High school boys' tennis: Southern Section playoff results and updated pairings

BOYS' TENNIS
OPEN DIVISION
Semifinals, Wednesday, 3 p.m.
#4 Mira Costa at #1 Irvine University
#2 Harvard-Westlake at #6 Palos Verdes
DIVISION 1
Quarterfinals, Monday
Beckman 10, San Marino 8
San Clemente 9, Claremont 9 (San Clemente won on games, 78-69)
Sage Hill 13, La Canada 5
Ventura 11, Woodbridge 7
Semifinals, Wednesday, 3 p.m.
San Clemente at #1 Beckman
Ventura at Sage Hill
DIVISION 2
Quarterfinals, Monday unless noted
Rancho Cucamonga at #1 Calabasas, TUESDAY
Cypress at St. Francis, susp., rain (continues Tuesday 3:30 p.m.)
Walnut 11, Edison 7
Pasadena Poly 11, Foothill 7
Semifinals, Wednesday, 3 p.m.
#1 Calabasas at St. Francis/Cypress winner OR St. Francis/Cypress winner at Rancho Cucamonga
Walnut at Pasadena Poly
DIVISION 3
Quarterfinals, Monday
San Juan Hills 10, Orange Lutheran 8
Redlands East Valley 10, Aliso Niguel 8
Trabuco Hills 14, Simi Valley 4
Mater Dei 10, Carpinteria 8
Semifinals, Wednesday, 3 p.m.
Redlands East Valley at San Juan Hills
#2 Mater Dei at #3 Trabuco Hills
DIVISION 4
Quarterfinals, Monday unless noted
Arrowhead Christian at #1 Maranatha, susp., rain (continues Tuesday 3 p.m.)
Milken at #4 Canyon Springs, TUESDAY
Flintridge Prep 9, Segerstrom 4 (curtailed due to rain; Flintridge Prep clinched victory on games)
Bishop Montgomery 10, Le Lycee 8
Semifinals, Wednesday, 3 p.m.
#1 Maranatha at #4 Canyon Springs OR Milken at #1 Maranatha OR #4 Canyon Springs/Milken winner at Arrowhead Christian
#2 Bishop Montgomery at #3 Flintridge Prep
DIVISION 5
Quarterfinals, Monday unless noted
#1 Montclair at Heritage, TUESDAY, 2 p.m.
Sultana 12, Rim of the World 6
Oak Hills 12, Patriot 6
Indian Springs 9, Riverside Notre Dame 9 (Indian Springs won on games, 73-66)
Semifinals, Wednesday, 3 p.m.
Sultana at #1 Montclair/Heritage winner
#2 Indian Springs at Oak Hills
Notes: Championships, Friday at Claremont Club (Claremont).