to rain; Flintridge Prep clinched victory on games)

Bishop Montgomery 10, Le Lycee 8

Semifinals, Wednesday, 3 p.m.

#1 Maranatha at #4 Canyon Springs OR Milken at #1 Maranatha OR #4 Canyon Springs/Milken winner at Arrowhead Christian

#2 Bishop Montgomery at #3 Flintridge Prep

DIVISION 5

Quarterfinals, Monday unless noted

#1 Montclair at Heritage, TUESDAY, 2 p.m.

Sultana 12, Rim of the World 6

Oak Hills 12, Patriot 6

Indian Springs 9, Riverside Notre Dame 9 (Indian Springs won on games, 73-66)

Semifinals, Wednesday, 3 p.m.

Sultana at #1 Montclair/Heritage winner

#2 Indian Springs at Oak Hills

Notes: Championships, Friday at Claremont Club (Claremont).

Advertisement
Advertisement